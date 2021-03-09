Few interesting Bosman signings available this summer, no doubt they will want huge wages but its a market maybe we should look at to boost the squad. Milner wasn't a bad signing, big wages at the time but hes been great.



Memphis Depay and Julian Draxler are the big ones, Depay has been excellent in France, bit of a bang of Salah about that one, left before being given a proper crack.



Draxler is a mercurial talent, but questions about his application probably mean that ones a non runner, but he'd be a great replacement for Shaqiri if we could get maybe 20million for him.



I think we need experienced competition for TAA also (sorry but Neco Williams doesn't cut it, a season long loan could help him or expose him further, but we should loan him out to smooth the edges/mistakes in his game). I see that Hysaj from Napoli is out of contract his summer, would be a terrific signing, great character aswell by all accounts, Chelsea bid 45million for him last summer aswell so some value to be had with a guy like this in the squad.



Finally, Balogun from Arsenal has been linked with ourselves and RB Leipzig, would be a good option to add to the squad, but we will also need to add more experience in attack aswell if we were to offload Origi.



Hysaj, Draxler, Balogun are 3 bosman signings worth looking at.



We have alot of deadwood to shift this summer:



Adrian (out of contract)

Karius

Grabara

Phillips (Out of contract)

Larouci (out of contract)

Lewis

Arroyo (never going to get a work permit)

Wijnaldum (certainly not deadwood but on his way nonetheless)

Grujic

Shaqiri

Ojo

Woodburn

Wilson

Origi

Awoniyi (doing very well at Union Berlin but again will never get a work permit)

Millar





We could even ship out the below to boost the transfer funds:



R.Williams

Oxlade-Chamberlain

Matip

Davies (only in the door but wouldn't be beyond Edwards to try and double his money.

Minamino (See above)



We need an experienced RB to challenge TAA, another first choice CB even if we sign Kabak, a replacement for Gini, attacking midfielder/forward to improve our squad, and a striker who is going to challenge Bobby/replace outgoing Origi.



Hysaj

Konate

Bissouma

Balogun

Mbappe/Haaland (would require the sale of one of the fabled front 3 though).