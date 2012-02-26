« previous next »
Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 477110 times)

Offline SteveLFC

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4880 on: Yesterday at 03:41:54 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 12:32:30 pm
The tide turned yesterday as soon as Fabinho came on, instantly hes winning the ball higher up and our forwards get a quicker ball and were on the front foot in broken play which they thrive on. First sign of putting more trust in the centre backs.

The team that finished the match with more attacking threats on goal never loses that game and wins it 90% of the time. Hopefully thats the penny dropped and Jurgen has realised this too. We 100% will see this on Wednesday.

He certainly gave us a bit of a lift for the first few minutes and for a second there it felt like we were quicker in the transition with him. Too little too late for this match though sadly.
Offline eeekaj

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4881 on: Yesterday at 03:45:29 pm »
Controversial (maybe) but I'd like to see this formation at some point (based on current injuries):

                           Alisson

               Kabak   Phillips   Fabinho

Trent                                                Robertson
                    Thiago      Keita

                            Mane
                 Salah              Jota


Let Trent and Robbo have more freedom with a back 3 behind them, get Thiago in a midfield 2 (which he played often at Bayern) and move Mane into a more central role allowing Jota and Salah to play behind.
Offline SteveLFC

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4882 on: Yesterday at 04:01:41 pm »
Quote from: eeekaj on Yesterday at 03:45:29 pm
Controversial (maybe) but I'd like to see this formation at some point (based on current injuries):

                           Alisson

               Kabak   Phillips   Fabinho

Trent                                                Robertson
                    Thiago      Keita

                            Mane
                 Salah              Jota


Let Trent and Robbo have more freedom with a back 3 behind them, get Thiago in a midfield 2 (which he played often at Bayern) and move Mane into a more central role allowing Jota and Salah to play behind.

Might be worth a try but to be successful with a 3-5-2, you need CB's who are athletic and quick to cover the wing positions. A lot of goals against us recently have come from long balls bypassing the midfield into the path of the opposition's forwards on the wings. This would still negate the positives of having an overloaded midfield. It does have its positives as well though in that with the possession we can control the midfield and probably create more chances.
Offline eeekaj

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4883 on: Yesterday at 04:06:35 pm »
Quote from: SteveLFC on Yesterday at 04:01:41 pm
Might be worth a try but to be successful with a 3-5-2, you need CB's who are athletic and quick to cover the wing positions. A lot of goals against us recently have come from long balls bypassing the midfield into the path of the opposition's forwards on the wings. This would still negate the positives of having an overloaded midfield. It does have its positives as well though in that with the possession we can control the midfield and probably create more chances.

Agreed, it would work really well actually with a back 3 of maybe Henderson/Gomez/VVD, but unfortunately we are with what we have now.

I just feel like Mane seems isolated out wide at the moment and that Trent/Robbo can provide the needed width without having to worry AS MUCH about what's behind them.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4884 on: Yesterday at 04:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:20:11 am
Tired of reading variations on this blather in thread after thread in the last year or two, as if we didn't break the British transfer record for Dalglish, Beardsley and Collymore. As if we didn't spend our way out of the second division back in the sixties. As if the act of being competitive in the transfer market should be reserved for 'soulless clubs'. Reading this, you'd think we were Athletic Bilbao, playing with a team of scousers for our entire history.

Still, we haven't spent money in the last few windows so you've essentially got what you want now. I hope you're enjoying it.

Tired of people making sense 🤦‍♂️ FFS!
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4885 on: Yesterday at 04:17:08 pm »
Quote from: eeekaj on Yesterday at 03:45:29 pm
Controversial (maybe) but I'd like to see this formation at some point (based on current injuries):

                           Alisson

               Kabak   Phillips   Fabinho

Trent                                                Robertson
                    Thiago      Keita

                            Mane
                 Salah              Jota


Let Trent and Robbo have more freedom with a back 3 behind them, get Thiago in a midfield 2 (which he played often at Bayern) and move Mane into a more central role allowing Jota and Salah to play behind.
definitely not the worst idea

fabinho could also go into midfield if needs be so its quite flexible

we need to do something different though, especially at home. Losing 6 in a row is a disaster, and probably all of them were deserved (4 were at the very least)
Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4886 on: Yesterday at 04:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:33:26 pm
I agree with all of this and I've previously raised doubts about changing system (to 5 at the back midseason).

What I would say is that tactical adjustments Klopp has made to the current set up haven't worked. Even if they are tweaks to protect the defence. After scoring 2 goals in 8 home league games, surely we should throw some caution to the wind. That doesn't mean playing a new system but playing the system that got us success in all it's glory (i know it's easier said than done with the ability of the current centre backs both on and off the ball). Put Fabinho centre mid, push up the pitch and allow full backs to attack. We might get whacked a few games but we'd definitely score more and therefore have more chance of winning.

