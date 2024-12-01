Feel for him, feel even more for Bobby Clark.



Get Bajcetic back in January, if we can.



Makes perfect sense to bring him back ASAP, they don't play again until February outside of the two meaningless European games they have left, can't drop down to the Europa anymore either.The way things are going right now there's genuinely as much chance he plays for us given Endo seems unfancied. We might have the two League Cup semis in January plus should probably advance past Accrington in the FA Cup. Have asked a couple of times if he can play in the last two European group matches for us but no definitive answer it seems.If it's going to be minutes here and there off the bench in that Salzburg side then there's nothing for him to gain IMO. If he came back to us and played well in those games he's a genuine option then.