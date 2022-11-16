Quote

Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old boy from southwestern Iran, hoped to become a robotics engineer.



But those dreams were dashed when he was killed on November 16 amid antiestablishment protests in Izeh, a city in Khuzestan Province.



State media said Pirfalak was killed in a terrorist attack when gunmen on motorbikes shot dead seven people, including six government security personnel.



But Pirfalaks mother blamed security forces who she said "shot repeatedly at" their car, killing her son and wounding her husband.



Hear my words about what happened, said Zeynab Molaeirad, according to videos uploaded on social media. Dont say they were terrorists, they are lying.



In the videos, Molaeirad is addressing the hundreds of mourners who attended her sons funeral on November 18.



A day earlier, Molaeirad took to Instagram to condemn the authorities. Damn you! How could you? He was only 9. [You] filthy Islamic republic, she wrote.



Pirfalak is one of at least 43 children killed in the government's brutal crackdown on nationwide anti-establishment protests that erupted in September, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights. Overall, at least 342 people are believed to have been killed and around 14,000 arrested across the country.



Two other boys -- 14-year-old Sepehr Maghsoodi and 14-year-old, Artin Rahmani -- were also reported to have been killed in Khuzestan in recent days.



The protests erupted after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died on September 16 just days after she was arrested by Irans morality police for allegedly violating the countrys law on wearing the Islamic head scarf. What began as protests against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory hijab has snowballed into one of the biggest threats to Irans clerical establishment, which has ruled the country since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

^^ Yea. Also parts of the main clerical school in Qom was set to fire too.Alright, I try to explain one of the the most gut-wrenching crimes of the last 60 days that happened on Wednesday and it's shook Iran and Iranians.Kian with his family were in the car on Wednesday night when mass protests was happening in city of Izeh. According to Kian's mom's words in the funeral, after they passed an intersection and saw the road blocked, the security forces asked them to return. Kian reportedly asked his dad to trust the police this time. When they returned, their car was repeatedly shot at by security forces. Kian was a little chubby and couldn't hide behind his seat in time, and hence was hit by bullets and died on the spot. Kian's dad was severely injured, losing consciousness.Now for you, to understand the depth of Islamic Republic's evilness and trauma we go through.....Kian's dad was immediately transported to a hospital in city of Ahvaz, the capital of the province, in an artificial coma. Kian's mom REFUSED to have Kian's body transported to a funeral home in FEAR of IRGC goons stealing his dead body, and not returning it for funeral, unless she gives a forced confession that it was the protestors that shot at their family.Kian's mom kept the dead body of his 9 year-old son cold, by putting ice around it and asking neighbours for ice. Can you imagine this? There are photos of it....Yesterday morning, in Kian's funeral (while husband was still in artificial coma), he told the truth of what happened. She told how Kian loved engineering and had won prizes in some child-engineering fairs. She told the story of Kian asking his dad to trust the police this time and then that was the last moments of his life. She also went on a tirade on Instagram against the regime.Hours later, reports came that the IRGC forces had gone to the hospital that Kian's dad is battling for his life at , needing urgent surgery. They disrupted surgery taking place, unless Kian's mom would give a forced confession in this evening that her instagram account was hacked and what she said in the funeral was perceived differently bla bla and it was terrorists who shot him, in order to have her husband go through surgery and survive.This video of Kian, testing his invention, starting it with saying:has exploded in Iranian social media.