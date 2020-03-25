One (unlikely) strategic parallel that comes to mind: Dick LeBeau



For those who don't follow American Football, LeBeau is a legendary defensive coordinator who coached the Cincinnati Bengals and (more famously) the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is credited with inventing the "zone blitz" concept, which he developed to counter the "Run-N-Shoot" and "West Coast" offenses which became trendy in the 80's. The West Coast Offense in particular was predicated on quick, timing-based passes that anticipated where holes in defensive zones would be and exploited them before the defense could react. LeBeau's "zone blitz" was designed to disrupt that timing by sending blitzers from unconventional angles and often dropping defensive linemen (who were normally excepted to rush the passer) into coverage zones. This had the effect of confusing the offensive line protection schemes (they often wouldn't know where the pass rushers were coming from) as well as the quarterback (who now couldn't as easily anticipate where the holes in the defensive zone would be, or how quickly they would be closed).



The genius of the scheme was that it created pressure on the quarterback and disrupted timing while committing a minimal number of defenders. Lebeau would usually send only 3-5 rushers, ensuring there were always at least 6 defenders (3 in the short/middle zones and 3 in the deep zones) who stayed back to prevent big plays. With multiple defenders coming from odd angles, the "zone blitz" had the appearance of a swashbuckling, revolutionary, high-risk, chaotic strategy. But in practice it was actually quite safe and conservative.



And that's where I see the parallels with this iteration of Klopp's Liverpool. Everyone sees the gegenpressing, hunting in packs, fullbacks flying forward, high octane direct attacks--Heavy Metal Football, in short--and yet we aren't actually throwing inordinate numbers forward. It's a conservative approach that wins by attrition; a crushing, relentless pressure that you must withstand for 90 minutes.

