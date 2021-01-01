« previous next »
kennedy81:
I've a lot of time for Lijnders, he's been a big part of our success in recent times. And he really bought into the whole ethos of the club and knew how to use it to good effect. I'm sure he'll does well at Ajax, if he's given what he needs there to succeed.

I think you missed about 20 pages of posts  :P

I'm glad everybody is wishing him well. Except Al, of course, who seems to be questioning this move for whatever reason.
So Howard Philips:
Congratulations.

Who knows where his next step will be? ;D
Red Bull Leipzig, probably  :P

Best of luck to him, seems top be a great coach and Salzburg is a club that should allow him to transition into the manager role nicely.

I mean, they made Jesse March look like the next big manager...
Best of luck to him. Played a pivotal part in a glorious period for the club and inexplicably gets nowhere near the recognition he deserves from many quarters it seems. Will be keeping a close eye on them.
All the best and congratulations.

Hopefully we meet again in the future.
Great opportunity for him. Hope he does well.
For me for a coach like Pep its the right move, he knows he will be able to put his stamp on a winning team. Be easier to put his philopsophy on a team that is expected to win. And the club has had a pretty consistent progressive style of play over the years from what i know.
Good luck Pep, all the best.

I think it's a great place to start out bar his short stint in Holland when he first left. A club where there's expectation to win and there's lots of young players to bring through which is probably a theme in his career. If he can succeed for a few years there it opens up a decent path to progress. It's better than taking the Ajax job IMO where the pressure could get to more experienced managers, also because their side needs a lot of work if it's to compete in the Champions League again.

The Salzburg side has certainly regressed from the one we faced with Haaland, Minamini, Chan amongst others. Sturm Graz look set to complete a double, Jaros has done well in goal for them on loan from Liverpool.
A good opportunity for him. He might be at RB Leipzig or elsewhere in the Bundesliga in a few years
As I said yesterday, think this is a good opportunity for him, glad he got the role.

Best of luck Pep!
All the best Pep, hope you go on to be a big success, thanks for all you done with the mighty reds in your time at Anfield
Good luck to Pep. I;m sure Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will be spending some time in Salzburg and we'll be sending players both ways.  :D
If he does well there, no doubt Leipzig will be the next logical step. Interesting to see how he does on his own as klopp has credited him massively for implementing a lot of ideas in the way we currently play
Farewell and the best of luck to Pepijin and Vitor. Hope success finds them but even if it doesn't it's not a bad place to have had residence in.
All The Best Pep

You're the one to take the Bulls by the Horns
Boston Bosox:
All The Best Pep

You're the one to take the Bulls by the Horns

So long as he doesn't look the gift horse in the mouth - he should be fine.
Best wishes Pep🙌🏾
Welcome to RB Leipzig Pep, umm we're just going to sell our best player to your old club! ok, cool :D
Apart from a couple of months at NEC where they did quite poorly, I don't think he's ever been responsible for a team, even a youth team. So this is his first real job as a manager. It's a really good opportunity to develop himself as a manager. If things go well then I'm sure he'll look for a "project". Will be interesting to see if he tries to take any academy players with him.
Good luck to Pep. He has been a very important part of our success under Jurgen.

The step from being a number 2 to being the boss is a significant step, but if he navigates it well there will be even bigger opportunities to come. He is a football man through and through, and I'm sure the powers that be at LFC will keep a watching brief. We may even forge a mutually beneficial link for players to develop, although maybe not, as Red Bull like to keep in control of that between their own clubs.
newterp:
I'm glad everybody is wishing him well. Except Al, of course, who seems to be questioning this move for whatever reason.

Nice attempt at trolling.

Eeyore:
Strange club to work for. Pretty much have to win the League whilst continually losing your best players to Leipzig and others.

Hope it works out for him.

Which bit of hope it works out for him don't you understand? ;D ;D
Dim Glas:
but its Austria, if hes serious about making it as a head coach, and is good enough, he wont be there long. All he needs is to prove himself then get the next move. If hes any good, he wont be there for more than a couple years.

Yeh I agree with that.

It's just from a selfish point of view I would have liked him to go out and try and build something himself. It is really hard to judge the coaches at the Red Bull clubs. It is a bit like the coaches who go to Brighton. How much is the coach and how much is the recruitment team.
Eeyore:
Nice attempt at trolling.

Which bit of hope it works out for him don't you understand? ;D ;D

But you then said this:

Quote
He doesn't get the chance to build a team or forge an identity of his own though. Red Bull has its clubs set up to play the Red Bull way and the team pretty much gets gutted every season. Compare that to Xabi at Leverkusen or Amorim at Sporting.

He should go there and do well as their coaches usually do. It doesn't answer many questions about his ability though.

So, I guess you are wishing him well, while questioning his choice of clubs and saying he won't be able to answer questions about his ability.

newterp:
But you then said this:

So, I guess you are wishing him well, while questioning his choice of clubs and saying he won't be able to answer questions about his ability.

As I clarified as a Liverpool fan I would have liked him to go somewhere where he would have had a bit more control and the chance to forge an identity the way Xabi and Amorim have.

Bar an incredible run in Europe then it is going to be really hard to judge how he has done.
Eeyore:
Yeh I agree with that.

It's just from a selfish point of view I would have liked him to go out and try and build something himself. It is really hard to judge the coaches at the Red Bull clubs. It is a bit like the coaches who go to Brighton. How much is the coach and how much is the recruitment team.

Only the very best really get the chance to build mind, loads of really good coaches around who dont get any sort of control at clubs. But if he shows hes good enough then the next step could happen in just a couple years, and if hes REALLY good he will get the chance to build something himself.
Yeah, like everyone has said, seems like a perfect job for him. Best of luck Pep!
Best of Luck to him
