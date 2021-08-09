That's what I noted in the transfer thread in that our season basically hinges on Mane, Salah and VvD. If they're at 90%+ of their possible performance we can win the league, if not then it'll be top 4 or major luck is needed. I guess it would make a certain subset of our fans feel good just to see us spend but I can't see us adding any player that would make any difference in this sans Mbappe or Haaland.



We wouldnt have won the league with Jota over the winter but wed have been lots closer. Its difficult to imagine 4 forwards running historically cold not just 3. Particularly given how hot he was running before. So I think a 5th forward, particularly a long term successor to Firmino (because thats the obvious lack in terms of a successor right not), could make a meaningful difference. After all, weve mostly got stylistically appropriate backup everywhere else on the pitch (except right back but how do you find someone who plays RB like Trent?) but we dont at number 9/ false 9.