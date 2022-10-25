« previous next »
Kicking Off in Iran....Again

Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 25, 2022, 08:51:06 am
Quote from: downtown on October 24, 2022, 06:18:06 am
snip

Good luck to them all. I hope they stay safe. Remember an Iranian friend telling me, a few years back now, that if there was another significant uprising, the crackdown would be brutal. I hope the whole society is on board and the Iranians can get their rights and freedoms. So many intelligent young lives wasted over so many years.
All around you walls are tumbling down. Stop staring at the ground.

Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 25, 2022, 09:20:26 am
Quote from: downtown on October 24, 2022, 06:18:06 am


Wishing you all the best!

I really hope you overthrow those evil bastards and get your country back!
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 25, 2022, 10:48:57 am
Quote from: downtown on October 24, 2022, 06:18:06 am
Iranian here living in exile because of regime. Parents were political activist and both served prison time, dad for years actually.
Mom's cousin was executed by Khomeini in the early 1980s, middle school classmate and his wife were murdered on the PS752 Ukrainian Airline flight that the regime shot down on Jan 8 2020 over Tehran, best high school friend got massively tortured after the November 2019 protests when the regime shut down Internet for a full week and killed 1500 people in that time.
and I can go on and on ... and that's just me. Every Iranian has so much grief and anger for these criminals that I really call them the Shi'a ISIS ... That's why you see so much emotions in those protest videos (like the one I link to at the end of this post).

I think we'll do it this time. The mood and energy is just different. I've never seen Iranians so united, never made me happier to be Iranian than this time.

Talking to my high school friends in Iran in our telegram channels, they are very positive too. It's a revolutionary wave in the country that's only and only strengthening.

Put it this way, Iran has been occupied for 43 years. Khamenei, IRGC people, even that piece of shit Soleimani that got destroyed by Trump (thank you btw!) , they never ever mention IRAN in their speeches. it's all JOMHOORIY-E-ESLAMI (Islamic Republic)...they've tried to eradicate and minimize ancient Iranian culture for 4 decades.

They tried putting us against each other, call Kurds or Balochis separatists, pit races against each other and rule with iron fist.

Their time has come. It's over. my friends in Isfahan are telling me, there are literal signs on street lamps where each Mullah is gonna get hanged. That's the mood in the country.

WE HAVEN'T FORGOTTEN, AND WE WON'T FORGIVE.

On Saturday, close to 100,000 Iranians in Europe gathered in Berlin. Watch the video below and I'm sure it'll make you emotional even if you don't understand a word of Farsi.

If you do, it's impossible not to cry to the song of this revolution...."Because Of"

https://twitter.com/ksadjadpour/status/1584165152907067394


btw, this wave started after Mahsa's murder....then strengthened after Nika's brutal serial rapes, dismemberment and murder (only 16) ...but Sarina's death was the one that personally destroyed me. I found her Telegram channel, and her last post was: "Do you think we can do it?" ... I watched all her vlogs and talks...the maturity for such teenager that speaks more sense than all of these mullahs and IRGC gang combined. What a beautiful soul and her life taken so brutally. I cried with Sarina so much. Fucking love her!

speaking of Nika, this is her gravestone...it translates to:
"I gave birth to you with all my soul
and I gave you away for our motherland"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Nika_Shakarami



Thanks for posting that. Good luck.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 25, 2022, 08:32:05 pm
At least 23 children murdered in the current protests which follows a reported 19 child murders in 2019. https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2022/10/iran-at-least-23-children-killed-with-impunity-during-brutal-crackdown-on-youthful-protests/

A country that kills it's own children, destroys it's own future.

Quote from: downtown on October 24, 2022, 06:18:06 am

They deserve better mate, sorry for your losses.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 27, 2022, 08:26:22 pm
Starting to look like this might grow into regime change.

Lets hope it doesnt coincide with a collapse in society
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 27, 2022, 11:38:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 27, 2022, 08:26:22 pm
Starting to look like this might grow into regime change.

