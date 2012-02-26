been trying to make sense of just why things have gone so pear shaped clearly we are in some sort of death spiral and there are umpteen reasons why (including for Al's benefit taking the risk of going into the most demanding season on record short a centre half, and failing to unload some of the squad players for more promising replacements). Before the wheels came off I think we had two defensive weaknesses, to some extent teams were already targetting those both before lockdown and before the injury crisis.



The first I've seen discussed at length on here and that would be the high line. The press from the front 6 largely negated that risk and the pace of the back two reduced it further. It was a sensible and calculated risk.



The second, which I haven't seen discussed much at all was the weakness defending at full back. Man United in particular have focussed on that but other teams likewise. The fullback being so high creates all our great attacking options but it also leaves that large gap in addition to the high line. Henderson covered a lot of that gap on the right and Gomez's and van Dykes pace still more, nevertheless teams still targetted it. I can only remember Wolves trying to do the same on the left but there may have been others. We were also protected by the fear other teams had keeping their players back more worried about conceeding than scoring themselves.



Robbo definately has the edge defensively but both TAA and Williams are attacking fullbacks, both may even be better suited to wingback, part of their difficulty comes from needing to be in two places at once but even if in roughly the right place neither are great defenders. So if you are the opposition aka Fulham your main tactic is going to be try to break the high line or play that diagonal into the space where the right back should be and attack from there.



Now that the fear has gone, the quality of the centrebacks is diminished, the cover from midfield is lacking and the confidence is really low, we'll need to address both weaknesses in order to get the solidity back and somehow do that while maintaining a goal scoring threat. Would three at the back work or does it just make the problem worse, with one less person to press and end in a deep lying back 5 or two upfront?



