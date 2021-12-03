« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 561810 times)

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5360 on: December 3, 2021, 09:41:56 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December  3, 2021, 07:53:29 am
Impressive that we aren't leaking loads too. Usually it's really hard to get the balance. There's no doubt injuries and afcon will determine if we finish top or not. If we had our first choice Xv available for every game from here in then I'm convinced we win the league. 
Though I guess if every team had their best players available all season there might be some tougher games.

There's obviously a very long way to go but our goal difference is currently 2.21 per game.

Only five times in the Premier League in the last 25 years has a team finished above 1.75 (and four of them were in the last four seasons).

City in 2017/18 are the record holders, and the only team to top two (with 2.08).
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,776
  • ....mmm
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5361 on: December 3, 2021, 12:35:43 pm »
Doesn't need a graph but you like to see it regardless.

Logged
:D

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5362 on: December 3, 2021, 04:27:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December  3, 2021, 06:55:23 am
Teams will celebrate losing by only one to us .
Explains why Pickford strutted off the pitch.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,226
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5363 on: December 3, 2021, 04:46:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December  3, 2021, 04:27:16 pm
Explains why Pickford strutted off the pitch.

Especially given he conceded four, as the lad probably can't count either.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,906
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5364 on: December 4, 2021, 08:39:31 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on December  3, 2021, 04:46:35 pm
Especially given he conceded four, as the lad probably can't count either.
Yeah but 3 were pace goals or some shite in his head.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5365 on: December 5, 2021, 09:33:46 pm »
Seen the statistical stuff on Chelsea running hot? The predicted result is unfolding as described and the result is that its probably a two horse race.

https://mobile.twitter.com/DanKennett/status/1467267183419998220
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5366 on: December 8, 2021, 04:17:11 pm »
Now Josh Williams has done a comparison of midfielders in terms of ball progression. Very interesting!



Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,191
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5367 on: December 8, 2021, 04:31:57 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on December  8, 2021, 04:17:11 pm
Now Josh Williams has done a comparison of midfielders in terms of ball progression. Very interesting!




wow. I think we knew this ... but wow.

also - I know that Gini was playing a role - but this is such a crazy spread.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,010
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5368 on: December 8, 2021, 04:51:12 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on December  8, 2021, 04:17:11 pm
Now Josh Williams has done a comparison of midfielders in terms of ball progression. Very interesting!


It's not very surprising though?  Statistically it was always pretty easy to tell what Thiago was doing while with Gini it was almost impossible and if you weren't watching you'd swear he wasn't out there except in certain rare circumstances.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5369 on: December 9, 2021, 11:58:35 am »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5370 on: December 9, 2021, 02:25:18 pm »
A little stat I found when writing an article which sums up six years of progress for the attack:

In their 2014/15 Premier League campaign, Brendan Rodgers Reds side had a total of 59 Opta-defined big chances, and it only rose slightly to 65 the following season (in which Klopp took charge from game nine onward).

Liverpool have already had 60 this season, with their average of four per game higher than any team has managed in the 11 seasons for which the data is available
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,191
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5371 on: December 9, 2021, 05:12:53 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on December  9, 2021, 02:25:18 pm
A little stat I found when writing an article which sums up six years of progress for the attack:

In their 2014/15 Premier League campaign, Brendan Rodgers Reds side had a total of 59 Opta-defined big chances, and it only rose slightly to 65 the following season (in which Klopp took charge from game nine onward).

Liverpool have already had 60 this season, with their average of four per game higher than any team has managed in the 11 seasons for which the data is available

tl;dr "We're boss!"


 ;D
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,042
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5372 on: December 9, 2021, 05:29:17 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on December  8, 2021, 04:17:11 pm
Now Josh Williams has done a comparison of midfielders in terms of ball progression. Very interesting!


Interesting that Bellingham doesn't seem to play progressive passes, maybe more of a ball carrier?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,010
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5373 on: December 9, 2021, 06:08:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on December  9, 2021, 05:29:17 pm
Interesting that Bellingham doesn't seem to play progressive passes, maybe more of a ball carrier?

Not really.  He seems at his best in and around the penalty area receiving the ball and creating.  Kind of a weird midfielder actually.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,676
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5374 on: December 9, 2021, 07:35:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on December  9, 2021, 05:29:17 pm
Interesting that Bellingham doesn't seem to play progressive passes, maybe more of a ball carrier?

