« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31] 32   Go Down

Author Topic: Pep Lijnders  (Read 189092 times)

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,021
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1200 on: December 1, 2024, 10:07:45 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December  1, 2024, 07:28:22 pm
give us Bajcetic back you swine!

Get him back in Jan. Useless loan that, would have been better sending him to The Championship. He just needed games.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Four Colly Birds

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,019
  • JFT96
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1201 on: December 2, 2024, 08:16:18 am »
Quote from: Fromola on December  1, 2024, 10:07:45 pm
Get him back in Jan. Useless loan that, would have been better sending him to The Championship. He just needed games.

I mean you can certainly see the thought process behind it but yeah a championship loan would be good.
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,913
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1202 on: December 2, 2024, 02:42:15 pm »
Is he not getting game time, then? I thought the established players were miffed that he was getting too much game time?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,048
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1203 on: December 3, 2024, 12:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December  2, 2024, 02:42:15 pm
Is he not getting game time, then? I thought the established players were miffed that he was getting too much game time?

Quote from: Fromola on December  1, 2024, 10:07:45 pm
Get him back in Jan. Useless loan that, would have been better sending him to The Championship. He just needed games.

He's appeared in 9 League Games, 1 National Cup and 4 CL, so yes he is getting games. He's only missed one game, started in most and sounds like he's actually doing well, even though the team is struggling and the club are happy how its going.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,913
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1204 on: December 3, 2024, 12:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December  3, 2024, 12:12:16 pm
He's appeared in 9 League Games, 1 National Cup and 4 CL, so yes he is getting games. He's only missed one game, started in most and sounds like he's actually doing well, even though the team is struggling and the club are happy how its going.
Thanks. If he's getting games and minutes and experience then it's good for him to stay there, regardless of how the team fares. It doesn't matter to us how well or badly Salzburg do, only how much gametime and experience Bajcetic gets.

In fact it's probably better for him to face adversity and tricky games, from which he can learn a lot, rather than a procession, winning every game easily.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1205 on: December 3, 2024, 12:59:29 pm »
I don't think we'd want him starting 40/50 games considering the nature of his injury. That was probably part of the agreement we had with Pep. If he can get 20-30 starts and a bunch of sub appearances and no injury problems, I imagine we'll be pretty happy.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1206 on: December 3, 2024, 01:09:23 pm »
Bring him back in January. Since we won't be signing anybody, we need another body in midfield as an option. Salzburg have stunk the place out all season, so there's nothing to derail.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,565
  • Seis Veces
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1207 on: December 3, 2024, 01:43:05 pm »
It looks like they only have about four matches in all competitions until February. I really think it's worth bringing him back, he has nothing to learn there in a struggling side with a manager who might not even be there much longer. I know they changed the rules in Europe about playing for two sides but if he's able to play for us in the last two group matches in January it'd be a great move bringing him back IMO, as well as for the potential League Cup semi finals and FA Cup game/s.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,048
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1208 on: December 3, 2024, 01:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December  3, 2024, 12:53:38 pm
Thanks. If he's getting games and minutes and experience then it's good for him to stay there, regardless of how the team fares. It doesn't matter to us how well or badly Salzburg do, only how much gametime and experience Bajcetic gets.

In fact it's probably better for him to face adversity and tricky games, from which he can learn a lot, rather than a procession, winning every game easily.

I'd also imagine, coming back from injury, the blood and thunder of the Championship isn't something the club wanted to expose him to. He got 64 minutes at the weekend in a 1-1 draw
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,820
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 02:04:16 pm »
FC Red Bull Salzburg EN
@FCRBS_en
·
2m
OFFICIAL: FC Red Bull Salzburg and Pepijn Lijnders are parting ways, the 41-year-old Dutchman was released from his duties today. Thank you for your commitment and all the best for the future, Pep!

Bring home the badger.
Logged

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,540
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 02:06:39 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 02:04:16 pm
FC Red Bull Salzburg EN
@FCRBS_en
·
2m
OFFICIAL: FC Red Bull Salzburg and Pepijn Lijnders are parting ways, the 41-year-old Dutchman was released from his duties today. Thank you for your commitment and all the best for the future, Pep!

Bring home the badger.

