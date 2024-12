It looks like they only have about four matches in all competitions until February. I really think it's worth bringing him back, he has nothing to learn there in a struggling side with a manager who might not even be there much longer. I know they changed the rules in Europe about playing for two sides but if he's able to play for us in the last two group matches in January it'd be a great move bringing him back IMO, as well as for the potential League Cup semi finals and FA Cup game/s.