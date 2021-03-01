« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 462702 times)

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4560 on: Yesterday at 11:07:36 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 09:53:33 pm
And another - This one has more photos

https://twitter.com/FPL_Jurgen/status/1366426661764427778

I forgot what thread it was where I said you could have Trent play like Cancelo but it would neuter Robbo.  Looks like I was wrong.  Nothing bad about being a copy cat, if it works it works. 
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,877
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4561 on: Yesterday at 11:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:07:36 pm
I forgot what thread it was where I said you could have Trent play like Cancelo but it would neuter Robbo.  Looks like I was wrong.  Nothing bad about being a copy cat, if it works it works. 

Trent played nothing like Cancelo though.

Trent played the opposite of Cancelo's role. For City Cancelo is allowed a free role and has very little defensive responsibility. That works because Kyle Walker who has played as a centre back tucks in.

If you want to compare City and Liverpool then it was Trent who played with extra defensive responsibilities. He tucked in to protect Nat and it was Robbo who was given a free role. We aren't copying City but are going back to how we used to play. Jones was given the role Lallana used to play as the forward part of a 2-1 midfield.

To do that you cannot have both full backs pushing on. So Robbo was given the kind of freedom Moreno enjoyed whilst Trent played more conservatively, whilst Mo provided the width on that side.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4562 on: Today at 07:54:14 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:29:58 pm
Trent played nothing like Cancelo though.

Trent played the opposite of Cancelo's role. For City Cancelo is allowed a free role and has very little defensive responsibility. That works because Kyle Walker who has played as a centre back tucks in.

If you want to compare City and Liverpool then it was Trent who played with extra defensive responsibilities. He tucked in to protect Nat and it was Robbo who was given a free role. We aren't copying City but are going back to how we used to play. Jones was given the role Lallana used to play as the forward part of a 2-1 midfield.

To do that you cannot have both full backs pushing on. So Robbo was given the kind of freedom Moreno enjoyed whilst Trent played more conservatively, whilst Mo provided the width on that side.

It was never going to be an exact replica of what City do as we don't have the same players, but Trent gets involved in progressing, building up play and creating chnaces way more than the full back who covers for City. We had two midfielders holding to compensate for that where as City have two who are usually given more freedom to join the attack.

Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,686
  • Bam!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4563 on: Today at 08:26:42 am »
The switch to 442 in the last few games has been interesting. After going ahead, we changed to it and ended up with Jones on the left before he came off but he had a very free attacking role on the left. It was almost a 4-2-4. I think it was a reaction to Sheffield United this time and an attempt to get more men forward last time, but it gives a different option when Mane is left central with his runs in behind.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,800
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4564 on: Today at 08:49:58 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm
Good thread on twitter on our new shape tactically against Sheffield United, Whether this was a one off or not is another thing, But it worked!

https://twitter.com/topimpacat/status/1366169615928332290?s=20
Not quite a one off already, as we tried the same thing in the second half against Everton. It was the spell that created a few half chances for Mane; Jones was then replaced by Shaqiri who stayed left, but then we started tiring, they scored and we stopped doing anything.
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4565 on: Today at 09:23:46 am »
As noted in that Twitter thread, I dont really understand why shunting our best goalscorer to the right-hand side is a good thing. Surely we need him in central areas as often as possible.

Wouldnt it make more sense to play Mane there on his stronger foot and have Salah central looking to get on the end of forward passes from TAA? Jones and Firmino can do the number 10 stuff in that area.
Logged

Offline just redk84 will do

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,233
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4566 on: Today at 09:53:48 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:07:36 pm
Nothing bad about being a copy cat, if it works it works. 
I'm not sure about us copying iro Cancelo....but let's face it. Both teams as well as many across Europe are adaptive and that always includes seeing if they can make things work with the players they have. For example, this season City have taken a large leaf out of our book by the way they setup in general. Not as gung ho and more assured defensively first and doing enough to win to be as efficient as possible - like we've been for majority of last two seasons

But aside from that..