So whilst I agree that moving to a whole new system midseason is unlikely possible, I'm still perplexed that we have adjusted so poorly to the changes in personnel at the back.

Teams will just drop off and let our centre backs have the ball. Phillips and Williams made a combined 193 passes yesterday.
Offline MakeUsDream2005

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4887 on: Yesterday at 06:59:55 pm »
Anyone with a Times subscription care to post the Paul Joyce article from this afternoon about FSG's support for Klopp? Cheers!
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4888 on: Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDream2005 on Yesterday at 06:59:55 pm
Anyone with a Times subscription care to post the Paul Joyce article from this afternoon about FSG's support for Klopp? Cheers!

Basically the club and owners are unflinching in their support of him, think this season is an anomaly due to injuries, wont have a squad overhaul but will make money available even if they dont make CL.
Offline Jookie

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4889 on: Yesterday at 07:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:45:51 pm
Teams will just drop off and let our centre backs have the ball. Phillips and Williams made a combined 193 passes yesterday.

I think the distribution from centre back and their ability to bring out the ball hurt us yesterday. But I don't think it's the only reason for our poor form though.

I also find it hard to blame the 6th and 7th choice centre backs for not being Gomez, van Dijk or Matip. No team has choice like that as 6th and 7th choice. We arguably have 4 centre back options in our squad that are easily top 20 centre backs in the league. I'd say 3 of them are arguably Top 15 centre backs in the World.

We now to find a solution though. Whether that's a tactical solution and/or a solution that drags the players off the canvas mentally. Things are spiralling massively.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4890 on: Yesterday at 07:14:10 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm
Basically the club and owners are unflinching in their support of him, think this season is an anomaly due to injuries, wont have a squad overhaul but will make money available even if they dont make CL.

Good to hear it, hopefully it'll stop some of the sniping on here about the owners.
We all know Klopp is the right man for the job and we only need a few new signings (plus a few outgoings) to get back to where we want to be.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4891 on: Yesterday at 08:53:47 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm
Basically the club and owners are unflinching in their support of him, think this season is an anomaly due to injuries, wont have a squad overhaul but will make money available even if they dont make CL.

FSG.....in?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4892 on: Yesterday at 08:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 08:53:47 pm
FSG.....in?

Ha. I guess we will see this summer. We have an amazing squad and pretty much the golden ticket in this manager, they have to fund a few signings for sure.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4893 on: Yesterday at 08:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 07:14:10 pm
Good to hear it, hopefully it'll stop some of the sniping on here about the owners.
We all know Klopp is the right man for the job and we only need a few new signings (plus a few outgoings) to get back to where we want to be.

Even with the recent run Klopp should still have the safest job in football for what he's achieved. Klopp has made mistakes but there's a ton of mitigating factors this season.
Offline Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4894 on: Yesterday at 09:10:48 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm
Basically the club and owners are unflinching in their support of him, think this season is an anomaly due to injuries, wont have a squad overhaul but will make money available even if they dont make CL.

Liverpool owner Henry hails 'extraordinary' Dalglish

26 February 2012

Liverpool's principal owner John Henry has praised the 'extraordinary' Kenny Dalglish after the club won their first trophy for six years with victory in the Carling Cup final.



Less than 3 months later they sacked him.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4895 on: Yesterday at 09:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:10:48 pm
Liverpool owner Henry hails 'extraordinary' Dalglish

26 February 2012

Liverpool's principal owner John Henry has praised the 'extraordinary' Kenny Dalglish after the club won their first trophy for six years with victory in the Carling Cup final.



Less than 3 months later they sacked him.

I dont know, I just relayed what the article said.

I dont think they are sacking Klopp. They kept Rodgers even with no trophies and gave him money to spend.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4896 on: Yesterday at 09:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:10:48 pm
Liverpool owner Henry hails 'extraordinary' Dalglish

26 February 2012

Liverpool's principal owner John Henry has praised the 'extraordinary' Kenny Dalglish after the club won their first trophy for six years with victory in the Carling Cup final.



Less than 3 months later they sacked him.
Really?
Offline Gegenpresser101

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4897 on: Yesterday at 09:20:12 pm »
My memory is abit hazy of the time back then so I might be wrong, but wasn't Dalglish sacked because of a poor league position? In which case as long as Klopp performs he probably wouldn't be sacked.
Offline Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4898 on: Yesterday at 09:20:23 pm »
Quote from: SteveLFC on Yesterday at 03:41:54 pm
He certainly gave us a bit of a lift for the first few minutes and for a second there it felt like we were quicker in the transition with him. Too little too late for this match though sadly.

