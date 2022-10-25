« previous next »
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 25, 2022, 08:51:56 am
Good luck to them all. I hope they stay safe. Remember an Iranian friend telling me, a few years back now, that if there was another significant uprising, the crackdown would be brutal. I hope the whole society is on board and the Iranians can get their rights and freedoms. So many intelligent young lives wasted over so many years.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 25, 2022, 09:20:26 am
Wishing you all the best!

I really hope you overthrow those evil bastards and get your country back!
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 25, 2022, 10:48:57 am
downtown on October 24, 2022, 06:18:06 am
Iranian here living in exile because of regime. Parents were political activist and both served prison time, dad for years actually.
Mom's cousin was executed by Khomeini in the early 1980s, middle school classmate and his wife were murdered on the PS752 Ukrainian Airline flight that the regime shot down on Jan 8 2020 over Tehran, best high school friend got massively tortured after the November 2019 protests when the regime shut down Internet for a full week and killed 1500 people in that time.
and I can go on and on ... and that's just me. Every Iranian has so much grief and anger for these criminals that I really call them the Shi'a ISIS ... That's why you see so much emotions in those protest videos (like the one I link to at the end of this post).

I think we'll do it this time. The mood and energy is just different. I've never seen Iranians so united, never made me happier to be Iranian than this time.

Talking to my high school friends in Iran in our telegram channels, they are very positive too. It's a revolutionary wave in the country that's only and only strengthening.

Put it this way, Iran has been occupied for 43 years. Khamenei, IRGC people, even that piece of shit Soleimani that got destroyed by Trump (thank you btw!) , they never ever mention IRAN in their speeches. it's all JOMHOORIY-E-ESLAMI (Islamic Republic)...they've tried to eradicate and minimize ancient Iranian culture for 4 decades.

They tried putting us against each other, call Kurds or Balochis separatists, pit races against each other and rule with iron fist.

Their time has come. It's over. my friends in Isfahan are telling me, there are literal signs on street lamps where each Mullah is gonna get hanged. That's the mood in the country.

WE HAVEN'T FORGOTTEN, AND WE WON'T FORGIVE.

On Saturday, close to 100,000 Iranians in Europe gathered in Berlin. Watch the video below and I'm sure it'll make you emotional even if you don't understand a word of Farsi.

If you do, it's impossible not to cry to the song of this revolution...."Because Of"

https://twitter.com/ksadjadpour/status/1584165152907067394


btw, this wave started after Mahsa's murder....then strengthened after Nika's brutal serial rapes, dismemberment and murder (only 16) ...but Sarina's death was the one that personally destroyed me. I found her Telegram channel, and her last post was: "Do you think we can do it?" ... I watched all her vlogs and talks...the maturity for such teenager that speaks more sense than all of these mullahs and IRGC gang combined. What a beautiful soul and her life taken so brutally. I cried with Sarina so much. Fucking love her!

speaking of Nika, this is her gravestone...it translates to:
"I gave birth to you with all my soul
and I gave you away for our motherland"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Nika_Shakarami



Thanks for posting that. Good luck.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
October 25, 2022, 08:32:05 pm
At least 23 children murdered in the current protests which follows a reported 19 child murders in 2019. https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2022/10/iran-at-least-23-children-killed-with-impunity-during-brutal-crackdown-on-youthful-protests/

A country that kills it's own children, destroys it's own future.

They deserve better mate, sorry for your losses.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Yesterday at 08:26:22 pm
Starting to look like this might grow into regime change.

Lets hope it doesnt coincide with a collapse in society
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Yesterday at 11:38:46 pm
TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:26:22 pm
Starting to look like this might grow into regime change.

Lets hope it doesnt coincide with a collapse in society

I really think they will struggle unless a majority of the army flips.  Unfortunately the power of the religious fuckwits is too ingrained.

However, I seriously hope they do succeed as a free democratic Iran may go some way to calm the whole region down.  Its a beautiful country and I would love to go back some day.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Today at 07:30:17 am
that inscription gave me shivers. Powerful stuff. Ive always been shocked at how great Iran looks in old photos from before 1979. Really hope this uprising works and young Iranians (especially women) have a brighter, freer future.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Today at 08:43:26 am
Well they are sucking up to Putin but cant se them getting much practical support there.

A brief kick off with Israel to distract the population?
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Today at 09:03:05 am
ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:38:46 pm
I really think they will struggle unless a majority of the army flips.  Unfortunately the power of the religious fuckwits is too ingrained.

However, I seriously hope they do succeed as a free democratic Iran may go some way to calm the whole region down.  Its a beautiful country and I would love to go back some day.
Thats true 

Poor people out there
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
Today at 09:26:06 am
 :'(

It was difficult to read that.  Really puts things in perspective. I dont have anything profound to say other than good luck. Lets hope Iranian people get the change they deserve.
YNWA.

