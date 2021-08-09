That's what I noted in the transfer thread in that our season basically hinges on Mane, Salah and VvD. If they're at 90%+ of their possible performance we can win the league, if not then it'll be top 4 or major luck is needed. I guess it would make a certain subset of our fans feel good just to see us spend but I can't see us adding any player that would make any difference in this sans Mbappe or Haaland.
We wouldnt have won the league with Jota over the winter but wed have been lots closer. Its difficult to imagine 4 forwards running historically cold not just 3. Particularly given how hot he was running before. So I think a 5th forward, particularly a long term successor to Firmino (because thats the obvious lack in terms of a successor right not), could make a meaningful difference. After all, weve mostly got stylistically appropriate backup everywhere else on the pitch (except right back but how do you find someone who plays RB like Trent?) but we dont at number 9/ false 9.