I do think how desperately slow Gini is on the ball has been a huge problem over this period.
Offline Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4899 on: Yesterday at 09:23:31 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:15:20 pm
I dont know, I just relayed what the article said.

I dont think they are sacking Klopp. They kept Rodgers even with no trophies and gave him money to spend.

I don't think they will sack Klopp just pointing out that the dreaded vote of confidence means very little.
Offline Bakez0151

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4900 on: Yesterday at 09:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:10:48 pm
Liverpool owner Henry hails 'extraordinary' Dalglish

26 February 2012

Liverpool's principal owner John Henry has praised the 'extraordinary' Kenny Dalglish after the club won their first trophy for six years with victory in the Carling Cup final.



Less than 3 months later they sacked him.
They praised him for winning a cup... because we won a cup. Not really sure what relevance that has

Agree that a vote of confidence doesn't mean a lot but their position is also common sense
Offline SteveLFC

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4901 on: Yesterday at 09:58:06 pm »
It wasn't a ruthless sacking of King Kenny either. It was a mutual decision.
Offline tubby pls.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4902 on: Yesterday at 10:43:42 pm »
Listen, and understand. Al is out there.

He cant be bargained with, he cant be reasoned with. He doesnt feel pity, or remorse, or fear, and he absolutely will not stop, ever, until every thread is full of his anti-FSG agenda.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4903 on: Yesterday at 10:45:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 10:43:42 pm
Listen, and understand. Al is out there.

He cant be bargained with, he cant be reasoned with. He doesnt feel pity, or remorse, or fear, and he absolutely will not stop, ever, until every thread is full of his anti-FSG agenda.

I was thinking of starting a Sporting owners and yachters draft as well
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4904 on: Yesterday at 11:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:10:48 pm
Liverpool owner Henry hails 'extraordinary' Dalglish

26 February 2012

Liverpool's principal owner John Henry has praised the 'extraordinary' Kenny Dalglish after the club won their first trophy for six years with victory in the Carling Cup final.



Less than 3 months later they sacked him.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4905 on: Yesterday at 11:05:08 pm »
You can say what you like about the boss. What that line up against Fulham tells you. is this. The Champion League is our priority now. My fucking God, whoever it may be, that's some bollocks. I fucking love him if that is so. Change of focus, we have boss players, we are a boss team. You might not agree with it but you fuckig back it. He's not arsed with top four anymore. Play the squad now in PL. No. 7
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4906 on: Yesterday at 11:52:44 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:45:45 pm
I was thinking of starting a Sporting owners and yachters draft as well

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MVL4wKnpx2U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MVL4wKnpx2U</a>
Offline Vulmea

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4907 on: Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm »
been trying to make sense of just why things have gone so pear shaped clearly we are in some sort of death spiral and there are umpteen reasons why (including for Al's benefit  taking the risk of going into the most demanding season on record short a centre half, and failing to unload some of the squad players for more promising replacements). Before the wheels came off I think we had two defensive weaknesses, to some extent teams were already targetting those both before lockdown and before the injury crisis.

The first I've seen discussed at length on here and that would be the high line. The press from the front 6 largely negated that risk and the pace of the back two reduced it further.   It was a sensible and calculated risk.

The second, which I haven't seen discussed much at all was the weakness defending at full back. Man United in particular have focussed on that but other teams likewise. The fullback being so high creates all our great attacking options but it also leaves that large gap in addition to the high line.  Henderson covered a lot of that gap on the right and Gomez's and van Dykes pace still more, nevertheless teams still targetted it. I can only remember Wolves trying to do the same on the left  but there may have been others. We were also protected by the fear other teams had keeping their players back more worried about conceeding than scoring themselves.

Robbo definately has the edge defensively but both TAA and Williams are attacking fullbacks, both may even be better suited to wingback, part of their difficulty comes from needing to be in two places at once but even if in roughly the right place neither are great defenders. So if you are the opposition aka Fulham your main tactic is going to be try to break the high line or play that diagonal into the space where the right back should be and attack from there.

Now that the fear has gone, the quality of the centrebacks is diminished, the cover from midfield is lacking and the confidence is really low, we'll need to address both weaknesses in order to get the solidity back and somehow do that while maintaining a goal scoring threat. Would three at the back work or does it just make the problem worse, with one less person to press and end in a deep lying  back 5 or two upfront?

Offline Beninger

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4908 on: Today at 02:05:50 am »
Offline Bobinhood

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4909 on: Today at 03:39:26 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm
Basically the club and owners are unflinching in their support of him, think this season is an anomaly due to injuries, wont have a squad overhaul but will make money available even if they dont make CL.

The Bastards.
