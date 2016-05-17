« previous next »
Author Topic: The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
May 26, 2021, 07:47:44 pm
Is there usually a season review thread? 
Re: The Klopp Template
July 5, 2021, 02:37:19 pm
Some analysis.

We are good.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 6, 2021, 09:30:48 am
Is there usually a season review thread? 

Yeah no thanks! Or just put a picture of a car crash, then explain how we turned it around in the last 10 games or so.

With fans back and Virgil too, Liverpool on paper are the best in the league again, but too dependent on luck with fitness, no answer yet to AFCON, and a bit thin in midfield - when injury-prone-ness is taken into account.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 6, 2021, 10:38:53 am
Midfield options though, before we add anyone:
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Milner
- Thiago
- Keita
- Oxlade Chamberlain
- Jones

How resilient has our midfield been other than Wijnaldum? Because what we're saying in practical terms is that we're one body short at worst, no?
Re: The Klopp Template
July 6, 2021, 11:15:17 am
Midfield options though, before we add anyone:
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Milner
- Thiago
- Keita
- Oxlade Chamberlain
- Jones

How resilient has our midfield been other than Wijnaldum? Because what we're saying in practical terms is that we're one body short at worst, no?

We have enough if it were not for the injuries to Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain. I would take a fit Keita over any midfield signing.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 6, 2021, 11:26:16 am
It's looking very light in midfield isn't it. A rather enormous Gini shaped block of indefatigable minutes to fill

Are any of them good for 30+ league-games-a-season, maybe Fabinho? The others - you wouldn't bet on it, I know I wouldn't.

Re: The Klopp Template
July 6, 2021, 11:57:40 am
Midfield options though, before we add anyone:
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Milner
- Thiago
- Keita
- Oxlade Chamberlain
- Jones

How resilient has our midfield been other than Wijnaldum? Because what we're saying in practical terms is that we're one body short at worst, no?

Fabinho [Has had INJURIES]

- Henderson [INJURY PRONE]
- Milner.       [Getting on a bit for central midfield]
- Thiago.      [Tip top, injury last season]
- Keita.         [You must be kidding, his position is treatment table]
- Oxlade Chamberlain.  [Sadly, see directly above]
- Jones                          [Ace but young]

Re: The Klopp Template
July 6, 2021, 12:04:54 pm
Saw this on the international watch thread (thanks Gray 19 for the updates)

https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1412354567564636165?s=20

Norwich away could be
Milner, Naby, Jones
Re: The Klopp Template
July 6, 2021, 12:12:04 pm
Fabinho [Has had INJURIES]

- Henderson [INJURY PRONE]
- Milner.       [Getting on a bit for central midfield]
- Thiago.      [Tip top, injury last season]
- Keita.         [You must be kidding, his position is treatment table]
- Oxlade Chamberlain.  [Sadly, see directly above]
- Jones                          [Ace but young]

Maybe our best signing this summer could be someone that keeps our players fitter and less injury prone?
How come all our competitors had less injuries - or is this a poor assumption?
Do we train differently?
Re: The Klopp Template
July 6, 2021, 12:36:22 pm
Klopp Template:

Hire-wire act:

Preference for a small squad of great quality; contrasting to a certain degree of squad padding that both Houlier and Rafa seemed to engage in. The benefits of such an approach is that there are very few weak links; in addition, day-to-day training isnt compromised in terms of the expected standards. No bad apples, no filler. The group also becomes tight, with a fantastic team spirit very obvious.

The debit side is that an injury crisis can become very problematicas we just experienced. However, would squad padding have saved us last season? Possibly, but you then move away from the template, which undermines the longer-term project.

Despite being at Liverpool for almost 6 years, its striking how such a significant portion of the fanbase arent overly fluent in Klopps methods and basic core approach. I know a lot of this is just kids on Twitter making noise about buying superstars, but its still interesting that some folk will simply not buy into the process or are even aware of it.



