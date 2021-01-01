It's really sad to see the attitude that some people have towards Pep, considering his effort at the club. I wonder if he will go back to Portugal, I remember a great interview with him on the Graham Hunter podcast about his time there.
well, its the attitude of one here today it seems, but not one with any great insight generally on footy, so no bother
Im intrigued to see what happens next for him, like I said before, he may well need to take a big step back to move forward again. Clearly did a lot of good work here, just really struggled to take the step up to being a head coach.