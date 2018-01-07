Iranian here living in exile because of regime. Parents were political activist and both served prison time, dad for years actually.Mom's cousin was executed by Khomeini in the early 1980s, middle school classmate and his wife were murdered on the PS752 Ukrainian Airline flight that the regime shot down on Jan 8 2020 over Tehran, best high school friend got massively tortured after the November 2019 protests when the regime shut down Internet for a full week and killed 1500 people in that time.and I can go on and on ... and that's just me. Every Iranian has so much grief and anger for these criminals that I really call them the Shi'a ISIS ... That's why you see so much emotions in those protest videos (like the one I link to at the end of this post).I think we'll do it this time. The mood and energy is just different. I've never seen Iranians so united, never made me happier to be Iranian than this time.Talking to my high school friends in Iran in our telegram channels, they are very positive too. It's a revolutionary wave in the country that's only and only strengthening.Put it this way, Iran has been occupied for 43 years. Khamenei, IRGC people, even that piece of shit Soleimani that got destroyed by Trump (thank you btw!) , they never ever mention IRAN in their speeches. it's all JOMHOORIY-E-ESLAMI (Islamic Republic)...they've tried to eradicate and minimize ancient Iranian culture for 4 decades.They tried putting us against each other, call Kurds or Balochis separatists, pit races against each other and rule with iron fist.Their time has come. It's over. my friends in Isfahan are telling me, there are literal signs on street lamps where each Mullah is gonna get hanged. That's the mood in the country.WE HAVEN'T FORGOTTEN, AND WE WON'T FORGIVE.On Saturday, close to 100,000 Iranians in Europe gathered in Berlin. Watch the video below and I'm sure it'll make you emotional even if you don't understand a word of Farsi.If you do, it's impossible not to cry to the song of this revolution...."Because Of"btw, this wave started after Mahsa's murder....then strengthened after Nika's brutal serial rapes, dismemberment and murder (only 16) ...but Sarina's death was the one that personally destroyed me. I found her Telegram channel, and her last post was: "Do you think we can do it?" ... I watched all her vlogs and talks...the maturity for such teenager that speaks more sense than all of these mullahs and IRGC gang combined. What a beautiful soul and her life taken so brutally. I cried with Sarina so much. Fucking love her!speaking of Nika, this is her gravestone...it translates to:"I gave birth to you with all my souland I gave you away for our motherland"