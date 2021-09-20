« previous next »
Quote from: fucking appalled on September 20, 2021, 03:39:39 pm
I'm not sure its as simple as 'working out our threat'

We've got very good set piece takers (TAA, Robbo and Kostas), very good headers of the ball who are also big lads (VVD, Matip, Konate, Fabinho) and then other smaller lads who are also good in the air and very smart with their movement (....the front four).

We've scored 5 goals from corners this year.  None have been headed directly in. 

The 3 from the Palace game, Hendo in the Milan game, Fab against Leeds, and Salah against Norwich.  All of the goals came in the 2nd phase of the corner.  We've somehow worked out where players need to be to take advantage of the disorganization after the initial ball played in.  I'm guessing they've figured out, using data somehow, where the ball is likely to end up based on where the corner is hit.  Having players who are so good at hitting these corners is clearly a massive reason why we are able to do what we're doing. 
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on September 20, 2021, 03:50:36 pm
I'm not sure that's the only reason why we are doing so well with set plays this year.  We are creating double the number of shots from set plays as the highest in the history of the Premier league.  That's not down to just VVD/Matip being back.

But it's helping us more than not having them. they're a major threat, or at least a distraction to the opposition.

We've been able to do this in the past, scoring in the 2nd phase following set pieces in 18/19 and 19/20. I'm sure we've improved on it, but having them back has helped.

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on September 20, 2021, 03:50:36 pm
I'm not sure that's the only reason why we are doing so well with set plays this year.  We are creating double the number of shots from set plays as the highest in the history of the Premier league.  That's not down to just VVD/Matip being back.

I already posted the quote from the assistant manager of Liverpool FC about something they are doing different with their work on set pieces, which evey fucker seems to have ignored :lmao
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 20, 2021, 12:46:16 pm
Kloppo was quick to give a mention and credit to Pete Krawietz and his team after Saturdays game for their set piece  work.

Also Pep Lijnders said this during pre-season:

One of our ideas, for example, was to improve the delivery in our set-pieces. Direct free-kicks, wide free-kicks, penalties and corners. We met Niklas and Patrick from Neuro11 three years ago. We wanted to work together, everything was ready, but the pandemic made it impossible. Jürgen and I really believe in these two guys and their concept. We believe in the stimulus they give. Hopefully we can give consistency to this part. With the away goal rule cancelled there will be, for example, many more penalty shootouts. We saw in the Euros, and indeed in the history of tournaments, that set-pieces decide. It was always like this, and will always stay like this. With Patrick and Niklas, we give a completely new impulse to accuracy training. Will it pay off? Im hopeful it will.

Don't worry mate i seen it :D
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on September 20, 2021, 04:00:51 pm
We've scored 5 goals from corners this year.  None have been headed directly in. 

The 3 from the Palace game, Hendo in the Milan game, Fab against Leeds, and Salah against Norwich.  All of the goals came in the 2nd phase of the corner.  We've somehow worked out where players need to be to take advantage of the disorganization after the initial ball played in.  I'm guessing they've figured out, using data somehow, where the ball is likely to end up based on where the corner is hit.  Having players who are so good at hitting these corners is clearly a massive reason why we are able to do what we're doing. 

I think that is a bit of a stretch to be honest.

Three of those goals have been unreal hits from the edge of the area. The other two were the keeper pushing out a Salah header to Mane and a VVD header ricocheting of a defender and falling to Mo.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 20, 2021, 04:22:38 pm
But it's helping us more than not having them. they're a major threat, or at least a distraction to the opposition.

We've been able to do this in the past, scoring in the 2nd phase following set pieces in 18/19 and 19/20. I'm sure we've improved on it, but having them back has helped.

Virgil and Matip attract a lot of defenders at corners as teams rightly see them as a threat.

That leaves Mo, Mane, Jota, Bobby etc marked by players who probably don't excel in the defensive side of play. It helps that these players are good in the air and are opportunistic in the box.

I think in 18-19 and 19-20 also we were one of the best teams in Europe when it came to set-pieces.

https://theathletic.com/1542167/2020/01/20/liverpool-united-van-dijk-goal-set-pieces/

So I think being prolific from them again is kinda expected. We have many players that are good in the air, and we put a lot of work into it on the training ground.
Saw this on LFC Reddit.

