Fair play for trying to take that job on. He's an ambitious guy who still has an impressive resume so i wouldn't be surprised to see him get another gig soon. I'm sure a top club would want him as head of youth development if he's willing to do that sort of role again.



I haven't been following Bajcetic at all this season but looks like he's played 890 mins over 18 games. A lot more that what he would have played here so that's decent. I'd be surprised if we recalled him. I just think the next midfielder we bring in can't be someone we would only play in case of emergencies. It needs to be someone Slot is happy to rotate in for any game. Not sure Bajcetic would be that just yet. It'd probably be best he stays there and hopefully gets 1500+ mins of experience at a decent level.