Wow...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 637
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 02:14:28 pm »
Ouch

Two managerial spells lasting about five months each is not a good endorsement of him being a future manager, which is a shame because he was clearly influential for us as an assistant to Jurgen
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,913
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 02:15:03 pm »
Jurgen sent them an ultimatum saying "I ain't woking with that over-excited puppy again, dontchano he wrote a book?"
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 02:16:25 pm »
think getting hm back as our u21 manager would be a good idea
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,091
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 02:18:45 pm »
Let me guess, their play style involved them pushing really high up with wide open spaces everywhere and they kept conceding easy chances to opposition teams.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,928
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 02:23:44 pm »
and somewhere in Moscow, Zeljko Buvac is smiling  :P
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,398
  • SPQR
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 02:25:27 pm »
A good coach does not a good manager maketh.
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,820
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 02:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:23:44 pm
and somewhere in Moscow, Zeljko Buvac is smiling  :P

Don't think he's ever smiled :D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,678
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 02:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:23:44 pm
and somewhere in Moscow, Zeljko Buvac is smiling  :P

in a Gulag?

at, Hogwarts?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,978
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 02:32:14 pm »
The Southampton job is going...
Logged

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 637
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 02:33:54 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:32:14 pm
The Southampton job is going...

I'm sure they'd appreciate finally having a manager so entrenched in a way of playing entirely unsuited to his players
Logged

Online disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,565
  • Seis Veces
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 02:37:49 pm »
That will put a lot of clubs off him you'd reckon. He is a great coach obviously but struggle to see him getting his foot in the managerial door and proving it now.

This is Salzburg's worst squad in quite a long time, their youngest too, but I think part of the problem is Lijnders himself there, he'd have probably loved it that way but ultimately it's harder for fans to get behind and harder to succeed.

Slot is banned on Wednesday and he loves the League Cup though, so ... ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,048
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 02:40:43 pm »
Wonder if Slot would want him on his staff? Think coach is Peps ceiling sadly
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,928
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 02:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 02:40:43 pm
Wonder if Slot would want him on his staff? Think coach is Peps ceiling sadly

I cant see why, he has his own staff, and they are doing brilliantly.

Liverpool cant be a safety net for him now, Pep has to stand on his own two feet and figure it out  ;D

Hard to know though what that step would be, anything on the assistant side of things will be a step down from his role at Liverpool, but after this disaster, he may have to take a big step back.
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,820
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 02:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 02:40:43 pm
Wonder if Slot would want him on his staff? Think coach is Peps ceiling sadly

It's the second club as a manager where he's tried to implement an incredibly sophesticated way of playing rather than adapt to the players he had, sacked at both within 6 months.

Clearly a very clever guy but maybe needs the likes of Klopp to temper his ideas into a practical reality.
Logged

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 637
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1225 on: Today at 02:46:02 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:16:25 pm
think getting hm back as our u21 manager would be a good idea

Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 02:40:43 pm
Wonder if Slot would want him on his staff? Think coach is Peps ceiling sadly

It'd be incredibly surprising if that was even a conversation we'd have.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1226 on: Today at 02:46:36 pm »
Give it up, Pepijn. Its not your game.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1227 on: Today at 02:47:08 pm »
In all honesty, Slot doesn't need him.

Arne is far more hands on in terms of actual coaching than Jurgen, covering so much of the things Pep did, meaning Pep wouldn't have as much leeway as he did on the training ground under Jurgen.

Slot is probably superior in every element of coaching anyhow so the idea would be pointless. Any big club or aspiring big club would do very well to take him as assistant though, I'm sure he'd be helpful in taking some clubs to the next level.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:50:36 pm by mattD »
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,048
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1228 on: Today at 02:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:44:34 pm
I cant see why, he has his own staff, and they are doing brilliantly.

Liverpool cant be a safety net for him now, Pep has to stand on his own two feet and figure it out  ;D

Hard to know though what that step would be, anything on the assistant side of things will be a step down from his role at Liverpool, but after this disaster, he may have to take a big step back.

He has, but he spoke highly of him recently, so just wondered if Arne would like his experience at the club to be brought in.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1229 on: Today at 03:02:23 pm »
I really hope we dont go near him. Some of his ideas near the end were fucking stupid to put it mildly. What he was doing with Alexander-Arnolds positioning was totally ridiculous. He made him forget how to defend by trying to make him play 11 positions. Do you see him getting roasted every week now? No. You dont, as he had normal coaching.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1230 on: Today at 03:12:04 pm »
Gutted for him. Thought he would be given more time. It all started well.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1231 on: Today at 03:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 02:52:16 pm
He has, but he spoke highly of him recently, so just wondered if Arne would like his experience at the club to be brought in.