Lets hope it doesnt coincide with a collapse in society

I really think they will struggle unless a majority of the army flips.  Unfortunately the power of the religious fuckwits is too ingrained.

However, I seriously hope they do succeed as a free democratic Iran may go some way to calm the whole region down.  Its a beautiful country and I would love to go back some day.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 28, 2022, 07:30:17 am
that inscription gave me shivers. Powerful stuff. Ive always been shocked at how great Iran looks in old photos from before 1979. Really hope this uprising works and young Iranians (especially women) have a brighter, freer future.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 28, 2022, 08:43:26 am
Well they are sucking up to Putin but cant se them getting much practical support there.

A brief kick off with Israel to distract the population?
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 28, 2022, 09:03:05 am
Quote from: ABZ Rover on October 27, 2022, 11:38:46 pm
I really think they will struggle unless a majority of the army flips.  Unfortunately the power of the religious fuckwits is too ingrained.

However, I seriously hope they do succeed as a free democratic Iran may go some way to calm the whole region down.  Its a beautiful country and I would love to go back some day.
Thats true 

Poor people out there
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 28, 2022, 09:26:06 am
Quote from: downtown on October 24, 2022, 06:18:06 am


 :'(

It was difficult to read that.  Really puts things in perspective. I dont have anything profound to say other than good luck. Lets hope Iranian people get the change they deserve.
YNWA.

Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 28, 2022, 09:35:04 am
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 29, 2022, 12:53:26 am
Quote from: ABZ Rover on October 27, 2022, 11:38:46 pm
I really think they will struggle unless a majority of the army flips.  Unfortunately the power of the religious fuckwits is too ingrained.

However, I seriously hope they do succeed as a free democratic Iran may go some way to calm the whole region down.  Its a beautiful country and I would love to go back some day.
And the power of the other religious fuckwits is too dangerous "Calm the whole region down " 
Now don't take this personally ABZ  Do you really think that ? How will it calm things down ?

2013 Prince Bandar 'Bush' Bin Sultan to C at MI6 aka Sir Richarcd Dearlove : "The time is not far off in the Middle East, Richard, when it will be literally God help the Shia, More than a billion Sunnis have simply had enough of them"

He keeps his promises too, since then his jihadi's have invaded Syria Iraq and Yeman and set about exterminating not only the Shia but the Kurds the Alawites the Yazidi and the Houthi... The last two were both chased up mountains and one of them are still hiding there. And when they're finished with that lot, it'll be the Christians and Jews.

Presidential Nominee Joseph Biden ( after Kashogi )" I would make it very clear we are not going to in fact sell more weapons to them"
"We were going to in fact make them pay the price and make them in fact the pariah that they are"
On Yemen " End the sale of material to Saudi's where they're going in and murdering children"
President Joseph Biden: In fact Fistbumps MBS when he meets him ...

If you want to calm down the Middle East Joe ...F*ck the Saudi's off and make an honourable deal with Venezuela.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 29, 2022, 09:17:12 am
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
downtown
November 3, 2022, 11:05:01 pm
Thank you for all the kind messages. Lovely to read them ...

Last two nights, the protests have intensified again....I wish there was a tweet-embed feature, but I'll post links to the videos with captions of what's going on !
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
November 3, 2022, 11:19:50 pm
Some incredible scenes of what look like mass numbers protesting peacefully

I hope they get their way and make their country a better place
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
November 3, 2022, 11:21:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on November  3, 2022, 11:19:50 pm
Some incredible scenes of what look like mass numbers protesting peacefully

I hope they get their way and make their country a better place
I'm 100% in agreement with this  :thumbup
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
November 4, 2022, 11:49:10 am
It does feel like now or never so the stakes are incredibly high.  Ali Khamenei will know that if he manages to ride this out then it will likely deflate the movement against him and future 'Supreme Leaders' for a generation.

Best wishes to everyone bravely taking a stand.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
downtown
November 5, 2022, 07:28:33 pm
There has been some very interesting forms of protest by football teams last few days.

Esteghlal, winner of iranian supercup refused to celebrate in the cup ceremony, making one of the most amazing photos in football history IMO.



