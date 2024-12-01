I'm of the view that as long as Bajcetic is getting plenty of game time and varied experience then it doesn't really matter who the manager is at his loan club or whether the club is doing well or not. In fact it's probably better for him to have to deal with adversity regularly and find ways to overcome it, then to play for, say, a top table Championship side that is sweeping all before it.
Bobby Clark's situation does seem a shame, especially if he went to Salzburg specifically to play for Ljinders. But then it is partly on the player's agent and advisers, who should tell a player not to just go to a club because of a manager who is also just joining - as that manager may not last there very long.