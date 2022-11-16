« previous next »
I can't imagine many of the Iranian football team planning to protest unless they're not expecting to be going home anytime soon?  What about their families?  I can certainly expect the Iranian authorities to hold them in "protective custody" for the duration of the tournament?

Probably the best protest they can give is to lose every game nine nil or something.

I can tell you currently the mood in Iran is, they hate this team and almost everyone I know is cheering for England on Monday.

Them not only meeting with the butcher, but to BOW DOWN and boot-lick in their speeches, while streets of Iran are literal war-zones now (I'll post tweets to vids from tonight) in next post has been unforgivable. The same pressure was on other sport teams like Beach football, or Basketball or Volleyball, yet they showed much better protest forms.

Ali Karimi made a story and called this team "Islamic Republic National Team".....I've seen videos of 3 national team footy banners being set to fire in different cities of Iran in the last 2 nights.

Also last night, ex-NT goalkeeper (20 caps) was arrested at the protests....the main CB of Persepolis (again the best team) was also arrested while trying to save a female protestor from arrest and instead he got arrested and let her run away.

I'll post many tweets to events of last 2 days in about half hour.

For live video updates, these 2 twitter accounts or the most popular in the sphere:

https://twitter.com/1500tasvir

https://twitter.com/Vahid
Wow. Theyve set fire to the museum to Khomeini

https://twitter.com/fridaghitis/status/1593431207265665025?s=46&t=z-9HHgzzkjocHHqitx5oVA

Why isnt this headline news? Iran is such an enormous important country
^^ Yea. Also parts of the main clerical school in Qom was set to fire too.

Alright, I try to explain one of the the most gut-wrenching crimes of the last 60 days that happened on Wednesday and it's shook Iran and Iranians.

https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-9-year-old-pirfalak-killed/32137429.html

Quote
Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old boy from southwestern Iran, hoped to become a robotics engineer.

But those dreams were dashed when he was killed on November 16 amid antiestablishment protests in Izeh, a city in Khuzestan Province.

State media said Pirfalak was killed in a terrorist attack when gunmen on motorbikes shot dead seven people, including six government security personnel.

But Pirfalaks mother blamed security forces who she said "shot repeatedly at" their car, killing her son and wounding her husband.

Hear my words about what happened, said Zeynab Molaeirad, according to videos uploaded on social media. Dont say they were terrorists, they are lying.

In the videos, Molaeirad is addressing the hundreds of mourners who attended her sons funeral on November 18.

A day earlier, Molaeirad took to Instagram to condemn the authorities. Damn you! How could you? He was only 9. [You] filthy Islamic republic, she wrote.

Pirfalak is one of at least 43 children killed in the government's brutal crackdown on nationwide anti-establishment protests that erupted in September, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights. Overall, at least 342 people are believed to have been killed and around 14,000 arrested across the country.

Two other boys -- 14-year-old Sepehr Maghsoodi and 14-year-old, Artin Rahmani -- were also reported to have been killed in Khuzestan in recent days.

The protests erupted after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died on September 16 just days after she was arrested by Irans morality police for allegedly violating the countrys law on wearing the Islamic head scarf. What began as protests against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory hijab has snowballed into one of the biggest threats to Irans clerical establishment, which has ruled the country since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.


Kian with his family were in the car on Wednesday night when mass protests was happening in city of Izeh. According to Kian's mom's words in the funeral, after they passed an intersection and saw the road blocked, the security forces asked them to return. Kian reportedly asked his dad to trust the police this time. When they returned, their car was repeatedly shot at by security forces. Kian was a little chubby and couldn't hide behind his seat in time, and hence was hit by bullets and died on the spot. Kian's dad was severely injured, losing consciousness.

Now for you, to understand the depth of Islamic Republic's evilness and trauma we go through.....Kian's dad was immediately transported to a hospital in city of Ahvaz, the capital of the province, in an artificial coma. Kian's mom REFUSED to have Kian's body transported to a funeral home in FEAR of IRGC goons stealing his dead body, and not returning it for funeral, unless she gives a forced confession that it was the protestors that shot at their family.

Kian's mom kept the dead body of his 9 year-old son cold, by putting ice around it and asking neighbours for ice. Can you imagine this? There are photos of it....

Yesterday morning, in Kian's funeral (while husband was still in artificial coma), he told the truth of what happened. She told how Kian loved engineering and had won prizes in some child-engineering fairs. She told the story of Kian asking his dad to trust the police this time and then that was the last moments of his life. She also went on a tirade on Instagram against the regime.

Hours later, reports came that the IRGC forces had gone to the hospital that Kian's dad is battling for his life at , needing urgent surgery. They disrupted surgery taking place, unless Kian's mom would give a forced confession in this evening that her instagram account was hacked and what she said in the funeral was perceived differently bla bla and it was terrorists who shot him, in order to have her husband go through surgery and survive.