In the last match klopp did make some interesting tweaks and Robbo looked more of a threat than he has done recently which is great. Because having both sides dangerous is very important in the chances we create (great having time to train!)  - Salah went a bit wider and Mane more central also, I think Trent and Salah have such a good rapport its probably why Mane hasn't been switched over to the right and Salah more central but it is an option.
A few games ago Mane and Salah switched sides in the game which is not something we see often unless its on the back of a set piece or some sort of transition and they are covering positions

Playing around with different things is encouraging to see, and the more payoff with goals the better it will be as the form will start improving more across the board and we just need to be good enough to get into top 4
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,245
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4567 on: Today at 09:58:51 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:23:46 am
As noted in that Twitter thread, I dont really understand why shunting our best goalscorer to the right-hand side is a good thing. Surely we need him in central areas as often as possible.

Wouldnt it make more sense to play Mane there on his stronger foot and have Salah central looking to get on the end of forward passes from TAA? Jones and Firmino can do the number 10 stuff in that area.

As others have mentioned, probably more a case of how we wanted to set up against Sheff Utd this time round. Lets not forget, Salah still got a couple of good chances to score.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,391
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4568 on: Today at 10:00:10 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:23:46 am
As noted in that Twitter thread, I dont really understand why shunting our best goalscorer to the right-hand side is a good thing. Surely we need him in central areas as often as possible.

Wouldnt it make more sense to play Mane there on his stronger foot and have Salah central looking to get on the end of forward passes from TAA? Jones and Firmino can do the number 10 stuff in that area.

Salah is probably our best counter-attacking scorer (having scored many breakaway goals) and I think we look to give him a lot of width so that he has some space to run at players. We are still sticking with the inverted winger type configuration allowing both Mane and Salah opportunities to cut in and bend the ball in which both are good at. I think if he was central and receiving the ball from Trent, he'd have to let the ball come across him onto his good foot which is much harder to do than your nearest foot. Salah is a lot less two-footed than Mane.

I think it was an interesting shape and certainly it was good to finally see at least one of our fullbacks get high up the pitch. I think we chose to get very high up the pitch on the left because I think they looked somewhat weaker on that side with Ampadu and Baldock there. It will be very interesting to see what we do against a much stronger team in Chelsea.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,800
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4569 on: Today at 10:02:23 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:23:46 am
As noted in that Twitter thread, I dont really understand why shunting our best goalscorer to the right-hand side is a good thing. Surely we need him in central areas as often as possible.

Wouldnt it make more sense to play Mane there on his stronger foot and have Salah central looking to get on the end of forward passes from TAA? Jones and Firmino can do the number 10 stuff in that area.
In some ways, maybe - but Mane is better than Salah with his back to goal, holding the ball up, finding others and as an aerial threat. Salah's goalscoring threat is in arriving in goalscoring positions, not static centrally. The approach should also still provide Salah with plenty of chances - crosses from Robertson, through balls from Trent, and by Mane providing a distraction/physical problem for the opposing centre backs to deal with.
 
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,450
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4570 on: Today at 01:00:56 pm »
I've always liked the idea of Mane as a central striker. His finishing is erratic - from horrendous to world-class - but his real strength is his physicality and running in behind when the ball is with our deeper midfielders/CBs, which can cause all sorts of problems for the opposition. He hasn't been nearly as effective from the left for almost a year now, so I think a change of role would suit him too. We haven't got anyone (barring Shaqiri and Origi...) who can play on the left, not how we'd want an LW to play in our system anyways, but I think Jones did really well in that pushed up role on Sunday. The obvious caveat is it was the worst team in the league we were up against, but he was quite intelligent off the ball and complimented Mane quite well I think.

Saying that, every so often I have a flashback to Mane's debut goal at the Emirates and wonder how he'd fare if he was back on the right for a string of games. I feel our forward players have to often get everything 100% spot on to create a chance, let alone score a goal. With Mane able to go left or right or just square it into the box with his stronger foot, I think we'd become more adept at creating opportunities to score.