His passing isnt his standout ability and I wouldnt even class him as a good passer of the ball.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5375 on: December 21, 2021, 10:26:12 am »
Quite a bit of comment over the last day or two acknowledging that Klopp, presented with a Covid crisis, wouldn't compromise any aspect of his set up or make a pragmatic choice of (say) Gomez in defensive mid. It was nice to see that from both the TAW lads and the external observers - yes we could have dropped deeper or experimented to suit the situation, but Klopp is a fundamentalist in the same way Guardiola is. The template is strong.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5376 on: December 21, 2021, 11:13:58 am »
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on December 21, 2021, 10:26:12 am
Quite a bit of comment over the last day or two acknowledging that Klopp, presented with a Covid crisis, wouldn't compromise any aspect of his set up or make a pragmatic choice of (say) Gomez in defensive mid. It was nice to see that from both the TAW lads and the external observers - yes we could have dropped deeper or experimented to suit the situation, but Klopp is a fundamentalist in the same way Guardiola is. The template is strong.
Yes, really important point that Roy.

Playing the same way throughout the club means there are queues of players at different stages of development ready to step in and will know how to play the role.  It's also really powerful in terms of showing players not in the first eleven that there is a pathway into the team when situations present.  They all know where they stand.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,906
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5377 on: December 21, 2021, 11:26:04 am »
Quote from: Prof on December 21, 2021, 11:13:58 am
Yes, really important point that Roy.

Playing the same way throughout the club means there are queues of players at different stages of development ready to step in and will know how to play the role.  It's also really powerful in terms of showing players not in the first eleven that there is a pathway into the team when situations present.  They all know where they stand.
I expect this is Ragnick's real role at United.  6 months should be plenty to instill world-class diving and referee surrounding .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5378 on: December 21, 2021, 11:48:58 am »
We never do that do we? The closest we've come to it is Ronaldo getting stuck into Curtis at Old Trafford.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,227
  • Red since '64
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5379 on: December 21, 2021, 02:02:41 pm »
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on December 21, 2021, 11:48:58 am
We never do that do we? The closest we've come to it is Ronaldo getting stuck into Curtis at Old Trafford.

We dont, and I guess if we really value Klopp as we say we do, then we (and personally Im occasionally guilty of wishing otherwise) must rise above wishing our team were more, shall we say devious, streetwise etc.

The worst examples of what is now commonly called shithousery are exemplified by Atletico Madrid. But there are plenty of Premiership teams, some managed by British coaches, which regularly utilise tactics and game plans designed to maximise opportunities at set pieces, for example. West Ham and Burnley are set up to take advantage of physical and aerial advantage, and in truth rely on lax refereeing, particularly at corners, to nullify opposing keepers. The ghost of Charles Reep lives on.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,010
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5380 on: December 21, 2021, 07:44:00 pm »
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on December 21, 2021, 10:26:12 am
Quite a bit of comment over the last day or two acknowledging that Klopp, presented with a Covid crisis, wouldn't compromise any aspect of his set up or make a pragmatic choice of (say) Gomez in defensive mid. It was nice to see that from both the TAW lads and the external observers - yes we could have dropped deeper or experimented to suit the situation, but Klopp is a fundamentalist in the same way Guardiola is. The template is strong.

Maybe not in how the team setup but there was clearly a change after 20 minutes in how Morton, Milner and Keita were positioning themselves that wasn't typical and a reaction to how out of the game they were as a unit up until then. 

For the stats, the game sticks out like a sore thumb:

Logged

Offline Songs to Sing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
  • ...Hold your head up high He made the people happy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5381 on: December 21, 2021, 08:09:52 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December 21, 2021, 07:44:00 pm
Maybe not in how the team setup but there was clearly a change after 20 minutes in how Morton, Milner and Keita were positioning themselves that wasn't typical and a reaction to how out of the game they were as a unit up until then. 

For the stats, the game sticks out like a sore thumb:



What change would you say that was?
Logged
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5382 on: December 21, 2021, 10:37:54 pm »
Its the same point as at five odd games in. If your midfield isnt integrated and you keep the high line, the spacing is wrong and a good enough side will pick you off. Like the Arsenal home game in Rodgers first season but with a better keeper.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,010
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5383 on: December 22, 2021, 12:28:44 am »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on December 21, 2021, 08:09:52 pm
What change would you say that was?

