Topic: Pep Lijnders

Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 03:57:26 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 03:54:35 pm
Your first sentence is spot on. We definitely don't need to get him back, for any position.

But the rest of it, my word ;D If we think he was such a bad influence on the side, that surely reflects really badly on Jurgen too if he was just allowing terrible coaching ideas to happen on his watch?

If you dont watch Alexander-Arnold defend now and see the incredible differences I cant help you. Even he said hes had good tips about positioning etc. Lijnders made it an afterthought for him by setting us up to have him playing absolutely everywhere. It was detrimental to the team. As for Klopp allowing it to happen, I dont give a shit about that. I comment on what I see and what I was seeing is somebody that was harming our team by trying to be too smart and now weve abandoned his lunacy were much better for it.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 03:59:31 pm
Salzburg broke up for their winter break on the weekend and won't play again until 22 Jan. So I imagine Bajčetić will be back in Liverpool over the next few weeks and will sit down to discuss with Slot and others on what they should do for the rest of the season.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 04:01:06 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:57:26 pm
If you dont watch Alexander-Arnold defend now and see the incredible differences I cant help you. Even he said hes had good tips about positioning etc. Lijnders made it an afterthought for him by setting us up to have him playing absolutely everywhere. It was detrimental to the team. As for Klopp allowing it to happen, I dont give a shit about that. I comment on what I see and what I was seeing is somebody that was harming our team by trying to be too smart and now weve abandoned his lunacy were much better for it.

There's an almighty leap between Trent defending better this season than last, and Ljinders being an absolutely terrible coach with awful ideas which made him a bad defender last season.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 04:06:56 pm
Bajcetic can also play CB and with Quansah recent form and our injury problems bringing him back if there is such an option should be a no brainer.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 04:13:16 pm
....fucking brutal to sack him a few weeks before Jurgen gets there though :lmao
Fordy
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 04:36:15 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 03:47:36 pm
Feel for him, feel even more for Bobby Clark.

Get Bajcetic back in January, if we can.

Bobby Clark should have stayed. Yes, I get that a team wanted him who are in the CL with an ex coach as manager but you are at Liverpool FC in the 1st squad who has a new manager. A manager that you have to impress.

Now not saying he would have started but he would get minutes with us like he did last season. Shame really because now he is stuck a little bit.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 04:53:02 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 04:36:15 pm
Bobby Clark should have stayed. Yes, I get that a team wanted him who are in the CL with an ex coach as manager but you are at Liverpool FC in the 1st squad who has a new manager. A manager that you have to impress.

Now not saying he would have started but he would get minutes with us like he did last season. Shame really because now he is stuck a little bit.

The flipside of this is that if we really thought Clark was going to make it here, we wouldn't have let him leave. I don't know how he's done since moving to Salzburg but I can't imagine it's been anything that will have made us regret that decision, so far.
Samie
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 04:55:12 pm
He would kill it as our Head of Youth Development. Bring him back.  :D
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 04:56:50 pm
It's really sad to see the attitude that some people have towards Pep, considering his effort at the club. I wonder if he will go back to Portugal, I remember a great interview with him on the Graham Hunter podcast about his time there.
Fordy
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 06:05:29 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:53:02 pm
The flipside of this is that if we really thought Clark was going to make it here, we wouldn't have let him leave. I don't know how he's done since moving to Salzburg but I can't imagine it's been anything that will have made us regret that decision, so far.

Dont think we didnt think he wasnt going to make it here and you could argue he did. I think it was because a good offer came in and we took it but what I am saying is he should have stayed. Give it 6-12 months under Slott. See what happened. Its the PL, the so called best league in the world and hes in the at the best club in the world(in my eyes)



Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 06:51:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:55:12 pm
He would kill it as our Head of Youth Development. Bring him back.  :D

Clark's got a few years left playing before he moves into youth development, one would imagine...
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 08:34:29 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 04:56:50 pm
It's really sad to see the attitude that some people have towards Pep, considering his effort at the club. I wonder if he will go back to Portugal, I remember a great interview with him on the Graham Hunter podcast about his time there.

well, its the attitude of one here today it seems, but not one with any great insight generally on footy, so no bother  ;D

Im intrigued to see what happens next for him, like I said before, he may well need to take a big step back to move forward again. Clearly did a lot of good work here, just really struggled to take the step up to being a head coach.
Fromola
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 09:01:17 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 02:40:43 pm
Wonder if Slot would want him on his staff? Think coach is Peps ceiling sadly

We weren't exactly set up well off the ball/defensively last couple of seasons. An important part of the Klopp era, but bringing a book out while still here to show off, isn't how we should operate.

