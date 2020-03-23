« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 09:53:33 pm
And another - This one has more photos

https://twitter.com/FPL_Jurgen/status/1366426661764427778

I forgot what thread it was where I said you could have Trent play like Cancelo but it would neuter Robbo.  Looks like I was wrong.  Nothing bad about being a copy cat, if it works it works. 
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:07:36 pm
I forgot what thread it was where I said you could have Trent play like Cancelo but it would neuter Robbo.  Looks like I was wrong.  Nothing bad about being a copy cat, if it works it works. 

Trent played nothing like Cancelo though.

Trent played the opposite of Cancelo's role. For City Cancelo is allowed a free role and has very little defensive responsibility. That works because Kyle Walker who has played as a centre back tucks in.

If you want to compare City and Liverpool then it was Trent who played with extra defensive responsibilities. He tucked in to protect Nat and it was Robbo who was given a free role. We aren't copying City but are going back to how we used to play. Jones was given the role Lallana used to play as the forward part of a 2-1 midfield.

To do that you cannot have both full backs pushing on. So Robbo was given the kind of freedom Moreno enjoyed whilst Trent played more conservatively, whilst Mo provided the width on that side.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:29:58 pm
Trent played nothing like Cancelo though.

Trent played the opposite of Cancelo's role. For City Cancelo is allowed a free role and has very little defensive responsibility. That works because Kyle Walker who has played as a centre back tucks in.

If you want to compare City and Liverpool then it was Trent who played with extra defensive responsibilities. He tucked in to protect Nat and it was Robbo who was given a free role. We aren't copying City but are going back to how we used to play. Jones was given the role Lallana used to play as the forward part of a 2-1 midfield.

To do that you cannot have both full backs pushing on. So Robbo was given the kind of freedom Moreno enjoyed whilst Trent played more conservatively, whilst Mo provided the width on that side.

It was never going to be an exact replica of what City do as we don't have the same players, but Trent gets involved in progressing, building up play and creating chnaces way more than the full back who covers for City. We had two midfielders holding to compensate for that where as City have two who are usually given more freedom to join the attack.

The switch to 442 in the last few games has been interesting. After going ahead, we changed to it and ended up with Jones on the left before he came off but he had a very free attacking role on the left. It was almost a 4-2-4. I think it was a reaction to Sheffield United this time and an attempt to get more men forward last time, but it gives a different option when Mane is left central with his runs in behind.
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm
Good thread on twitter on our new shape tactically against Sheffield United, Whether this was a one off or not is another thing, But it worked!

https://twitter.com/topimpacat/status/1366169615928332290?s=20
Not quite a one off already, as we tried the same thing in the second half against Everton. It was the spell that created a few half chances for Mane; Jones was then replaced by Shaqiri who stayed left, but then we started tiring, they scored and we stopped doing anything.
