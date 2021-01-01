Are you seriously basing your argument on City and Chelsea's accounts being a true and accurate reflection of how much money they are spending ?



True, that is questionable.How are we having a higher wage bill than Man United (who sign players to ridiculous contracts and have Ronaldo in their books?), let alone close to Chelsea and City? That is just ridiculous.Increase in match-day revenue alone cannot close the gap between the other three. They have plenty of other means of pumping in money.And that is just the wage bill, we've not even factored the transfer spending (where those three outspend us to a large extent, and I'm sure the likes of Villa, Arsenal and Everton have also outspent us in recent seasons), which also is a huge factor that is completely missed in that post.We might have a few minor issues on the pitch to sort, but making the most of the available finances is not one of them. We've been running a tight ship for a top club and have been the 2nd best Premier League club in terms of League finishes and CL successes combined in the last 5 seasons.