I do believe in the value of xG. But it was quite obvious a while ago that this team wasnt as good as the 18-19, 19-20 team, no matter what the stats said.



I think it was fairly clear during last season as well, even before the injuries. Many fans on here were able to convince ourselves that once the injured players came back and we had fans back in the stadium everything would be hunky dory, as that was the most painless and comforting analysis. Many fans out of a sense of loyalty to proud legends didn't want to accept that the team may have peaked.IN terms of xG the LFc of 2018 - 2019 were brilliant at preventing chances on our goal when the score was even, or if there was 1 goal in it. When we got 2 goals up, it seemed we could take our foot off the gas and save our legs for the next game. So whilst this team may outperform that team on xG, I wonder if this team outperforms Klopp's 2018 - 2019 vintage in the same game states