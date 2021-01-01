« previous next »
The Klopp Template

markmywords

  Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5400 on: Yesterday at 02:51:42 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 01:22:32 am
I do believe in the value of xG. But it was quite obvious a while ago that this team wasnt as good as the 18-19, 19-20 team, no matter what the stats said.

I think it was fairly clear during last season as well, even before the injuries.  Many fans on here were able to convince ourselves that once the injured players came back and we had fans back in the stadium everything would be hunky dory, as that was the most painless and comforting analysis.  Many fans out of a sense of loyalty to proud legends didn't want to accept that the team may have peaked.

IN terms of xG the LFc of 2018 - 2019 were brilliant at preventing chances on our goal when the score was even, or if there was 1 goal in it. When we got 2 goals up, it seemed we could take our foot off the gas and save our legs for the next game.  So whilst this team may outperform that team on xG, I wonder if this team outperforms Klopp's 2018 - 2019 vintage in the same game states
bornandbRED

  ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5401 on: Yesterday at 03:04:15 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 02:07:21 am
I find this pretty incredulous but whatever.

No doubt xG is useful as teams creating the most chances are generally the teams thatll be most successful. Its also flawed and fails to take into account many of the intangibles. Game management and game state being examples of things weve been generally poor at all season.

Theres clearly been a soft underbelly there all year - from failing to capitalise vs Chelsea, to throwing away the lead vs City and Brentford. We havent passed the eye test for me at any stage this season and so I found it incredulous when people were talking us up after battering Southampton and the likes at home.
Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5402 on: Yesterday at 03:16:05 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 03:04:15 am
No doubt xG is useful as teams creating the most chances are generally the teams thatll be most successful. Its also flawed and fails to take into account many of the intangibles. Game management and game state being examples of things weve been generally poor at all season.

Theres clearly been a soft underbelly there all year - from failing to capitalise vs Chelsea, to throwing away the lead vs City and Brentford. We havent passed the eye test for me at any stage this season.

Incredulous in that you knew a while ago this wasn't as good a vintage?  Yeah I really don't care what TH or anybody else comes up with now but that's ridiculous as what exactly is a while ago?  A day ago? As if you say a 3 weeks or more then your nuts which to me equals a "while".
a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5403 on: Yesterday at 05:30:59 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 03:16:05 am
Incredulous in that you knew a while ago this wasn't as good a vintage?  Yeah I really don't care what TH or anybody else comes up with now but that's ridiculous as what exactly is a while ago?  A day ago? As if you say a 3 weeks or more then your nuts which to me equals a "while".

By the West Ham loss.
Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5404 on: Yesterday at 06:02:48 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:30:59 am
By the West Ham loss.

Yeah, you would have been better off just not even further responding as that's a ridiculous thing to say and I question why you even bother then.  Anyway, I'm done responding to you on this as I can't understand it no matter what you say now.
a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5405 on: Yesterday at 06:12:00 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:02:48 am
Yeah, you would have been better off just not even further responding as that's a ridiculous thing to say and I question why you even bother then.  Anyway, I'm done responding to you on this as I can't understand it no matter what you say now.

Sorry but in what way was that ridiculous? I get stats and things like xG are important but its absolutely wild if anyone thought by the time we had lost to West Ham that this side was anywhere as good as the one between 18-20. We had clearly shown a lack of game management ability by that point.

Not to say we still didnt show we are a fantastic side after after the international break we did step it up. But i dont really give a shit what the computer says, we are not as good. Our points total for one will be way down compared to those seasons and thats not just because of the last three games which we have failed to win.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:25:02 am by a treeless whopper »
PaulF

  -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5406 on: Yesterday at 10:17:08 am
I wonder what's changed re game management? That would seem to be a fairly simple thing to change?
Admittedly we seemed to be bonkers good at it previously. Stepping up or starting fast. Then killing the game once ahead.  Our lack of injuries seemed to stem from being able to rest on the ball because we were comfortable.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5407 on: Yesterday at 08:51:27 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:12:00 am
Sorry but in what way was that ridiculous? I get stats and things like xG are important but its absolutely wild if anyone thought by the time we had lost to West Ham that this side was anywhere as good as the one between 18-20. We had clearly shown a lack of game management ability by that point.

Not to say we still didnt show we are a fantastic side after after the international break we did step it up. But i dont really give a shit what the computer says, we are not as good. Our points total for one will be way down compared to those seasons and thats not just because of the last three games which we have failed to win.

11 games in and you knew for sure what would happen?  Yeah that is ridiculous.  Especially when you look at some of the early season results for 19/20, it wasn't perfect either.
a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5408 on: Yesterday at 10:58:55 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:51:27 pm
11 games in and you knew for sure what would happen?  Yeah that is ridiculous.  Especially when you look at some of the early season results for 19/20, it wasn't perfect either.

We won all but 1 of the first 11 league games in 19/20. Think it was 2 or 3 draws in the first 11 in 18/19, rest wins.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:00:55 pm by a treeless whopper »
Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: The Klopp Template
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5409 on: Yesterday at 11:17:56 pm
We won all but 1 of the first 11 league games in 19/20. Think it was 2 or 3 draws in the first 11 in 18/19, rest wins.

So we got the rub of the green in every game and that's that for you?  Because that's what happened.  We weren't some defensive juggernaut that gave up nothing, just the dice kept on rolling snake eyes for all of our opponents while we finished our one chance.  Then there were the terrible CL games against Napoli all within the first 11 league games which were some of the worst LFC performances under Klopp in his time here.  And by that time in both seasons you new exactly what would happen and can tell now that this vintage isn't the same?  Yeah unless you're Nostradamus reborn then I call Bs.  That's not to say I don't think those weren't great teams, they were.  Just it's not as simple as you make it out to be.
a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5410 on: Today at 05:26:13 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:17:56 pm
So we got the rub of the green in every game and that's that for you?  Because that's what happened.  We weren't some defensive juggernaut that gave up nothing, just the dice kept on rolling snake eyes for all of our opponents while we finished our one chance.  Then there were the terrible CL games against Napoli all within the first 11 league games which were some of the worst LFC performances under Klopp in his time here.  And by that time in both seasons you new exactly what would happen and can tell now that this vintage isn't the same?  Yeah unless you're Nostradamus reborn then I call Bs.  That's not to say I don't think those weren't great teams, they were.  Just it's not as simple as you make it out to be.

Its incredible how much is being re-written on this forum to justify everything thats going wrong. Before someone called it the myth of Wijnaldum and now our performances in the league in those seasons was luck and the dice fell for us.

So i guess the opposition fans were right, LFC got all the luck and now the luck has evened out, its back to normal for us.