Yes thats similar to JPs post last night. We are very effective indeed!

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349132.msg17958842#msg17958842

Also Analysing Anfield were underlining that against AC Milan, in the opening 15 minute spell, we blew full 90 minute totals out of the water with 13 shots - one every 69 seconds.
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 20, 2021, 05:09:25 pm
I already posted the quote from the assistant manager of Liverpool FC about something they are doing different with their work on set pieces, which evey fucker seems to have ignored :lmao

Sssh. Oppo managers check this thread for ideas .

I'm sure we will have added more patterns and triggers to set pieces. Be interesting to see how long it takes other teams to figure out how to negate them.
It's definitely a thing. I suppose embracing the chaos and hitting space is part of it but it's interesting to think of whether you can bake in habits on this one...

Aaanyway we are doing something.



From @distancecovered on Twitter.
Partly that's down to more set pieces, which in turn is a consequence of the return of us tightening the screw on opponents in a way we couldn't do at points last season given injury problems.
Quote from: Knight on September 23, 2021, 10:38:09 pm
Partly that's down to more set pieces, which in turn is a consequence of the return of us tightening the screw on opponents in a way we couldn't do at points last season given injury problems.

It is also that, but it's not just that.
I say its all Matip. Prem wholly unprepared for The Giraffe. Everybody's mind is just blown by 15 mins into the game and then they cant defend anything after that because being forced to become Matip-Centric and doing whatever the manager told them to do about Virgil and the front 3 clash horribly in execution.

Rampaging giraffe kicking its legs man, not to be fucked with. 

It is known.


If you'll excuse a little self-promotion, I wrote a piece on Liverpool's set pieces yesterday for liverpool.com which you might like...

When it comes to set pieces, Liverpool have started the 2021/22 season on fire.

In their opening seven games in all competitions, the Reds have netted seven goals from dead ball situations. In 2020/21, they scored their eighth set piece goal in match number 23, then went 26 games without adding another. If Liverpool can score two at any point in their next 42 games, then theyll be up on where they finished last season.

Five of the goals in question have been scored in the league. Mohamed Salah got one at Norwich, Fabinho bagged himself a rare goal when the Reds were at Elland Road, and all three strikes against Crystal Palace last weekend originated from corners. Look around the top five leagues in Europe and youll find that only Ligue 1 side Montpellier, with seven, have scored more set piece goals this term.

And history shows just how important they can be to Liverpool. Since 2009/10, there have been three league campaigns in which the Reds found the net at least 17 times from set plays: 2013/14 (their 26 goals that season remains a Premier League record for this period), 2018/19 and 2019/20. Any Kopite reading this wont need reminding that these were the three seasons in the last 12 in which their team either made a serious tilt for the title or went all the way.

However, while Liverpool going at a dead ball goal per game is encouraging based on their record from years gone by, there has been one unusual aspect to the goals, in that very few of them have been assisted.

If you try to visualise a set piece in your minds eye, you invariably picture a corner coming into the box and somebody (most likely Virgil van Dijk) heading the ball into the back of the net.

Yet none of the Reds seven goals from corners in 2021/22 have been scored in this fashion, with only two having an assist  Salah against Crystal Palace after Van Dijk won the first ball, and Takumi Minamino at Norwich when Divock Origi did likewise.

What makes this worthy of closer investigation is that Liverpool have scored 29 set piece league goals across the last two seasons, but only one in each of those campaigns was unassisted (if we ignore direct free-kick goals).

The only one in their title winning campaign of 2019/20 was the decisive goal scored by Roberto Firmino at Selhurst Park. Fabinhos goal at Leeds earlier this month was broadly similar, in that in both cases a Brazilian Red was on hand to prod home a loose ball from no more than six yards out following a corner.

Its the unassisted set piece goal from 2020/21 which is more interesting, though, and we must look back to the glorious season which preceded it to discover the reason why.

In the summer of 2020, I conducted a review of the multiple unrewarded penalty claims which the Reds had endured on their way to Premier League glory, in an article for The Tomkins Times .