Salah - Firmino - Mane - Jones was the attacking combination off the ball on Sunday and I rated it, but I think it'd also be interesting to see either 'Mane - Salah - Firmino - Jones' or 'Mane - Firmino - Salah - Jones'. Un-inverting (is that a word?) Mane and Salah is something we haven't tried much of, if at all, but I think it'd help make us less predictable in-game. It takes away from some of their strengths but I think they'd make up for it in other ways.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,925
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4571 on: Today at 01:05:55 pm »
Just saw this article on The Athletic, Trent Alexander-Arnold: is he slowly turning into Joao Cancelo? (https://theathletic.co.uk/2418444/2021/03/01/trent-alexander-arnold-is-he-slowly-turning-into-joao-cancelo/).  Haven't read the article yet but thought it was pretty funny that I just saw the article and the first thread I look at on here is where everyone is talking about TAA playing like Cancelo. 
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,244
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4572 on: Today at 01:12:32 pm »
More like Cancelo playing like Trent because he's done that for us before this season
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,800
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4573 on: Today at 01:18:20 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:00:56 pm
<snip>
Un-inverting (is that a word?) Mane and Salah is something we haven't tried much of, if at all, but I think it'd help make us less predictable in-game. It takes away from some of their strengths but I think they'd make up for it in other ways.
It would suit Mane - that is, he can be effective across the front three. I think the hesitation would be what it would mean for Salah's effectiveness. Another alternative would be to keep Salah on the right and switch Mane and Firmino; Firmino isn't going to run in behind from there, but he can tuck in, link with Robertson (and Jones) and might find a bit more space to drift with the ball, slightly removed from the opposition's main defensive midfielder(s). Yet another option from the bench would be Ox as an alternative on the left; he doesn't particularly like it, but he can hardly be less effective than Origi at it.

Of course, if Keita's fit that changes our left-central attacking play quite a bit, too - and might be another reason to move Mane central or to the right.

Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,877
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4574 on: Today at 01:26:59 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 01:12:32 pm
More like Cancelo playing like Trent because he's done that for us before this season

He tends to do it when Phillips plays. He stays deeper and narrower, so we end up almost with a back three whilst Robbo pushes really high up on the left. It is similar to how we operated when we had Clynne and Moreno as the full backs. Instead of having two overlapping full backs we end up with one.

We then don't need the third midfield player to cover the space Mo and Trent vacate on the right. That means we can play a 2-1 midfield with Curtis given the kind of freedom Lallana had.

With Nat starting and no Henderson to cover the right side during transitions it makes sense at the moment.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,450
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4575 on: Today at 01:31:40 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:18:20 pm
It would suit Mane - that is, he can be effective across the front three. I think the hesitation would be what it would mean for Salah's effectiveness. Another alternative would be to keep Salah on the right and switch Mane and Firmino; Firmino isn't going to run in behind from there, but he can tuck in, link with Robertson (and Jones) and might find a bit more space to drift with the ball, slightly removed from the opposition's main defensive midfielder(s). Yet another option from the bench would be Ox as an alternative on the left; he doesn't particularly like it, but he can hardly be less effective than Origi at it.

Of course, if Keita's fit that changes our left-central attacking play quite a bit, too - and might be another reason to move Mane central or to the right.



I think the combination worked well on Sunday because TAA was able to find Mane/Jones with his cross-field passes and punts up the field, which are very effective when timed right. If Mane switches with Firmino, as you said, Firmino wouldn't be making those runs in behind and we'd lose Mane's added physicality in winning those duels from the long ball. If Salah goes there instead he's shown he has the ability to cause enough havoc to win the ball in behind with well-timed runs, even if he can't always compete for the header.

If Keita stays fit it would be extremely interesting to see how he'd fit in if we continue with this system. He hasn't always looked too good out wide but he'd naturally replace Jones in the pushed up LM role.