Earlier today, in the Beach Football tournament in UAE, Iran team refused to sing the Islamic Republic national anthem ...

https://twitter.com/F_karamizand/status/1588946935125520386?s=20&t=m_hgavYutSYUrJx76n597g


Also, very very powerful speech by Iranian human-rights activist and exiled actress, Nazanin Boniadi (pictured below) in the UN a couple of days ago.
https://twitter.com/jrezaian/status/1587940485578084352

It really boils me how different the normal Iranian people look and act compared to that very very tiny minority who've occupied and represent us globally.


Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
November 5, 2022, 07:33:55 pm
Quote from: downtown on November  5, 2022, 07:28:33 pm
There has been some very interesting forms of protest by football teams last few days.

Esteghlal, winner of iranian supercup refused to celebrate in the cup ceremony, making one of the most amazing photos in football history IMO.



Earlier today, in the Beach Football tournament in UAE, Iran team refused to sing the Islamic Republic national anthem ...

https://twitter.com/F_karamizand/status/1588946935125520386?s=20&t=m_hgavYutSYUrJx76n597g


Also, very very powerful speech by Iranian human-rights activist and exiled actress, Nazanin Boniadi (pictured below) in the UN a couple of days ago.
https://twitter.com/jrezaian/status/1587940485578084352

It really boils me how different the normal Iranian people look and act compared to that very very tiny minority who've occupied and represent us globally.




It is amazing. A reminder to the world that most Iranians are brave and true.

Your heart goes out to them. I hope they are eventually honoured by the successor government to the current regime. 
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
downtown
November 5, 2022, 07:37:02 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 10, 2022, 09:17:49 am
This is the young woman who was beaten to death by the Iranian police.

What a joyful, quirky, beautiful person:

https://twitter.com/Omid_M/status/1578968756277370880

RIP Sarina

Sarina didn't even have a proper farewell...I feel so bad about this girl.

She was 7 years old when her father died a day after her birthday. Her mom has been dealing with brain tumor and could be in terminal stage.
Following her murder, the regime kidnapp her brother (that you can see is so tight with Sarina in her videos)...and threatened her mom that they'd kill him if she didn't make a forced confession on TV that Sarina committed suicide.

She was buried in the same grave as her father .... and didn't even have a proper 40th day of passing (VERY BIG in the culture)....however, her classmates managed to mourn despite pressure from school principal. They removed the photos of Khomeini and Khamenei from top of the class and replaced it with Sarina's photo.






Also in addition to a very cool YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLWpZl12k7KP-nSC1HWQTRQ , Sarina had just started posting on Twitter https://twitter.com/_sarinaez_ in September. Her first and last tweets hurt so much. I translate:


First tweet- Sept 1:

What is life, in itself, looking for?
Where do we want to go?
To live instead?
Or does the reverse occur?
We want to live properly.
But we can't.


Last tweet -Sept 12:
Life is all pain ...
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
John C
November 5, 2022, 07:42:03 pm
Quote from: downtown on November  5, 2022, 07:28:33 pm
It really boils me how different the normal Iranian people look and act compared to that very very tiny minority who've occupied and represent us globally.
Please excuse my ignorance on the subject mate, can you elaborate on this.
Also, I heard on a podcast (not sure which) that the opinion regarding 'change' differs across locations, such as rural or suburban. Is that correct?
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
downtown
November 5, 2022, 07:54:22 pm
Quote from: John C on November  5, 2022, 07:42:03 pm
Please excuse my ignorance on the subject mate, can you elaborate on this.
Also, I heard on a podcast (not sure which) that the opinion regarding 'change' differs across locations, such as rural or suburban. Is that correct?

Just pure physiognomy ... Islamic Republic as a whole is against beauty and celebrates the culture of death more than life (hence they love the word Shahid which means martyr).

to an average foreigner, all the coverage they've seen of Iran for years has been war, terror, women in black clothing, ugly degenrate-looking men representing Iran globally...whereas the average Iranian looks and is culturally a million times closer to Nazanin, then those who officially represent them under the occupation flag.

