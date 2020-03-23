I forgot what thread it was where I said you could have Trent play like Cancelo but it would neuter Robbo. Looks like I was wrong. Nothing bad about being a copy cat, if it works it works.



Trent played nothing like Cancelo though.Trent played the opposite of Cancelo's role. For City Cancelo is allowed a free role and has very little defensive responsibility. That works because Kyle Walker who has played as a centre back tucks in.If you want to compare City and Liverpool then it was Trent who played with extra defensive responsibilities. He tucked in to protect Nat and it was Robbo who was given a free role. We aren't copying City but are going back to how we used to play. Jones was given the role Lallana used to play as the forward part of a 2-1 midfield.To do that you cannot have both full backs pushing on. So Robbo was given the kind of freedom Moreno enjoyed whilst Trent played more conservatively, whilst Mo provided the width on that side.