This video of Kian, testing his invention, starting it with saying: "In the name of god of the rainbow" has exploded in Iranian social media.

https://twitter.com/NazaninBoniadi/status/1593230448020557824?s=20&t=peMySsZ83s658wcGgXTeqw
Shot for honking his horn   :no


Quote
World Cup 2022: Iranian man killed celebrating football team's loss - report


A man is reported to have been killed by security forces in northern Iran, as anti-government protesters publicly celebrated the national football team's elimination from the World Cup.

Activists said Mehran Samak was shot in the head after he honked his car's horn in Bandar Anzali on Tuesday night.

Videos from other cities showed crowds cheering and dancing in the streets.

Many Iranians refused to support their football team in Qatar, seeing it as a representation of the Islamic Republic.

State-affiliated media blamed hostile forces both inside and outside Iran for putting unfair pressure on the players following their 1-0 loss to the USA in the final group game.

The players did not sing the national anthem before their first game, a 6-2 defeat by England, in an apparent expression of solidarity with the protesters.

But they did sing at the Wales game, which they won 2-0, and at the politically-charged showdown against the USA.

Some protesters saw that as a betrayal of their cause even though there were reports that the team came under intense pressure from Iranian authorities.

The unrest started 10 weeks ago following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the strict rules requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab.

Authorities have responded to what they have portrayed as foreign-backed "riots" with a violent crackdown in which the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights says at least 448 people have been killed, including 60 children. More than 18,000 others are reported to have been arrested.

Iran Human Rights reported that security personnel shot and killed Mehran Samak, 27, when he honked his car's horn in the Caspian Sea city of Bandar Anzali on Tuesday night to celebrate the Iranian football team's defeat.

BBC Persian obtained a video that showed Mr Samak's burial on Wednesday morning. The mourners can be heard chanting "You are the filth, you are the immoral, I am a free woman" - a slogan frequently used during the protests.

Iranian security forces have denied killing peaceful protesters.

However, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir posted videos that it said showed security forces opening fire at people in the south-western city of Behbahan overnight and beating a woman in Qazvin, south of Bandar Anzali.

Other videos showed men and women celebrating the World Cup elimination in Tehran and a number of cities in the predominantly Kurdish north-west of the country. Dozens of protesters have reportedly been killed in recent weeks there as security forces intensified their crackdown.

In footage from Mahsa Amini's home city of Saqqez, dozens of people could be seen cheering and waving scarves in a main square before fireworks are set off.

Another video obtained by BBC Persian showed a male protester being violently arrested by security guards outside the stadium while shouting "Woman, life, freedom".

Asked about the treatment of Iranian spectators who staged protests in Qatar, football's world governing body Fifa said it continued "to work closely with the host country to ensure the full implementation of related regulations and agreed protocols".

State-affiliated media in Iran meanwhile praised the national football team despite their failure to qualify for the World Cup's knockout stages.

The conservative Farhikhtegan newspaper said "we are proud of Iran", while the Revolutionary Guards-linked daily Javan said the team had "won the real game: the game of uniting people's hearts".

Before the match, the hard-line Tasnim news agency rejected a report by CNN, which cited an unnamed security source as saying that the Revolutionary Guards had threatened the families of the Iranian players with "imprisonment and torture" if they did not "behave".
Logged
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 11:03:10 am
I don't use Reddit what does it say?

if you click on the link you'll see the video
if you click on the link you'll see the video

It doesn't mate.  I've got to either download the app or try and find what I'm looking for scrolling through all kinds of Reddit shit.
Quote
Iran carries out first execution over anti-government protests
He was accused of being a "rioter" who blocked a main road in Tehran in September and wounded a member of a paramilitary force with a machete.
An activist said he was convicted after a "show trial without any due process".
I cant stand this type of reporting, youd think the scandal here was court procedure rather than whats actually happening.  This is what comes of rights inflation - people focus on whats measurable rather than whats important.  Amnesty are quoted further down the story as well, talking about the partiality of the court.  Nobody making the obvious point.
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 11:09:09 am
It doesn't mate.  I've got to either download the app or try and find what I'm looking for scrolling through all kinds of Reddit shit.

Ah right, assume you're on your phone... I'm on a browser and it just went straight to the vid for me
Ah right, assume you're on your phone... I'm on a browser and it just went straight to the vid for me

Yeah I am mate.
Yeah I am mate.


it's clips of people flipping turbans off the heads of mullahs in the street, etc, as an act of defiance against the evil scum
it's clips of people flipping turbans off the heads of mullahs in the street, etc, as an act of defiance against the evil scum
Thanks mate.  Is that considered enough for the death penalty there?