Re: The Klopp Template
July 6, 2021, 12:39:16 pm
Maybe our best signing this summer could be someone that keeps our players fitter and less injury prone?
How come all our competitors had less injuries - or is this a poor assumption?
Do we train differently?

we went through 3 seasons prior to last without too many major issues.

How quickly we forget it seems! Dont you remember the cry-arsing form other fanbases about our players surely being on something cos they didnt get as many injuries?

We have one of the best trainers around, he suddenly hasnt stopped being that.

I know there have been changes to the medical department though with at leaset one physio and doctor leaving before last season - if there is something to that, then obviously, we as fans wont have the slightest clue, but it would surely be something picked up on.

We went through 3 of the most intense seasons ever trying to keep up with and overtake a cheating monstrosity in Manchester City, who pretty much have two first 11s, and then a pandemic and then seemingly endless internationals. There was always going to be a crash. Of cousre, no one expected one as extreme as last season, so heres to it not happening again soon.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 6, 2021, 12:41:38 pm
Maybe our best signing this summer could be someone that keeps our players fitter and less injury prone?
How come all our competitors had less injuries - or is this a poor assumption?
Do we train differently?

I actually think Liverpools injury record was excellent prior to 20/21 season. The common jibe from rival fans in 19/20 was that we never got injuries compared to City.

The fitness and conditioning coaches were heralded as being transformative in their use of analytics to help preserve players to keep them fit.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 6, 2021, 02:51:22 pm
I think Fitzy's spot on... but it'd be good to check the numbers on starts. 

We went on our two best ever seasons with a midfield of (with starting appearances in all Comps (from Wikipedia)):

84: Wijnaldum (43 + 41)
65: Henderson (29 + 36)
62: Fabinho (30 + 32)
49: Milner (31 + 18)
38: Keita (22 + 16)
25: Oxlade Chamberlain (0 + 25)
14: Lallana (6 + 8)
7: Jones (1 + 6)


Then last season:
45: Wijnaldum
38: Fabinho
25: Henderson
23: Thiago
22: Jones
19: Milner
9: Keita
2: Oxlade Chamberlain
(I've left out the youth players who played in the Carling Cup.)

The big moving vector is Jones, plus we also asked more of Fabinho than in previous seasons (due to him standing in at centre half)

Henderson actually started only 5 fewer than Wijnaldum in the season before last.

Milner is backup.

Ox is about as unlucky as it's possible to be.

Keita - well, we have to hope he heals a bit.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 6, 2021, 03:28:34 pm
On Jones, our comparison has to be Trent really, but Trent's starts went as follows.

2016-17 - 5
2017-18 - 30
2018-19 - 38
2019-20 - 43
2020-21 - 43

So we can maybe expect Jones to fill some of the gap - perhaps a significant chunk of the gap.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 6, 2021, 06:47:12 pm
I don't think you can look at the amount of players in the squad and the wage bill and say we have a "small group".  There certainly are players Klopp prefers over others for a variety of reasons but it's not a small group.

For me the most interesting takeaway from last year is that for whatever reason trying to play with the handbrake on where Trent or Robbo were more reserved to cover for the CB's really didn't work.  We didn't gain much defensively but were much more blunt offensively with a lot of sterile possession but no penalty area penetration.  Once Klopp starting trusting his CB's again and let the FB's get up the field we started looking much better, at least Trent did.  Hoping Robbo was just in need of a break.

For this upcoming season where I think that matters is I can see a situation where a preferred midfield 3 of Fab, Thiago and Hendo should control most games just due to the extreme amount of passing that will be out there but I think they could be extremely vulnerable in transition to where the solution would be to keep the FB's more reserved.  You then end up with a lot of sterile possession and not much else happening sans a moment of brilliance from the front 3 which is what happened this past season as noted above.  I can't see them getting more than 2000 minutes together though so this probably shouldn't matter a huge amount.