While our personnel is fairly limited at this point, I think there are a lot of intriguing combinations we could try out with a 'front four'. I'm hoping Jurgen tries a few things out in-game when given the chance as being too predictable is something we've struggled with for some time.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,800
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4576 on: Today at 01:47:31 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:31:40 pm
I think the combination worked well on Sunday because TAA was able to find Mane/Jones with his cross-field passes and punts up the field, which are very effective when timed right. If Mane switches with Firmino, as you said, Firmino wouldn't be making those runs in behind and we'd lose Mane's added physicality in winning those duels from the long ball. If Salah goes there instead he's shown he has the ability to cause enough havoc to win the ball in behind with well-timed runs, even if he can't always compete for the header.

If Keita stays fit it would be extremely interesting to see how he'd fit in if we continue with this system. He hasn't always looked too good out wide but he'd naturally replace Jones in the pushed up LM role.

While our personnel is fairly limited at this point, I think there are a lot of intriguing combinations we could try out with a 'front four'. I'm hoping Jurgen tries a few things out in-game when given the chance as being too predictable is something we've struggled with for some time.
I think Salah can make those runs on the left and get onto the ball - it's just what he then does with it where his options would seem reduced; probably to the point where he'd want to cut inside (to get more central) before checking outside (to get the ball onto his left), delaying the thrust of the move, and he'd lose the 'curl toward the far post' shooting option.

Keita wouldn't necessarily push as high/need to push as high, but he does offer an ability to drive with the ball and then pick a pass from left-central areas that most alternatives don't - similar to Mane, who does the same frequently as well as his runs in behind. I suppose that was the function I was thinking Firmino could also provide from that area, but not the runs. Jones has the ability, but doesn't always do it (or frustratingly, which he'll improve on, drives past someone but is then too casual with the layoff).

In a way, I suppose Salah isn't the 'problem' that needs fixing at the moment: he's still getting goals, when we can create chances for him. It's creating the chances and getting Firmino/Mane out of their slump/reduced productivity. I take the point about unpredictability - in the past, anyone could predict what Mane was going to do, but be unable to stop him. Is it just a slump in form, or do we need to change the approach?
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,088
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4577 on: Today at 02:53:30 pm »
Interesting from the Times, we create more chances in open play per match than City this year. What's killed us in the attacking third has been finishing, particularly the evident drop of goals from Mane, and Bobby not being able to help out a bit more in that department.

That aside our threat from set-pieces is nonexistent due to the obvious reasons.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,169
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4578 on: Today at 03:03:55 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:53:30 pm
Interesting from the Times, we create more chances in open play per match than City this year. What's killed us in the attacking third has been finishing, particularly the evident drop of goals from Mane, and Bobby not being able to help out a bit more in that department.

That aside our threat from set-pieces is nonexistent due to the obvious reasons.

Get.
Haaland.

An investment that would be worth double in 2 years. Let Klopp over 3 years turn him into his next Lewandowski.

The next part of the Klopp template.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,977
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4579 on: Today at 03:05:20 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:53:30 pm
Interesting from the Times, we create more chances in open play per match than City this year. What's killed us in the attacking third has been finishing, particularly the evident drop of goals from Mane, and Bobby not being able to help out a bit more in that department.

That aside our threat from set-pieces is nonexistent due to the obvious reasons.

Yeah but the Guardian believes Klopp is finished so you can shove your analysis.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4580 on: Today at 03:38:09 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:03:55 pm
Get.
Haaland.

An investment that would be worth double in 2 years. Let Klopp over 3 years turn him into his next Lewandowski.

The next part of the Klopp template.

Losing Jota killed us. The front 3 have been running unbelievably cold in 2021 but we've had no other options. Lots were blaming our loss of form on the centre backs, and that's definitely been a problem too, but we've been desperate for more fire power up there. Jota wouldn't be the solution to all our problems but given how bad the results have been, he wouldn't need to be the solution to many to have drastically improved us! I'd definitely be on board with Haaland, sadly I can't see any way we could afford him.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4581 on: Today at 04:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:29:58 pm
Trent played nothing like Cancelo though.

