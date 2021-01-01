« previous next »
Your first sentence is spot on. We definitely don't need to get him back, for any position.

But the rest of it, my word ;D If we think he was such a bad influence on the side, that surely reflects really badly on Jurgen too if he was just allowing terrible coaching ideas to happen on his watch?

If you dont watch Alexander-Arnold defend now and see the incredible differences I cant help you. Even he said hes had good tips about positioning etc. Lijnders made it an afterthought for him by setting us up to have him playing absolutely everywhere. It was detrimental to the team. As for Klopp allowing it to happen, I dont give a shit about that. I comment on what I see and what I was seeing is somebody that was harming our team by trying to be too smart and now weve abandoned his lunacy were much better for it.
Salzburg broke up for their winter break on the weekend and won't play again until 22 Jan. So I imagine Bajčetić will be back in Liverpool over the next few weeks and will sit down to discuss with Slot and others on what they should do for the rest of the season.
If you dont watch Alexander-Arnold defend now and see the incredible differences I cant help you. Even he said hes had good tips about positioning etc. Lijnders made it an afterthought for him by setting us up to have him playing absolutely everywhere. It was detrimental to the team. As for Klopp allowing it to happen, I dont give a shit about that. I comment on what I see and what I was seeing is somebody that was harming our team by trying to be too smart and now weve abandoned his lunacy were much better for it.

There's an almighty leap between Trent defending better this season than last, and Ljinders being an absolutely terrible coach with awful ideas which made him a bad defender last season.
Bajcetic can also play CB and with Quansah recent form and our injury problems bringing him back if there is such an option should be a no brainer.
....fucking brutal to sack him a few weeks before Jurgen gets there though :lmao
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:47:36 pm
Feel for him, feel even more for Bobby Clark.

Get Bajcetic back in January, if we can.

Bobby Clark should have stayed. Yes, I get that a team wanted him who are in the CL with an ex coach as manager but you are at Liverpool FC in the 1st squad who has a new manager. A manager that you have to impress.

Now not saying he would have started but he would get minutes with us like he did last season. Shame really because now he is stuck a little bit.
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:36:15 pm
Bobby Clark should have stayed. Yes, I get that a team wanted him who are in the CL with an ex coach as manager but you are at Liverpool FC in the 1st squad who has a new manager. A manager that you have to impress.

Now not saying he would have started but he would get minutes with us like he did last season. Shame really because now he is stuck a little bit.

The flipside of this is that if we really thought Clark was going to make it here, we wouldn't have let him leave. I don't know how he's done since moving to Salzburg but I can't imagine it's been anything that will have made us regret that decision, so far.
He would kill it as our Head of Youth Development. Bring him back.  :D
It's really sad to see the attitude that some people have towards Pep, considering his effort at the club. I wonder if he will go back to Portugal, I remember a great interview with him on the Graham Hunter podcast about his time there.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:53:02 pm
The flipside of this is that if we really thought Clark was going to make it here, we wouldn't have let him leave. I don't know how he's done since moving to Salzburg but I can't imagine it's been anything that will have made us regret that decision, so far.

Dont think we didnt think he wasnt going to make it here and you could argue he did. I think it was because a good offer came in and we took it but what I am saying is he should have stayed. Give it 6-12 months under Slott. See what happened. Its the PL, the so called best league in the world and hes in the at the best club in the world(in my eyes)



Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:55:12 pm
He would kill it as our Head of Youth Development. Bring him back.  :D

Clark's got a few years left playing before he moves into youth development, one would imagine...
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 04:56:50 pm
It's really sad to see the attitude that some people have towards Pep, considering his effort at the club. I wonder if he will go back to Portugal, I remember a great interview with him on the Graham Hunter podcast about his time there.

well, its the attitude of one here today it seems, but not one with any great insight generally on footy, so no bother  ;D

Im intrigued to see what happens next for him, like I said before, he may well need to take a big step back to move forward again. Clearly did a lot of good work here, just really struggled to take the step up to being a head coach.
