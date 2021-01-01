« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 574468 times)

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,034
  • YNWA
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5560 on: Today at 10:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:12:55 pm
Are you seriously basing your argument on City and Chelsea's accounts being a true and accurate reflection of how much money they are spending ?

True, that is questionable.

How are we having a higher wage bill than Man United (who sign players to ridiculous contracts and have Ronaldo in their books?), let alone close to Chelsea and City? That is just ridiculous.

Increase in match-day revenue alone cannot close the gap between the other three. They have plenty of other means of pumping in money.

And that is just the wage bill, we've not even factored the transfer spending (where those three outspend us to a large extent, and I'm sure the likes of Villa, Arsenal and Everton have also outspent us in recent seasons), which also is a huge factor that is completely missed in that post.

We might have a few minor issues on the pitch to sort, but making the most of the available finances is not one of them. We've been running a tight ship for a top club and have been the 2nd best Premier League club in terms of League finishes and CL successes combined in the last 5 seasons.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:28:17 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,378
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5561 on: Today at 10:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:16:50 pm
I don't have to. Unless you want to make the argument that everybody from Arsenal on down are also cooking the books then this is more about our advantage vis-a-vis the lesser teams.

Edit: Is there accusations of Chelsea cooking their books? I'm not aware of any related sponsorship deals either. Just that Roman, for geo-political reasons, didn't give a shit how much money he lost and how that upended the football pyramid in the mid-early 2000's. FFP was a bit of an issue but by the time it went into effect they had the loan army setup to generate profit.

Just have a look at some of the fees they have sold players for. David Luiz £50m to PSG, Moratta £58m, Tammy Abraham £38m, Diego Costa £58m and the best of all £60m for Oscar.

Do you really think they were legit ?

Then you have them signing huge numbers of youth players that they loan out and then sell for big fees. Do you really think the inducements to those players and their families go through the books.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,253
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5562 on: Today at 10:38:41 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:22:44 pm
How are we having a higher wage bill than Man United (who sign players to ridiculous contracts and have Ronaldo in their books?), let alone close to Chelsea and City? That is just ridiculous.

Increase in match-day revenue alone cannot close the gap between the other three. They have plenty of other means of pumping in money.

And that is just the wage bill, we've not even factored the transfer spending (where those three outspend us to a large extent, and I'm sure the likes of Villa, Arsenal and Everton have also outspent us in recent seasons), which also is a huge factor that is completely missed in that post.

Sounds like you have an issue with UK tax law or something. There isn't any other reasonable response to your statements.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,253
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5563 on: Today at 10:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:38:26 pm
Just have a look at some of the fees they have sold players for. David Luiz £50m to PSG, Moratta £58m, Tammy Abraham £38m, Diego Costa £58m and the best of all £60m for Oscar.

Do you really think they were legit ?

Then you have them signing huge numbers of youth players that they loan out. Do you really think the inducements to those players and their families go through the books.

I don't have to think their legit or not for my point to matter. We have a decisive advantage against all but 3 teams. We can continue to build on that or squander it, time will tell.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Up
« previous next »
 