Author Topic: Kicking Off in Iran....Again

Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #80 on: January 7, 2018, 06:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January  7, 2018, 11:15:08 am
And no one else either. So what was the point of your post?

I was agreeing with red.
The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.

Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #81 on: January 14, 2018, 03:03:10 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January  7, 2018, 11:24:05 am
This is a typical Tory response. Why cant you bring yourself to condemn the actions of the British state in Northern Ireland?

We are on the same track, I was giving an answer closer to date and home rather than contradicting your point; easy for a foreign state to condone or support "rioters" and then criminalise freedoms fighters if it suits but it always a tough line to understand. I'm a Irish "Catholic" (if anyone needs to label it but I no interest in that religious shit) from the northern counties of Ireland commonly known, at the time, as bandit country in NI. Having negative words to say about the british state in NI is probably the most natural thing I know, unfortunately. However the people of the Island of Ireland need to move beyond the past and my generations memories.

P.S. not a tory either :)
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #82 on: September 29, 2022, 08:58:43 am »
I am surprised that there is no thread yet to discuss whats happening there.

Iran protests: Death toll rises to 76 as crackdown intensifies - rights group

- Started at 1, stands at 76.

- Iran's president, Ebrahim Raisi, has cancelled an interview in New York with the veteran CNN correspondent Christiane Amanpour

- People have been burning/cutting their ID cards outside of Iran

All because of the death of 22 year old Mahsa Amini in the hands of morality police for showing hair.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #83 on: September 29, 2022, 09:03:40 am »
Let's hope the deaths don't put off the protesters and they keep the fight going.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #84 on: September 29, 2022, 09:43:54 am »
The modern history of Iran (from the CIA seeking to topple the great man Mossadegh onwards) is a tragedy, cumlinating in the living nightmare of the current ultra-oppressive dictatorship.

One of the great historical nations stuck in a cesspit of religious shitheadery.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #85 on: September 29, 2022, 10:03:42 am »
It brings us to a wider known  humankind created issue.

Any government that respects the state-religion boundaries, are seemingly more developed, advanced, progressive and peaceful.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #86 on: September 29, 2022, 10:10:28 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 29, 2022, 10:03:42 am
It brings us to a wider known  humankind created issue.

Any government that respects the state-religion boundaries, are seemingly more developed, advanced, progressive and peaceful.


Spot on

(although most theocratic states are that way for the benefit of subjugating the population, rather than the rabid religious fundamentalism of the Iranian regime)
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #87 on: September 29, 2022, 10:54:01 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 29, 2022, 10:03:42 am
It brings us to a wider known  humankind created issue.

Any government that respects the state-religion boundaries, are seemingly more developed, advanced, progressive and peaceful.

But you can see the creeping influence of the religious extreme in America, which supposedly has clear state religion boundaries. Europe seems relatively sane by comparison.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #88 on: September 29, 2022, 11:11:30 am »
Rory Stewart was very interesting on this in the podcast yesterday. Saying Iran is essentially two countries - a highly educated and relatively progressive young urban population and an extreme conservative rural one. The latter having complete control over all aspects of the state and security though.

Hard to see how they give up that control without it getting very messy.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #89 on: September 29, 2022, 11:22:21 am »
Quote from: Libertine on September 29, 2022, 11:11:30 am
Rory Stewart was very interesting on this in the podcast yesterday. Saying Iran is essentially two countries - a highly educated and relatively progressive young urban population and an extreme conservative rural one. The latter having complete control over all aspects of the state and security though.

Hard to see how they give up that control without it getting very messy.


Not unlike many other countries - the US, most notably. Worth noting that the pernicious influence of the religionist leaders is most strongly felt in more rural, isolated communities. And the messages used to control those populations and keep them brainwshed are mostly based on fear.

