« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 520382 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,025
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5160 on: August 9, 2021, 05:30:43 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on August  9, 2021, 11:28:15 am
Oh and...

That's what I noted in the transfer thread in that our season basically hinges on Mane, Salah and VvD.  If they're at 90%+ of their possible performance we can win the league, if not then it'll be top 4 or major luck is needed.  I guess it would make a certain subset of our fans feel good just to see us spend but I can't see us adding any player that would make any difference in this sans Mbappe or Haaland.

Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5161 on: August 9, 2021, 05:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August  9, 2021, 05:30:43 pm
That's what I noted in the transfer thread in that our season basically hinges on Mane, Salah and VvD.  If they're at 90%+ of their possible performance we can win the league, if not then it'll be top 4 or major luck is needed.  I guess it would make a certain subset of our fans feel good just to see us spend but I can't see us adding any player that would make any difference in this sans Mbappe or Haaland.

We wouldnt have won the league with Jota over the winter but wed have been lots closer. Its difficult to imagine 4 forwards running historically cold not just 3. Particularly given how hot he was running before. So I think a 5th forward, particularly a long term successor to Firmino (because thats the obvious lack in terms of a successor right not), could make a meaningful difference. After all, weve mostly got stylistically appropriate backup everywhere else on the pitch (except right back but how do you find someone who plays RB like Trent?) but we dont at number 9/ false 9. 
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5162 on: Yesterday at 08:01:51 pm »
Virgil post match underlining the manifesto for the season.

1. Focus on the next/current game.
2. Enjoy it.
3. Let other sides worry about themselves.

Its gonna be a good season this.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,025
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5163 on: Yesterday at 09:56:13 pm »
Forgot to post this yesterday

Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,825
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5164 on: Today at 05:07:25 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:01:51 pm
Virgil post match underlining the manifesto for the season.

1. Focus on the next/current game.
2. Enjoy it.
3. Let other sides worry about themselves.

Its gonna be a good season this.

The attention to detail is on another level again. The club has neuroscientists working with the squad using state-of-the-art methods to provide mental strength training. Klopp et al clearly want to ensure that deterioration of form in January doesnt happen again.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 