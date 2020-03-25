« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 411859 times)

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4200 on: March 25, 2020, 10:29:45 AM »
Quote from: OOS on March 25, 2020, 10:20:39 AM
This is a 30 minutes Radio 4 podcast about Klopp.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p087fbpk
Nice one, I'll be listening to that later.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,775
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4201 on: March 25, 2020, 01:51:41 PM »
Quote from: Byrneand on March 25, 2020, 10:00:18 AM
I was just thinking how an extended break due to this pandemic will effect Klopp on a personal level... and selfishly us, on another.

The reality is that for almost everyone in the world, life is going to look different going forward. Businesses, governments and families are going to change given that thi sis the first real physical crisis that many of us or our parents have faced. It's a generational event.

One outcome is that Klopp is likely to have 3-6 months with no football. No training, no transfers, no injuries, no press conferences. It's a unique event. He'll get to spend 6 months at home with his immediate family.

I wonder what the outcome of this will be? On one hand, it could act as a recharge, and like many of us already he many be chomping to get out the house and back to work. On the other hand, it may be an event that causes him to reassess his personal priorities.

Selfishly, I'm hoping that its the former of those two options but I would generally say its 50:50.

Stay safe out there everyone.

I think he's still in Liverpool isn't he, he was the other day anyway. Which means that he'll be with his wife, but they like many will be a long way away from the rest of their immediate family, potentially for a while. So that'll include their 2 sons and elderly close relatives I am sure, which is a constant source of worry for many of us through this! 
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,555
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4202 on: March 30, 2020, 04:59:54 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 25, 2020, 01:51:41 PM
I think he's still in Liverpool isn't he, he was the other day anyway. Which means that he'll be with his wife, but they like many will be a long way away from the rest of their immediate family, potentially for a while. So that'll include their 2 sons and elderly close relatives I am sure, which is a constant source of worry for many of us through this!

There was talk that Klopp would want a sabbatical at the end of his contract with us because he's not had time to focus on his family, this period is obviously not the same as he can't travel/do things as you would if he were on leave but he will have the ability to spend alot more time with his wife and children so I see it as a recharge
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,775
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4203 on: March 30, 2020, 06:16:57 PM »
Quote from: Asam on March 30, 2020, 04:59:54 PM
There was talk that Klopp would want a sabbatical at the end of his contract with us because he's not had time to focus on his family, this period is obviously not the same as he can't travel/do things as you would if he were on leave but he will have the ability to spend alot more time with his wife and children so I see it as a recharge

pretty sure his sons will be in Germany right now.

It's just a weird situation though really, as yeah, you can recharge in a way physically, but maybe not so mentally during this time. In fact it could be even more stressful!
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4204 on: April 1, 2020, 10:17:59 PM »
Tifo Football latest video.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WzcT3hu2BQg&amp;feature=youtu.be" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WzcT3hu2BQg&amp;feature=youtu.be</a>

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4205 on: June 26, 2020, 06:28:41 PM »
https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fc-premier-league-title-win-tactical-evolution-a4480526.html?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1593143784

Some really interesting nuggets in there.

I used to get really frustrated watching us try and break down low blocks without utilizing the half spaces. But I've come to accept it's a trade-off within a broader strategy of control and attrition. We simply refuse to take excessive risks throwing bodies forward (in non-transition phases) and instead just spam crosses and lobs and switches, all of which are followed up with a counter press. It helps explain (along with Allison, of course) how our defensive record has improved so much over the past two seasons, while our football looks less aesthetically pleasing.

To maintain our level without altering our strategy, continued set-piece dominance is a must going forward, because we simply don't create a ton of high quality open-play chances (at least in comparison to our points total).
Logged

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4206 on: June 26, 2020, 07:16:11 PM »
One (unlikely) strategic parallel that comes to mind: Dick LeBeau

For those who don't follow American Football, LeBeau is a legendary defensive coordinator who coached the Cincinnati Bengals and (more famously) the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is credited with inventing the "zone blitz" concept, which he developed to counter the "Run-N-Shoot" and "West Coast" offenses which became trendy in the 80's. The West Coast Offense in particular was predicated on quick, timing-based passes that anticipated where holes in defensive zones would be and exploited them before the defense could react. LeBeau's "zone blitz" was designed to disrupt that timing by sending blitzers from unconventional angles and often dropping defensive linemen (who were normally excepted to rush the passer) into coverage zones. This had the effect of confusing the offensive line protection schemes (they often wouldn't know where the pass rushers were coming from) as well as the quarterback (who now couldn't as easily anticipate where the holes in the defensive zone would be, or how quickly they would be closed).

The genius of the scheme was that it created pressure on the quarterback and disrupted timing while committing a minimal number of defenders. Lebeau would usually send only 3-5 rushers, ensuring there were always at least 6 defenders (3 in the short/middle zones and 3 in the deep zones) who stayed back to prevent big plays. With multiple defenders coming from odd angles, the "zone blitz" had the appearance of a swashbuckling, revolutionary, high-risk, chaotic strategy. But in practice it was actually quite safe and conservative.

And that's where I see the parallels with this iteration of Klopp's Liverpool. Everyone sees the gegenpressing, hunting in packs, fullbacks flying forward, high octane direct attacks--Heavy Metal Football, in short--and yet we aren't actually throwing inordinate numbers forward. It's a conservative approach that wins by attrition; a crushing, relentless pressure that you must withstand for 90 minutes.   
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,566
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4207 on: June 26, 2020, 07:16:34 PM »
miracle with Zeljko Buvac not here
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,757
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4208 on: Yesterday at 07:13:15 PM »
What's the next plan in the template i wonder
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,475
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4209 on: Today at 12:03:45 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:13:15 PM
What's the next plan in the template i wonder

Keita.......changing the dynamic of the midfield to get a little more creativity from that area of the field.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,980
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #4210 on: Today at 12:13:13 PM »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on June 26, 2020, 07:16:11 PM
One (unlikely) strategic parallel that comes to mind: Dick LeBeau

Nice.

I saw Larry Wilson at Yankee Stadium every year.



LFC are in a unique position. Never to be repeated.

Title in the bag, with nothing really but pride to play for.

6 matches left, virtually every 3 days. Then a short gap, followed by the regular season. All include the 5 subs rule.

We've a huge squad, bags of quality, loads of kids, not enough time to see them all in game situations.

Unless we structure 2 even teams playing alternatively every 6 days.  We'd soon whip the squad into cohesive cog units ready to be polished and pared for the new season while shop windowing our excess talent.

Then pound fuck out of the oppo start to finish.

Logged
Yul never wore cologne.
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Up
« previous next »
 