Trent played the opposite of Cancelo's role. For City Cancelo is allowed a free role and has very little defensive responsibility. That works because Kyle Walker who has played as a centre back tucks in.

If you want to compare City and Liverpool then it was Trent who played with extra defensive responsibilities. He tucked in to protect Nat and it was Robbo who was given a free role. We aren't copying City but are going back to how we used to play. Jones was given the role Lallana used to play as the forward part of a 2-1 midfield.

To do that you cannot have both full backs pushing on. So Robbo was given the kind of freedom Moreno enjoyed whilst Trent played more conservatively, whilst Mo provided the width on that side.

Go rewatch the game or look at the pictures in that twitter thread.  When Trent came centrally one of the CM's would be behind him to form a back 3 like ManC do when Cancelo comes central but in ManC's case it's 3 defenders and not 2 CB's and a CM.  And Cancelo isn't freed from any defensive responsibility either.  When defending in their own half Cancelo defends his typical space same as Trent.  Of course it's not an exact copy as the managers and players are different but the principles of what they are trying to do is very similar.  Cancelo can go roaming up the field, same as Trent did, but generally the point of this is to have a lot of central passing while upon a turnover having numbers to defend as Trent will then be central and behind the ball.  Upon losing the ball ManC have the 3 defenders + Cancelo + Rodri which is why they've become so good defensively now. Upon us losing the ball like this would have the 2CB's + Gini + Trent + Thiago or Jones defending.  Again same premise.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,877
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4582 on: Today at 06:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:52:39 pm
Go rewatch the game or look at the pictures in that twitter thread.  When Trent came centrally one of the CM's would be behind him to form a back 3 like ManC do when Cancelo comes central but in ManC's case it's 3 defenders and not 2 CB's and a CM.  And Cancelo isn't freed from any defensive responsibility either.  When defending in their own half Cancelo defends his typical space same as Trent.  Of course it's not an exact copy as the managers and players are different but the principles of what they are trying to do is very similar.  Cancelo can go roaming up the field, same as Trent did, but generally the point of this is to have a lot of central passing while upon a turnover having numbers to defend as Trent will then be central and behind the ball.  Upon losing the ball ManC have the 3 defenders + Cancelo + Rodri which is why they've become so good defensively now. Upon us losing the ball like this would have the 2CB's + Gini + Trent + Thiago or Jones defending.  Again same premise.

Trent didn't really play centrally here is his heat map.



In the early phases of possession we had a three at the back with Trent keeping tight to Nat. It was Robbo who had the freedom to push on.



It was only really in the later phases of possession that when Trent pushed on a centre mid dropped. That is pretty standard for teams when both full backs push on.

This video demonstrates it perfectly https://twitter.com/i/status/1366169615928332290

That is nothing like how City play. For example for us Robbo pushed on and Trent stayed deep and become a deep right sided playmaker. For City their wide players provide the width and both full backs tuck in, Cancelo is then given the freedom to roam pretty much anywhere, he starts out at left back and can end up on the right wing.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4583 on: Today at 07:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:06:25 pm
Trent didn't really play centrally here is his heat map.



In the early phases of possession we had a three at the back with Trent keeping tight to Nat. It was Robbo who had the freedom to push on.



It was only really in the later phases of possession that when Trent pushed on a centre mid dropped. That is pretty standard for teams when both full backs push on.

This video demonstrates it perfectly https://twitter.com/i/status/1366169615928332290

That is nothing like how City play. For example for us Robbo pushed on and Trent stayed deep and become a deep right sided playmaker. For City their wide players provide the width and both full backs tuck in, Cancelo is then given the freedom to roam pretty much anywhere, he starts out at left back and can end up on the right wing.

