Good luck Pep, all the best.



I think it's a great place to start out bar his short stint in Holland when he first left. A club where there's expectation to win and there's lots of young players to bring through which is probably a theme in his career. If he can succeed for a few years there it opens up a decent path to progress. It's better than taking the Ajax job IMO where the pressure could get to more experienced managers, also because their side needs a lot of work if it's to compete in the Champions League again.



The Salzburg side has certainly regressed from the one we faced with Haaland, Minamini, Chan amongst others. Sturm Graz look set to complete a double, Jaros has done well in goal for them on loan from Liverpool.