Compared to our normal tactics they became extremely static and reserved which is really highlighted in the pass maps where it's completely lateral between Milner, Keita, Robbo and Trent.  This changed again when Firmino came on.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,460
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5384 on: December 22, 2021, 01:45:47 pm »
That difference is down to the personnel who were playing surely.  Take Milner replacing Thiago.  Milner clearly not as comfortable receiving the ball in the middle of the pitch as Thiago is.  Especially in that first half, it seemed like Milner was taking up the space in the left wide area that Robinson and Mane usually receive the ball in.  Thiago wouldn't have been that far wide and it definitely impacted our build up. 

While Klopp doesn't change how we play from a tactical point of view, the individual players and how they interpret each situation has a direct impact on things like pass maps. 
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,010
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5385 on: December 24, 2021, 07:26:11 pm »
Anybody looking for some Holiday reading, this is probably one of the best things I've read all year.

https://absoluteunit.substack.com/p/theory-of-soccer-pt-1-the-prevailing?r=20a80&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=twitter&s=09
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5386 on: December 31, 2021, 03:11:21 pm »
Interesting graphic
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5387 on: December 31, 2021, 03:59:00 pm »
That Taa bloke looks good.
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5388 on: December 31, 2021, 08:42:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 31, 2021, 03:59:00 pm
That Taa bloke looks good.

A tad extraordinary, despite what Southgate thinks. :-X
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,042
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5389 on: Yesterday at 06:56:12 pm »
We only play one way, don't we.  Doesn't look like there's much visible difference between how we play at 0-0 or 2-0 up.  Just wish we'd drop a little deeper and pack the middle when we're ahead against big teams.  There would've been more space on the break, Chelsea were fairly open as it is anyway.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,119
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5390 on: Yesterday at 07:00:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 06:56:12 pm
We only play one way, don't we.  Doesn't look like there's much visible difference between how we play at 0-0 or 2-0 up.  Just wish we'd drop a little deeper and pack the middle when we're ahead against big teams.  There would've been more space on the break, Chelsea were fairly open as it is anyway.

10 goals conceded I think in games against the current top 6 of the table as it stands. Only one win from that lot despite leading in 3 games and up against 10 in the other. Loads that's great about this team and squad in places is strong but needs a tweak to be able to control periods of the toughest games. Can see why we were so keen to get Thiago in
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,473
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5391 on: Yesterday at 07:05:10 pm »
It's a far cry from Madrid '19 where we scored in the first minute, and effectively killed the game off.
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,119
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5392 on: Yesterday at 07:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:05:10 pm
It's a far cry from Madrid '19 where we scored in the first minute, and effectively killed the game off.

It's not like we had 70% possession or anything. We gave them loads of the ball and Allison had to make some saves. We became better at aggressively defending a lead than previous seasons
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,473
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5393 on: Yesterday at 07:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 07:09:58 pm
It's not like we had 70% possession or anything. We gave them loads of the ball and Allison had to make some saves. We became better at aggressively defending a lead than previous seasons
I'm not saying we controlled the ball. We controlled the game though. Spurs had a period during the second half where they had a few half-chances, but our defending as a team was excellent.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5394 on: Yesterday at 07:21:12 pm »
To think some were saying this is the best Klopp LFC side yet as recently as 3 weeks ago.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,010
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5395 on: Today at 01:03:17 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 07:21:12 pm
To think some were saying this is the best Klopp LFC side yet as recently as 3 weeks ago.

In everything but points it has been.  But points at the end of the day is really all that matters so here we are.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,676
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5396 on: Today at 01:10:10 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:03:17 am
In everything but points it has been.  But points at the end of the day is really all that matters so here we are.

..what does xG make?.

No prizes
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,010
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5397 on: Today at 01:14:23 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:10:10 am
..what does xG make?.

No prizes

ManC have lead the league in xG for years, and are again this year, but yeah just some bogus stat that doesn't predict anything.....
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,676
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5398 on: Today at 01:22:32 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:14:23 am
ManC have lead the league in xG for years, and are again this year, but yeah just some bogus stat that doesn't predict anything.....

I do believe in the value of xG. But it was quite obvious a while ago that this team wasnt as good as the 18-19, 19-20 team, no matter what the stats said.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,010
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5399 on: Today at 02:07:21 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:22:32 am
I do believe in the value of xG. But it was quite obvious a while ago that this team wasnt as good as the 18-19, 19-20 team, no matter what the stats said.

I find this pretty incredulous but whatever.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 