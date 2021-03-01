I've always liked the idea of Mane as a central striker. His finishing is erratic - from horrendous to world-class - but his real strength is his physicality and running in behind when the ball is with our deeper midfielders/CBs, which can cause all sorts of problems for the opposition. He hasn't been nearly as effective from the left for almost a year now, so I think a change of role would suit him too. We haven't got anyone (barring Shaqiri and Origi...) who can play on the left, not how we'd want an LW to play in our system anyways, but I think Jones did really well in that pushed up role on Sunday. The obvious caveat is it was the worst team in the league we were up against, but he was quite intelligent off the ball and complimented Mane quite well I think.



Saying that, every so often I have a flashback to Mane's debut goal at the Emirates and wonder how he'd fare if he was back on the right for a string of games. I feel our forward players have to often get everything 100% spot on to create a chance, let alone score a goal. With Mane able to go left or right or just square it into the box with his stronger foot, I think we'd become more adept at creating opportunities to score.



Salah - Firmino - Mane - Jones was the attacking combination off the ball on Sunday and I rated it, but I think it'd also be interesting to see either 'Mane - Salah - Firmino - Jones' or 'Mane - Firmino - Salah - Jones'. Un-inverting (is that a word?) Mane and Salah is something we haven't tried much of, if at all, but I think it'd help make us less predictable in-game. It takes away from some of their strengths but I think they'd make up for it in other ways.