No wonder the main slogan of the protests are: Woman, Life, Freedom ....3 things that aren't in Islamic Republic occupied Iran.


as for the bolded part, this may have been true in protests of many years ago, but this time you have protests even in small towns with population of fewer than 100k especially in the North and the West of Iran.

Culturally South of Iran has always been more religious and conservative, however some of the most intense protests (with the highest death casualties) have been happening in Balochistan which is Iran's poorest region and also one of the most religious.

as usual Regime will try to spin them as separatists (them and Kurds), but they can't do it in age of social media since you can CLEARLY hear the chants that translate to:

"from Kurdistan (north west of country) to Balochistan (south east of the country), my life is for Iran"
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
November 8, 2022, 01:12:50 pm
The Iranian Government issuing death threats against UK based journalists;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63554305
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
November 8, 2022, 03:13:42 pm
Taking it one step further than the Chinese. What will our government do?
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
November 8, 2022, 05:12:05 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on November  8, 2022, 03:13:42 pm
Taking it one step further than the Chinese. What will our government do?

But not as far as the Saudis, yet.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Danishred
November 9, 2022, 06:04:29 pm
Hello all,

First I just wanted to say that I very rarely post but read on this site daily.

The situation in Iran is very much on my mind, as I have married into a Persian family. My wife's parents left Iran in the 80's (before my wife was born) due to the Islamic regime. It is heartbreaking to see the oppression that the Iranians, which are generally smart and kind people have to live under.

I feel like it is often difficult to get news on the situation, in part because of all the other things that are going on in the world right now that are competing for our attention (Ukraine, inflation, US mid-terms), but also because of the Iranian government shut down the internet. What news sources is everyone using to keep up to date on this?

I would also like to know if someone has some suggestions on how we best support the protesters from the here? I have recently signed up to support Amnesty, as I want to support there efforts in highlighting human right violations. Anything else we can do other than try to share posts on social media to keep it in people's minds?

Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Yesterday at 11:33:10 am
Iran protests: Tehran court sentences first person to death over unrest

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63621330
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Yesterday at 03:18:45 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 11:33:10 am
Iran protests: Tehran court sentences first person to death over unrest

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63621330

If the police don't murder you for protesting, the courts will
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Yesterday at 03:19:35 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 11:33:10 am
Iran protests: Tehran court sentences first person to death over unrest

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63621330

Sounds like Iran would make ideal owners of a Premier League football club.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Yesterday at 03:23:26 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:18:45 pm
If the police don't murder you for protesting, the courts will
I'm not sure what they think they'll achieve with such executions.  Conservative estimates already put the number of deaths at over 300 and people are still bravely protesting in huge numbers.

Creating martyrs just seems likely to strengthen the resolve.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Yesterday at 03:24:38 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:19:35 pm
Sounds like Iran would make ideal owners of a Premier League football club.


I'm sure if they promised a £500m transfer kitty, there'd be fans wanting it to happen.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Yesterday at 07:55:04 pm
Their parliament has voted to execute all those arrested

Thats 14,000 people


It really leaves people no choice, no one can let this lie surely?
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Yesterday at 08:10:49 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:55:04 pm
Their parliament has voted to execute all those arrested

Thats 14,000 people


It really leaves people no choice, no one can let this lie surely?

Fucking hell.

If they've got enough soldiers willing to execute that many people then what's down for the rest of the country?

The army has to turn for this to work, right?  I mean, soldiers are people as well - they must have family involved in this?
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Yesterday at 08:11:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:55:04 pm
Their parliament has voted to execute all those arrested

Thats 14,000 people

It really leaves people no choice, no one can let this lie surely?
FFS. That does invite a full-blown revolution. And will probably result in retribution in kind.

Iran seemed like an odd country to be ruled as a theocracy. Looks like the balance could change again soon. I guess that's what their parliament must feel - given their 'all in' reaction.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
downtown
Today at 12:38:54 pm
Hello all....Yes, you guys are right. We have no choice but a full revolution and hopefully then a Nuremberg-like trial for these fascists in charge.