I don't know what experience Slot would need from Lijnders? I honestly don't think Pep has anything to offer to Slot. Not a slight on Pep, more a compliment towards Slot because there's no way Lijnders would be doing this well with the squad.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:28:10 pm by mattD »
Logged

Online lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,806
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1232 on: Today at 03:32:10 pm »
Oh dear, its a shame it didnt work out for him but hes clearly best off remaining as a coach and Im sure hell find a good position in that field soon enough. I worry more about Bajcetic and what it means for his loan minutes plus what happens to Bobby Clark? I never wanted us to sell him but he went there specifically because Pep asked for him. I really want both lads to succeed so Im more gutted for them than him.
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,913
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1233 on: Today at 03:37:49 pm »
I'm of the view that as long as Bajcetic is getting plenty of game time and varied experience then it doesn't really matter who the manager is at his loan club or whether the club is doing well or not. In fact it's probably better for him to have to deal with adversity regularly and find ways to overcome it, then to play for, say, a top table Championship side that is sweeping all before it.

Bobby Clark's situation does seem a shame, especially if he went to Salzburg specifically to play for Ljinders. But then it is partly on the player's agent and advisers, who should tell a player not to just go to a club because of a manager who is also just joining - as that manager may not last there very long.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1234 on: Today at 03:42:18 pm »
Shame for him, just as they've started playing a bit better domestically but guess the damage was already done and they were just waiting for the winter break. Seemed a dream job in lots of ways, European football, biggest budget at the most dominant team in the league but obviously not worked out that way.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,931
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1235 on: Today at 03:47:36 pm »
Feel for him, feel even more for Bobby Clark.

Get Bajcetic back in January, if we can.
Logged

Online lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,806
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1236 on: Today at 03:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 03:37:49 pm
I'm of the view that as long as Bajcetic is getting plenty of game time and varied experience then it doesn't really matter who the manager is at his loan club or whether the club is doing well or not. In fact it's probably better for him to have to deal with adversity regularly and find ways to overcome it, then to play for, say, a top table Championship side that is sweeping all before it.

Bobby Clark's situation does seem a shame, especially if he went to Salzburg specifically to play for Ljinders. But then it is partly on the player's agent and advisers, who should tell a player not to just go to a club because of a manager who is also just joining - as that manager may not last there very long.

Yes its all good experience, I just hope they keep getting minutes under the new manager. A lot of noses were put out of joint in the dressing room when they both came in. Im hopeful since Clark scored this weekend he can really push on.
Logged

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 637
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1237 on: Today at 03:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:02:23 pm
I really hope we dont go near him. Some of his ideas near the end were fucking stupid to put it mildly. What he was doing with Alexander-Arnolds positioning was totally ridiculous. He made him forget how to defend by trying to make him play 11 positions. Do you see him getting roasted every week now? No. You dont, as he had normal coaching.

Your first sentence is spot on. We definitely don't need to get him back, for any position.

But the rest of it, my word ;D If we think he was such a bad influence on the side, that surely reflects really badly on Jurgen too if he was just allowing terrible coaching ideas to happen on his watch?
Logged

Online disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,565
  • Seis Veces
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1238 on: Today at 03:55:56 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:47:36 pm
Feel for him, feel even more for Bobby Clark.

Get Bajcetic back in January, if we can.

Makes perfect sense to bring him back ASAP, they don't play again until February outside of the two meaningless European games they have left, can't drop down to the Europa anymore either.

The way things are going right now there's genuinely as much chance he plays for us given Endo seems unfancied. We might have the two League Cup semis in January plus should probably advance past Accrington in the FA Cup. Have asked a couple of times if he can play in the last two European group matches for us but no definitive answer it seems.

If it's going to be minutes here and there off the bench in that Salzburg side then there's nothing for him to gain IMO. If he came back to us and played well in those games he's a genuine option then.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,360
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Pep Lijnders
« Reply #1239 on: Today at 03:57:03 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 02:04:16 pm
FC Red Bull Salzburg EN
@FCRBS_en
·
2m
OFFICIAL: FC Red Bull Salzburg and Pepijn Lijnders are parting ways, the 41-year-old Dutchman was released from his duties today. Thank you for your commitment and all the best for the future, Pep!

Bring home the badger.

Blimey that's a rough one. Gary Neville vibes.

Sorry Pep.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31] 32   Go Up
« previous next »
 