As a Liverpool supporter assessing potential Liverpool penalty awards, it was naturally hard to be objective. One thing which was very clear though was that far more should have been given in set piece situations.

Multiple opposing players were assigned to Van Dijk (and Joël Matip when he played), with the aim of ensuring the towering centre-back was unable to connect cleanly with the ball. That they often did so using unfair means didnt seem to matter in the least, as the Reds were not awarded a single penalty for set piece infringement in 2019/20.

Its reasonable to assume this wont have gone unnoticed by the club. There was an excellent example of the issue in Liverpools 1-0 win at Norwich in February 2020. Though the corner delivery wouldnt have reached Van Dijk, he was being held by one defender while Teemu Pukki also blocked his path towards goal.

Take a look at where Fabinho recovered the ball after it was cleared in the above situation.



Liverpools number three demonstrated his long-range shooting ability with fine strikes against Manchester City and Crystal Palace that season, but he was unlikely to be scoring from there with the majority of the home side between him and the goal.

Skip forward seven months and we get to the opening game of 2020/21. We also get the only unassisted set piece goal which the Reds scored in the whole league campaign. This time the ball is on its way to Van Dijk, but there are three players holding or blocking him. Fortunately, the ball breaks to Salah while everyone is preoccupied with the Dutchman, and he lashes home a fine goal.

Lets take a look at the freeze-frame of the challenge on Van Dijk and compare it with the above example from Carrow Road. Salah is in broadly the same position but other players are far closer to the edge of the box for Leeds than they were against Norwich. This may be due to the former being a corner and the latter a set piece free-kick situation, but the difference is worth noting nonetheless.



Now lets consider some of the set piece goals from this season. At Norwich, Kostas Tsimikas corner was aimed towards Van Dijk but the ball came out to Salah who did what he does best, and scored. In the Champions League win over Milan, Trent Alexander-Arnolds corner was cleared by Ismaël Bennacer, only for Jordan Henderson to fire the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal from inside the D on the edge of the area.

Sadio Manés set piece goal against Crystal Palace occurred when he reacted first following a save by Vicente Guaita, but Naby Keïtas was a strike from distance after the Eagles goalkeeper had punched a corner clear.

Salah at Norwich, Henderson versus Milan and Keïta against Crystal Palace; set piece goals with no official assist which were struck from 17, 20 and 19 yards out respectively (per FBRef). And none of them a world away from Salahs Anfield goal against Leeds last season (which was hit from 15 yards since youre no doubt wondering).

Did Liverpool look at their lack of penalties from set pieces in 2019/20 and decide they needed to focus upon the second balls, only for Van Dijk to suffer a season ending injury before the plan had been put into regular use last season? This may be joining dots that dont belong together, but neither does it seem an entirely fanciful notion. And only the staff at the club will know how deliberate it is, but this way of exploiting set pieces is certainly working for the Reds at the moment.

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/virgil-van-dijk-liverpool-threat-21653599
Excellent that senor :)
Id hazard a guess its deliberate: the small gains policy in action.
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:48:17 am
Excellent that senor :)

Cheers, Roy!
Wonder if we'll experiment a bit more with 3 at the back, either a 3-5-2 or a 3-4-3. I get it's not easy to just switch formations. But having it as a backup won't hurt, given we have 5 CBs now and midfielders constantly picking up niggles
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:03:20 am
Wonder if we'll experiment a bit more with 3 at the back, either a 3-5-2 or a 3-4-3. I get it's not easy to just switch formations. But having it as a backup won't hurt, given we have 5 CBs now and midfielders constantly picking up niggles
I think with all our 4 forwards available Klopp tends to go with 4231 which also addresses our lack of midfielders at the same time.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:03:20 am
Wonder if we'll experiment a bit more with 3 at the back, either a 3-5-2 or a 3-4-3. I get it's not easy to just switch formations. But having it as a backup won't hurt, given we have 5 CBs now and midfielders constantly picking up niggles
Alluded to this in the match thread. Would certainly make us less vulnerable at the back stick against teams that endlessly chuck crosses in.