What does Cancelo's heat map look like?  He's not central either.   Nobody is saying they'll be exactly the same but the premise of what they are trying to do is the same.  But we got Al here trying to split hairs and say it's completely different.  Whatever.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,977
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4584 on: Today at 07:27:00 pm »
If anything Cancelo and Guardiola is copying Trent.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4585 on: Today at 07:44:57 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:27:00 pm
If anything Cancelo and Guardiola is copying Trent.

Copying is just another form of flattery.  There is no genius that invented every football concept. 
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,877
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4586 on: Today at 08:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:22:30 pm
What does Cancelo's heat map look like?  He's not central either.   Nobody is saying they'll be exactly the same but the premise of what they are trying to do is the same.  But we got Al here trying to split hairs and say it's completely different.  Whatever.

Here is Cancelo's heat map v Brighton.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,977
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4587 on: Today at 08:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:44:57 pm
Copying is just another form of flattery.  There is no genius that invented every football concept. 

Yes, which is why I find it mad newspapers trying to make out that Cancelo being an important part of a teams game is some amazing Guardiola tactic.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4588 on: Today at 08:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:07:40 pm
Here is Cancelo's heat map v Brighton.



So the answer is yes, he's not central, and that yes you are splitting hairs?  I mean we're talking about Al here so admitting anything that doesn't fit with his narrative is impossible.  Shouldn't have even responded.

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:08:09 pm
Yes, which is why I find it mad newspapers trying to make out that Cancelo being an important part of a teams game is some amazing Guardiola tactic.

I think the main lesson for a lot of people is that someone that can look like a total flop of a transfer can still come good with the right circumstances.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:00:21 pm by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,877
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4589 on: Today at 09:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:58:26 pm
So the answer is yes, he's not central, and that yes you are splitting hairs?  I mean we're talking about Al here so admitting anything that doesn't fit with his narrative is impossible.  Shouldn't have even responded.

He is far more central than Trent though.

Cancelo's hot spot is on the edge of the centre circle, Trent's is out towards the touchline. The evidence is clear.



Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4590 on: Today at 10:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:58:06 pm
He is far more central than Trent though.

Cancelo's hot spot is on the edge of the centre circle, Trent's is out towards the touchline. The evidence is clear.





Hahahaha.  The mods should just add an "Al" button.  Whatever man.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,800
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4591 on: Today at 10:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:58:26 pm
So the answer is yes, he's not central, and that yes you are splitting hairs?  I mean we're talking about Al here so admitting anything that doesn't fit with his narrative is impossible.  Shouldn't have even responded.
I think Al has a point, on this occasion. Your original link (which made some interesting points) I think overplayed the significance of a handful of static images from the game. Static images can prove anything in football, without reference to wider context (such as heatmaps).

There is a fairly significant (marginal) difference between Trent's and Cancelo's heatmaps - Trent is more central in deeper areas (early in possession phases), but wider in the opposition half; Cancelo's is the opposite, as he drifts inside. Which was Al's point, I think. And I don't often find myself agreeing with Al :).
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4592 on: Today at 10:39:18 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:06:11 pm
I think Al has a point, on this occasion. Your original link (which made some interesting points) I think overplayed the significance of a handful of static images from the game. Static images can prove anything in football, without reference to wider context (such as heatmaps).

There is a fairly significant (marginal) difference between Trent's and Cancelo's heatmaps - Trent is more central in deeper areas (early in possession phases), but wider in the opposition half; Cancelo's is the opposite, as he drifts inside. Which was Al's point, I think. And I don't often find myself agreeing with Al :).

I provided no original link myself but quoted someone else.  I further stated that I rewatched the game and along with those images confirmed my suspicion that when Trent moved more centrally there was usually another CM behind him to make a 3 similar to City.  I then stated that of course there would be differences due to personal and managers but the overall premise is the same.  You then get Al comparing two heat maps from two different sources presented differently and saying it's not even the same thing.  First of all I should know better at this point that responding to Al on almost anything is a waste of time so my bad there.  Second of all, just as you are responding now, if the premise or point of the tactic is the same then small variations in how it's done doesn't mean the tactic isn't being used!  It's like the most straightforward thing but instead since it's not a like for like match then we claim it's something 100% different?  It's farcical.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,877
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4593 on: Today at 10:41:13 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:06:11 pm
I think Al has a point, on this occasion. Your original link (which made some interesting points) I think overplayed the significance of a handful of static images from the game. Static images can prove anything in football, without reference to wider context (such as heatmaps).

