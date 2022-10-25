Hello all....Yes, you guys are right. We have no choice but a full revolution and hopefully then a Nuremberg-like trial for these fascists in charge.



Today is the start of a mass-called 3-day protest & strike in memory of 1500 who were murdered in 3 days in 2019 protests after the regime completely shutdown the internet.



It's early afternoon in Iran now and many many videos are already coming out. Will try to post later tonight!





Also, the Iran national football team is under mass scrutiny by the people after the team and staff met with butcher Raisi before departing to Doha yesterday. That was especially disappointing since other sport teams have been embarrassing regime over the last few days by dismissing national anthem, non-celebrations, and in some cases in women's sports, completely taking off hijab in matches in TEHRAN and causing tournaments to be suspended. Yet the footy team ...absolutely disgusting. They have a chance to redeem themselves in Qatar, we'll see.



Their meeting was criticized even by the COACH of Persepolis (Iran's most famous footy team) who has the most representatives in the national team. The coach called NT players "without honor or dignity". It's also been published that the players won't be paid their bonuses and prize if they refuse to sing the Islamic Republic national anthem on match-day.





So tell you what, on Monday when Iran and England meet, the pre-match is everything. I'd personally cheer for England if the players sing the anthem and hope this so un-national team gets f**cked and embarrassed. Ball in your court lads....you're either with the fascist, child-raping and killing regime or with the people.



Ali Karimi (on exile now, outside of iran) is ofc one of the biggest leaders of the protests now using his big platform to promote calls for protest and strike, and Ali Daei is another who's inside Iran and using his big profile to fight the regime. Yesterday he said he's rejected Qatar's invitation to go to WC with his family, so he can stay with his people in these uncertain and turbulent times and hoping to create a better tomorrow.