Stewart did a great documentary on Afghanistan, from 19th century Britain's invasions to the present day. It was great to see a factual and even-handed explanation of how the USSR became embroiled (and not the deliberate propaganda from western media/governments)

I like Rory Stewart. He's one of those rare Tories that seem decent.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #90 on: September 29, 2022, 11:44:49 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2022, 11:22:21 am

Not unlike many other countries - the US, most notably. Worth noting that the pernicious influence of the religionist leaders is most strongly felt in more rural, isolated communities. And the messages used to control those populations and keep them brainwshed are mostly based on fear.

Stewart did a great documentary on Afghanistan, from 19th century Britain's invasions to the present day. It was great to see a factual and even-handed explanation of how the USSR became embroiled (and not the deliberate propaganda from western media/governments)

I like Rory Stewart. He's one of those rare Tories that seem decent.

On the same podcast he gets ribbed for referring to Labour as "we."
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #91 on: September 29, 2022, 11:47:57 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 29, 2022, 10:54:01 am
But you can see the creeping influence of the religious extreme in America, which supposedly has clear state religion boundaries. Europe seems relatively sane by comparison.

I am of the opinion that USA is not a first world nation domestically. But even if you discount that, the problems with healthcare or housing or education, religious sentiments control them all.

Any statement that follows the "I am a [insert race colour] conservative christian..." is almost always degressive and detrimental to the greater good of the society. Education especially. I dont want to learn about STDs because its against my religious beliefs is an actual defence line in the southern states. Same iwth affordable healthcare and to some extent even housing. We saw it with Ben Carson under Trump.

Europe, which as you rightly pointed out, was sane enough to allow religion to prosper and make them private, developed more.

I dont think govt should interere with religion and people should also not thrust their religious views on the society. Thats when government steps in with regulations and control, which the people dont like blah blah blah. Gets messy.

But long story short - religion state separation. No interference. Nations will prosper.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #92 on: October 5, 2022, 09:01:25 am »
Superb work by the BBC showing the depth and range of the protests against the Dictatorship:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/63132235
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #93 on: October 5, 2022, 09:16:20 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October  5, 2022, 09:01:25 am
Superb work by the BBC showing the depth and range of the protests against the Dictatorship:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/63132235

It seems Iranian females everywhere have found their voices but hopefully the punishments during and afterwards don't make things even worse for them.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #94 on: October 5, 2022, 10:11:35 am »
Quote from: reddebs on October  5, 2022, 09:16:20 am
It seems Iranian females everywhere have found their voices but hopefully the punishments during and afterwards don't make things even worse for them.

Sadly the Mullahs will quietly wait until the international fuss dies down and then get their revenge.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #95 on: October 5, 2022, 12:29:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October  5, 2022, 10:11:35 am
Sadly the Mullahs will quietly wait until the international fuss dies down and then get their revenge.

That's my fear but then I remember what the suffragettes went through over a century ago and hope they take heart that they can't be persecuted forever 🙏
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #96 on: October 5, 2022, 02:34:55 pm »
Morality Police = Misogyny Police.

I assume adultery would fall within their responsibility, I wonder what the respective punishment levels by gender are?
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #97 on: October 5, 2022, 06:23:34 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on October  5, 2022, 02:34:55 pm
Morality Police = Misogyny Police.

I assume adultery would fall within their responsibility, I wonder what the respective punishment levels by gender are?
Not sure. But there are, generally, widely differing evidentiary according to the gender of the witness in Middle Eastern countries.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #98 on: October 5, 2022, 07:53:05 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on October  5, 2022, 02:34:55 pm
Morality Police = Misogyny Police.

I assume adultery would fall within their responsibility, I wonder what the respective punishment levels by gender are?

The man gets a stiff telling off, the woman gets stoned to death.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #99 on: October 7, 2022, 04:59:26 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/oct/07/another-teenage-girl-dead-at-hands-of-irans-security-forces-reports-claim

Makes me so upset seeing all of this, just absolutely tragic and maddening on so many levels.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #100 on: October 7, 2022, 05:15:53 pm »
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #101 on: October 7, 2022, 07:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on October  7, 2022, 04:59:26 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/oct/07/another-teenage-girl-dead-at-hands-of-irans-security-forces-reports-claim

Makes me so upset seeing all of this, just absolutely tragic and maddening on so many levels.

