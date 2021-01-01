« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 02:51:42 am
I do believe in the value of xG. But it was quite obvious a while ago that this team wasnt as good as the 18-19, 19-20 team, no matter what the stats said.

I think it was fairly clear during last season as well, even before the injuries.  Many fans on here were able to convince ourselves that once the injured players came back and we had fans back in the stadium everything would be hunky dory, as that was the most painless and comforting analysis.  Many fans out of a sense of loyalty to proud legends didn't want to accept that the team may have peaked.

IN terms of xG the LFc of 2018 - 2019 were brilliant at preventing chances on our goal when the score was even, or if there was 1 goal in it. When we got 2 goals up, it seemed we could take our foot off the gas and save our legs for the next game.  So whilst this team may outperform that team on xG, I wonder if this team outperforms Klopp's 2018 - 2019 vintage in the same game states
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 03:04:15 am
I find this pretty incredulous but whatever.

No doubt xG is useful as teams creating the most chances are generally the teams thatll be most successful. Its also flawed and fails to take into account many of the intangibles. Game management and game state being examples of things weve been generally poor at all season.

Theres clearly been a soft underbelly there all year - from failing to capitalise vs Chelsea, to throwing away the lead vs City and Brentford. We havent passed the eye test for me at any stage this season and so I found it incredulous when people were talking us up after battering Southampton and the likes at home.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 03:16:05 am
No doubt xG is useful as teams creating the most chances are generally the teams thatll be most successful. Its also flawed and fails to take into account many of the intangibles. Game management and game state being examples of things weve been generally poor at all season.

Theres clearly been a soft underbelly there all year - from failing to capitalise vs Chelsea, to throwing away the lead vs City and Brentford. We havent passed the eye test for me at any stage this season.

Incredulous in that you knew a while ago this wasn't as good a vintage?  Yeah I really don't care what TH or anybody else comes up with now but that's ridiculous as what exactly is a while ago?  A day ago? As if you say a 3 weeks or more then your nuts which to me equals a "while".