There is a fairly significant (marginal) difference between Trent's and Cancelo's heatmaps - Trent is more central in deeper areas (early in possession phases), but wider in the opposition half; Cancelo's is the opposite, as he drifts inside. Which was Al's point, I think. And I don't often find myself agreeing with Al :).


Damned with feint praise  ;D

The biggest difference for me is that Trent is actually being asked to play a more disciplined role. Usually Mo is allowed to make out to in runs, whilst Trent provides the width by playing really high. Just think of VVD hitting 60 yard passes to Trent.

At the moment Robbo is being allowed that freedom. Trent is playing much deeper and we are trying to drag the opposition over to the right. Mane takes his man inside and then Trent gets to hit long diagonals with Robbo and Curtis overloading the left channel.

Cancelo is being given more freedom and is allowed to pretty much go where he wants with his teammates tasked with covering the space he vacates.   
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,800
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4594 on: Today at 10:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:39:18 pm
Second of all, just as you are responding now, if the premise or point of the tactic is the same then small variations in how it's done doesn't mean the tactic isn't being used!  It's like the most straightforward thing but instead since it's not a like for like match then we claim it's something 100% different?  It's farcical.
I don't think anyone's saying it's 100% different, but is the premise the same? We both use a fullback as a creative outlet, but in different ways. The small variations are pretty much the point of this thread.
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,800
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4595 on: Today at 10:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:41:13 pm
Damned with feint praise  ;D

The biggest difference for me is that Trent is actually being asked to play a more disciplined role. Usually Mo is allowed to make out to in runs, whilst Trent provides the width by playing really high. Just think of VVD hitting 60 yard passes to Trent.

At the moment Robbo is being allowed that freedom. Trent is playing much deeper and we are trying to drag the opposition over to the right. Mane takes his man inside and then Trent gets to hit long diagonals with Robbo and Curtis overloading the left channel.

Cancelo is being given more freedom and is allowed to pretty much go where he wants with his teammates tasked with covering the space he vacates.   
You're welcome :).

Even the bolded bit I think is overstating it slightly - he's being more cautious (staying deeper) at certain stages of possession, to protect two inexperienced (and not ultra quick) centre backs a little longer against the counter. But when we do progress the ball further into the opposition half in a sustained spell, he does get higher and wide (with an occasional cut into the box himself) - and it's at that point that Wijnaldum drops in to protect the back two. Trent's average position overall is only a few yards deeper than Robertson's (and only fractionally more central).
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,877
  • JFT 96
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4596 on: Today at 10:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:39:18 pm
I provided no original link myself but quoted someone else.  I further stated that I rewatched the game and along with those images confirmed my suspicion that when Trent moved more centrally there was usually another CM behind him to make a 3 similar to City.  I then stated that of course there would be differences due to personal and managers but the overall premise is the same.  You then get Al comparing two heat maps from two different sources presented differently and saying it's not even the same thing.  First of all I should know better at this point that responding to Al on almost anything is a waste of time so my bad there.  Second of all, just as you are responding now, if the premise or point of the tactic is the same then small variations in how it's done doesn't mean the tactic isn't being used!  It's like the most straightforward thing but instead since it's not a like for like match then we claim it's something 100% different?  It's farcical.

It isn't a small variation. We played with Robbo playing as a left-winger.



You can't compare that to City who play with both full backs playing narrow and their wide forwards providing the width.

If you want a comparison then Trent playing the same sort of position as Clynne, Robbo playing the Moreno role and Curtis playing the Lallana role is far more apt.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 