Appear to be murdering teenage girls with impunity
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #102 on: October 10, 2022, 09:17:49 am »
This is the young woman who was beaten to death by the Iranian police.

What a joyful, quirky, beautiful person:

https://twitter.com/Omid_M/status/1578968756277370880

RIP Sarina
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #103 on: October 10, 2022, 01:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 10, 2022, 09:17:49 am
This is the young woman who was beaten to death by the Iranian police.

What a joyful, quirky, beautiful person:

https://twitter.com/Omid_M/status/1578968756277370880

RIP Sarina


Heartbreakingly sad. Another innocent child murdered in the name of Allah
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #104 on: October 20, 2022, 02:59:32 am »
Iran's authoritarians have locked up The Empress of Kuzcoo for telling a joke which suggested:
Spoiler
"Women should kill themselves"...before the regime does. (edited for context)   
[close]

Authoritarians in Modi's India agree with this kind of thing...Hindu and Muslims finding common ground at last.
Peace is just around the corner...   
 
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #105 on: October 20, 2022, 05:27:21 pm »
I have spent an hour looking at various videos on the demonstrations from those brave women. The video from young Sarina was heartbreaking especially when it's so easy to take the freedom we have for granted. I have no words for the evil powers who suppress people's right to make their own choices, it is what every human being should be granted. The best of luck to all of those in Iran fighting for their freedom. One day they will overcome that evil regime and people like Sarina and Mahsa Amini will be remembered for their bravery in fighting for their rights.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #106 on: October 22, 2022, 09:46:46 pm »
Surely this government realises all it needs to do is buy a Premier league club and they will have thousands upon thousands defending their actions every week
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #107 on: October 22, 2022, 11:35:21 pm »
why on earth would you want to cover up such beauty. Iranian women are stunning and here are these pond life barbaric c*nts killing them because they no longer want to cover it and because of some fairytales.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 12:18:48 am »
Quote from: Original on October 22, 2022, 09:46:46 pm
Surely this government realises all it needs to do is buy a Premier league club and they will have thousands upon thousands defending their actions every week

For some reason I have never understood the Iranians who have done us no harm are our enemies, and the Saudis who sponsored Al Qaeda are are friends
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 08:56:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:18:48 am
For some reason I have never understood the Iranians who have done us no harm are our enemies, and the Saudis who sponsored Al Qaeda are are friends

"Tie a yellow ribbon round the old oak tree, it's been 43 year's do you still want me ?"
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 09:29:20 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 08:56:05 pm

"Tie a yellow ribbon round the old oak tree, it's been 43 year's do you still want me ?"


Youve completely lost me!
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 11:34:04 pm »
^ its the name of a popular song and became the symbol for the U.S embassy hostages in 1979
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 11:35:03 pm »
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #113 on: Today at 12:20:06 am »
Without wanting to make light of that (it was before my time so I dont know much about it), kind of pales into insignificance compared to 9/11 and all of the terrorist acts carried out by Saudi backed Wahhabism. And thats not to say the Iranian regime is a good one, just seems the West and particularly Americans focus disproportionately on Iran when there are as brutal and dangerous if not more brutal and dangerous regimes in Middle East.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #114 on: Today at 01:14:01 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:20:06 am
Without wanting to make light of that (it was before my time so I dont know much about it), kind of pales into insignificance compared to 9/11 and all of the terrorist acts carried out by Saudi backed Wahhabism. And thats not to say the Iranian regime is a good one, just seems the West and particularly Americans focus disproportionately on Iran when there are as brutal and dangerous if not more brutal and dangerous regimes in Middle East.
Fuck me mate!
Are you 'whataboutery' backwards religious repressive regimes?
Ker-fucking-rist on a shitty stick!