Today is the start of a mass-called 3-day protest & strike in memory of 1500 who were murdered in 3 days in 2019 protests after the regime completely shutdown the internet.

It's early afternoon in Iran now and many many videos are already coming out. Will try to post later tonight!


Also, the Iran national football team is under mass scrutiny by the people after the team and staff met with butcher Raisi before departing to Doha yesterday. That was especially disappointing since other sport teams have been embarrassing regime over the last few days by dismissing national anthem, non-celebrations, and in some cases in women's sports, completely taking off hijab in matches in TEHRAN and causing tournaments to be suspended. Yet the footy team ...absolutely disgusting. They have a chance to redeem themselves in Qatar, we'll see.

Their meeting was criticized even by the COACH of Persepolis (Iran's most famous footy team) who has the most representatives in the national team. The coach called NT players "without honor or dignity". It's also been published that the players won't be paid their bonuses and prize if they refuse to sing the Islamic Republic national anthem on match-day.


So tell you what, on Monday when Iran and England meet, the pre-match is everything. I'd personally cheer for England if the players sing the anthem and hope this so un-national team gets f**cked and embarrassed. Ball in your court lads....you're either with the fascist, child-raping and killing regime or with the people.

Ali Karimi (on exile now, outside of iran) is ofc one of the biggest leaders of the protests now using his big platform to promote calls for protest and strike, and Ali Daei is another who's inside Iran and using his big profile to fight the regime. Yesterday he said he's rejected Qatar's invitation to go to WC with his family, so he can stay with his people in these uncertain and turbulent times and hoping to create a better tomorrow.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Today at 01:01:28 pm
Quote from: downtown on Today at 12:38:54 pm
They have a chance to redeem themselves in Qatar, we'll see.

I'm not sure anyone is going to find redemption in Qatar....


Good luck with the protests and the fight for freedom though.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
downtown
Today at 01:15:53 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:01:28 pm
I'm not sure anyone is going to find redemption in Qatar....


Good luck with the protests and the fight for freedom though.

Not singing the occupation national anthem in the biggest event in the world with all camera on them, or showing support for people through any sort (even if its black armbands) would maybe provide some sort of redemption. Location of World Cup withstanding ofc.

Not counting on it  Qatar is so in bed with Islamic Republic, theyve even ordered Al Jazeera not to cover Iran protests during the WC and are delaying visas and press credentials to Iranian opposition TV channels.

Regime goons have also threatened any dissident or activist who goes to Qatar with kidnapping and return/execution in Iran, like what they did with very famous journalist personality Rouhollah Zam a couple of years ago.

In short، news around Iran team, camp and fans look to be one to watch out for during the tournament.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Today at 07:36:52 pm
Peace to you and yours downtown.

Must be dreadful for you .

These people protesting are so brave. 
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Today at 08:19:18 pm
Quote from: downtown on Today at 01:15:53 pm
Not singing the occupation national anthem in the biggest event in the world with all camera on them, or showing support for people through any sort (even if its black armbands) would maybe provide some sort of redemption. Location of World Cup withstanding ofc.

Not counting on it  Qatar is so in bed with Islamic Republic, theyve even ordered Al Jazeera not to cover Iran protests during the WC and are delaying visas and press credentials to Iranian opposition TV channels.

Regime goons have also threatened any dissident or activist who goes to Qatar with kidnapping and return/execution in Iran, like what they did with very famous journalist personality Rouhollah Zam a couple of years ago.

In short، news around Iran team, camp and fans look to be one to watch out for during the tournament.

Hopefully this will help mate

World Cup: Iran boss Carlos Queiroz says players 'free to protest' -

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63641158
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Today at 08:38:06 pm
I can't imagine many of the Iranian football team planning to protest unless they're not expecting to be going home anytime soon?  What about their families?  I can certainly expect the Iranian authorities to hold them in "protective custody" for the duration of the tournament?

Probably the best protest they can give is to lose every game nine nil or something.