The midfield is a man short though, that's for sure.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 7, 2021, 05:40:03 am
I think Fitzy's spot on... but it'd be good to check the numbers on starts. 

We went on our two best ever seasons with a midfield of (with starting appearances in all Comps (from Wikipedia)):

84: Wijnaldum (43 + 41)
65: Henderson (29 + 36)
62: Fabinho (30 + 32)
49: Milner (31 + 18)
38: Keita (22 + 16)
25: Oxlade Chamberlain (0 + 25)
14: Lallana (6 + 8)
7: Jones (1 + 6)


Then last season:
45: Wijnaldum
38: Fabinho
25: Henderson
23: Thiago
22: Jones
19: Milner
9: Keita
2: Oxlade Chamberlain
(I've left out the youth players who played in the Carling Cup.)

The big moving vector is Jones, plus we also asked more of Fabinho than in previous seasons (due to him standing in at centre half)

Henderson actually started only 5 fewer than Wijnaldum in the season before last.

Milner is backup.

Ox is about as unlucky as it's possible to be.

Keita - well, we have to hope he heals a bit.
Thanks for the stats Roy.

Shows how settled things were 2018-2020 - hence the incredible consistency.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 7, 2021, 06:54:10 am
Not starting didnt always mean not available for selection either.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 7, 2021, 11:11:39 am
Not starting didn’t always mean not available for selection either.
Yes - just managing fitness and freshness when required.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 7, 2021, 05:05:30 pm
Is there usually a season review thread? 


Under Klopp; 'Liverpool Audio/Video thread'-wise...


RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2020/21 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17771235#msg17771235

RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2019/20 League Title Win Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2018/19 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16668435#msg16668435

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2017/18 Season Review (+ CL Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16070203#msg16070203

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2016/17 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15352060#msg15352060

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2015/16 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14817798#msg14817798


For the 2019 Champions League Final vs Spurs : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (+ an index of threads)

For 2nd leg vs Barcelona in 2019 CL : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg16617450 (+ scroll down for pre & post-match content)

For the 2018 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16066001#msg16066001
Re: The Klopp Template
July 7, 2021, 07:33:25 pm
For all our issues in midfield, I think if we have to priortize 1 position for a transfer, it should be a forward player, (as we might not be able to afford a CM and a FW)

This would help us pull off a 4 - 2 - 3 - 1 as a back up system maybe for 10/15 games perhaps permanently if it works well enough, this will help in a number of ways.

I suspect there are only 3 CM's that klopp truly trusts in our squad and 4 forwards.  A 4-2-3-1 introduces a number 10 and in that position he might be able to entrust keita/shaq/AOC more than currently. Many will say injury is why they don't play more, but Klopp has had matip playing at CB, with gomez and lovren on the bench many times. If a player is good enough Klopp will try them, but I don't think he trusts keita, or AOC defensively, or even jones.

Of course Firmino would the man that could benefit the most from playing as a '10'.  He is a better creator than he is a finisher.  And considering the season's Firmino and Mane had last time around, and their (and salah's) age it would make sense to have jota plus another youngish forward who klopp trusts.  Having Jota, Firmino an and another top forward could be crucial during what has proved to be the toughest months of the season under klopp (jan/feb) when AFCON will be occurring.

Having to pick 2 from hendo, thiago and fab might help extend their careers

Playing 4-2 -3-1 might impact the fb's, but I felt we struggled last yr, from our midfield playing as conservatively as ever AND our Fb's playing as they did.   Having a proper no.10 should aid our front 3 better.  I feel we have better personnel than we did in 2018 when we tried it last, especially if we bring in another FW
Re: The Klopp Template
July 7, 2021, 10:49:59 pm
Under Klopp; 'Liverpool Audio/Video thread'-wise...


RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2020/21 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17771235#msg17771235

RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2019/20 League Title Win Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2018/19 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16668435#msg16668435

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2017/18 Season Review (+ CL Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16070203#msg16070203

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2016/17 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15352060#msg15352060

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2015/16 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14817798#msg14817798


For the 2019 Champions League Final vs Spurs : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (+ an index of threads)

For 2nd leg vs Barcelona in 2019 CL : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg16617450 (+ scroll down for pre & post-match content)

For the 2018 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16066001#msg16066001

Was thinking more as in a forum discussion on how the season went but appreciate the links ;)
Re: The Klopp Template
July 13, 2021, 09:54:49 am
Loads of good Lijnders stuff about eh?

The TAW podcast this week highlighted his interview with Graham Hunter from January - I didn't know he'd done one. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZ09rDN3YC0
Re: The Klopp Template
July 13, 2021, 05:27:18 pm
A bit of slightly more in-depth midfield data for 2020/21, if anyone is interested. Includes minutes at centre-back for the appropriate players.
Re: The Klopp Template
July 13, 2021, 07:22:57 pm
4 goals and 5 assists in 1922 minutes, very good Curtis, very good. And compared to the other midfielders he looks like a production monster!!
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 12:34:14 am
Despite being at Liverpool for almost 6 years, its striking how such a significant portion of the fanbase arent overly fluent in Klopps methods and basic core approach. I know a lot of this is just kids on Twitter making noise about buying superstars, but its still interesting that some folk will simply not buy into the process or are even aware of it.

Good post.
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 07:22:54 am
On Jones, our comparison has to be Trent really, but Trent's starts went as follows.

2016-17 - 5
2017-18 - 30
2018-19 - 38
2019-20 - 43
2020-21 - 43

So we can maybe expect Jones to fill some of the gap - perhaps a significant chunk of the gap.

Yeah, would make sense to me. Was thinking about it while reading something else and remembered you'd been posting about it. Not sure what to make of the scuttlebutt around Elliott beginning a similar process?

Last season was weird. Sense of jigsaw pieces falling back into place seeing the preseason photos even without the obvious absences. Ongoing process of renewal to what Fitzy says there.
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 09:08:12 am
Yeah - they're serious about bringing them through. Gordon, Kellegher... I guess back a bit further Joe Gomez would be an interesting one to track.
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 09:13:48 am
Jurgen saying it's only single sessions for Gomez and Van Dijk with monitoring from the rehab department. Matip and Trent closer to full training with special programmes mixed between training alone and training with the team.

It's gonna be interesting to see whether Gomez and Van Dijk are held back for the start of the season. Good to hear they're wrapping them in cotton wool though.
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 09:01:00 pm
I couldn't find a Pep Ljinders thread so I'm just going to stick it in here. I loved his interviews that he did the last two seasons for cup comps and he also did a podcast interview with Graham Hunter which was brilliant.

He's currently doing a diary after each training session and they are brilliant reads, can be found on the website.

Anyway I loved this quote today about Anfield celebrating a counter attack as other stadiums score a goal, its so true, that roar you get on a big game when you win the ball back high up is unique.

"Anfield celebrates a proper counter-pressing situation like other stadiums celebrate scoring a goal. Some stadiums dont accept less and we have one of them.

Thats why I believe so much in the holy trinity  fans, squad and manager, together reaching one belief.

Anyway, we will be back soon with more for you to enjoy. Trent will join our group tomorrow. We need more Scouse mentality and cheekiness in our sessions and we cant wait to see him playing these crazy passes again!"
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 09:43:45 pm
Pep comes across very very well. His enthusiasm and excitement for the team shines through every time he does an interview. And he seems to be doing more media stuff these days too.
Logged
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 08:42:57 am
I think Curtis will step up in minutes and Keita/Ox will cover the remaining required minutes is the plan at the moment.

Hopefully proper use of Jota and Thiago for Klopp with the 1st team this pre-season will help
Need to start next season flying

 