We competed through sheer will last season and we were a shambles the year before.
Fromola
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Yesterday at 03:55:56 pm
Makes perfect sense to bring him back ASAP, they don't play again until February outside of the two meaningless European games they have left, can't drop down to the Europa anymore either.

The way things are going right now there's genuinely as much chance he plays for us given Endo seems unfancied. We might have the two League Cup semis in January plus should probably advance past Accrington in the FA Cup. Have asked a couple of times if he can play in the last two European group matches for us but no definitive answer it seems.

If it's going to be minutes here and there off the bench in that Salzburg side then there's nothing for him to gain IMO. If he came back to us and played well in those games he's a genuine option then.

We just needed Bajcetic to get his match fitness again and he has.

Recall him and see how he is through Jan..if at the end of the month we want to loan him back out then we can. He can get a few games in and Slot can assess him in training.
Hazell
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 09:59:10 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 04:56:50 pm
It's really sad to see the attitude that some people have towards Pep, considering his effort at the club. I wonder if he will go back to Portugal, I remember a great interview with him on the Graham Hunter podcast about his time there.

Yeah, same.

Portugal is a good shout but maybe back working as a no 2 somewhere or a youth coach? So far, it seems like that's his strength.
mattD
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm
Clark and his agent are smart enough to not just go to a club for the manager, the Lijnders connection would have only been partly influential in it. Red Bull obviously have a great track record in developing talent, and regardless of the managers there, there seems to be a sound coaching structure that helps them prosper.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 10:13:38 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:01:17 pm
We weren't exactly set up well off the ball/defensively last couple of seasons. An important part of the Klopp era, but bringing a book out while still here to show off, isn't how we should operate.
This book obsession you and lots of others have is utterly deranged. Lots of people, in all fields, write books about their subject or experiences, and yes, they may even want to show off their achievements or ideas. So what? What's wrong with that? Why is that so looked down upon?

It smacks of real small mindedness and churlishness to be so affronted by it.

Which is not, of course, to say one way or another whether the book was any good or not. I imagine it was shite because almost all football books are utter shite. But then I'm not the target audience, and those who are may well have liked it.
Bread
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 10:14:59 pm
I do wonder what's next for Pep. Presumably he'll want to continue pursuing a managerial career, but he's going to have to swallow his pride and accept a far less glamorous job than Salzburg to try and repair his reputation.

Allegedly, Southampton want Danny Rohl from Sheffield Wednesday. Don't think the Championship would be a bad move for him.
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 10:19:22 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:14:59 pm


Allegedly, Southampton want Danny Rohl from Sheffield Wednesday. Don't think the Championship would be a bad move for him.
Trust you to know about Rohl, Bread... ;)
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 10:56:56 pm
Fair play for trying to take that job on.  He's an ambitious guy who still has an impressive resume so i wouldn't be surprised to see him get another gig soon.  I'm sure a top club would want him as head of youth development if he's willing to do that sort of role again. 

I haven't been following Bajcetic at all this season but looks like he's played 890 mins over 18 games.  A lot more that what he would have played here so that's decent.  I'd be surprised if we recalled him.  I just think the next midfielder we bring in can't be someone we would only play in case of emergencies.  It needs to be someone Slot is happy to rotate in for any game.  Not sure Bajcetic would be that just yet.  It'd probably be best he stays there and hopefully gets 1500+ mins of experience at a decent level. 
Re: Pep Lijnders
Yesterday at 11:07:09 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:19:22 pm
Trust you to know about Rohl, Bread... ;)
But the question is would he baguetting enough dough in the Championship?
Re: Pep Lijnders
Today at 12:29:08 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:57:03 pm
Blimey that's a rough one. Gary Neville vibes.

Sorry Pep.

how could you compare pep to that little fucking rat?

do think that management just aint cut out for him. think as a coach he will still be highly regarded but just not managing.

i wouldn't like to see him back unless our data nerds see some role that he can play with the youth and emerging players. slot has his own men and pep was the past. we are looking forward not backward.
Kansti
Re: Pep Lijnders
Today at 02:13:12 am
INTENSITY.