 
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #115 on: Today at 01:21:29 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:20:06 am
Without wanting to make light of that (it was before my time so I dont know much about it), kind of pales into insignificance compared to 9/11 and all of the terrorist acts carried out by Saudi backed Wahhabism. And thats not to say the Iranian regime is a good one, just seems the West and particularly Americans focus disproportionately on Iran when there are as brutal and dangerous if not more brutal and dangerous regimes in Middle East.
I was thinking Barry and Kavah are a little bit older than you ( Happy Birthday Kavah   :wave )
But yeah I agree with you, but the most important thing to remember here is: Iran doesn't have City Bank, JP Morgan  etc controlling it's economy,
They don't have a Bandar Bush to oil the wheels of the Millitary Industrial Complex.
And they dont have the Golden Arches Air Defence System either (apart from one recent exception... probably the best in the world )   ;)
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #116 on: Today at 01:40:26 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:21:29 am
Happy Birthday Kavah   :wave


Thanks mate

PS I cant stop singing that bloody song now  ;D
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #117 on: Today at 02:24:54 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:40:26 am
Thanks mate

PS I cant stop singing that bloody song now  ;D
Same here :) you can "Put the blame on me" for that one .
Enjoy your day dude.
Re: Kicking Off in Iran....Again
« Reply #118 on: Today at 06:18:06 am »
Iranian here living in exile because of regime. Parents were political activist and both served prison time, dad for years actually.
Mom's cousin was executed by Khomeini in the early 1980s, middle school classmate and his wife were murdered on the PS752 Ukrainian Airline flight that the regime shot down on Jan 8 2020 over Tehran, best high school friend got massively tortured after the November 2019 protests when the regime shut down Internet for a full week and killed 1500 people in that time.
and I can go on and on ... and that's just me. Every Iranian has so much grief and anger for these criminals that I really call them the Shi'a ISIS ... That's why you see so much emotions in those protest videos (like the one I link to at the end of this post).

I think we'll do it this time. The mood and energy is just different. I've never seen Iranians so united, never made me happier to be Iranian than this time.

Talking to my high school friends in Iran in our telegram channels, they are very positive too. It's a revolutionary wave in the country that's only and only strengthening.

Put it this way, Iran has been occupied for 43 years. Khamenei, IRGC people, even that piece of shit Soleimani that got destroyed by Trump (thank you btw!) , they never ever mention IRAN in their speeches. it's all JOMHOORIY-E-ESLAMI (Islamic Republic)...they've tried to eradicate and minimize ancient Iranian culture for 4 decades.

They tried putting us against each other, call Kurds or Balochis separatists, pit races against each other and rule with iron fist.

Their time has come. It's over. my friends in Isfahan are telling me, there are literal signs on street lamps where each Mullah is gonna get hanged. That's the mood in the country.

WE HAVEN'T FORGOTTEN, AND WE WON'T FORGIVE.

On Saturday, close to 100,000 Iranians in Europe gathered in Berlin. Watch the video below and I'm sure it'll make you emotional even if you don't understand a word of Farsi.

If you do, it's impossible not to cry to the song of this revolution...."Because Of"

https://twitter.com/ksadjadpour/status/1584165152907067394


btw, this wave started after Mahsa's murder....then strengthened after Nika's brutal serial rapes, dismemberment and murder (only 16) ...but Sarina's death was the one that personally destroyed me. I found her Telegram channel, and her last post was: "Do you think we can do it?" ... I watched all her vlogs and talks...the maturity for such teenager that speaks more sense than all of these mullahs and IRGC gang combined. What a beautiful soul and her life taken so brutally. I cried with Sarina so much. Fucking love her!

speaking of Nika, this is her gravestone...it translates to:
"I gave birth to you with all my soul
and I gave you away for our motherland"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Nika_Shakarami

« Last Edit: Today at 06:37:00 am by downtown »
