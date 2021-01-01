I like the idea of the pitch and all but the guy just comes across as some kind of corporate head to me.



If you work in a big corporation you will see this type of person a lot. They are good at their job and desperately try to push people but ultimately a lack of sincerity comes through when they are quick to praise themselves in around about way by sort of praising the group under them.





I don't see Pep in any way like a corporate person. I work at a very big corporation so know what type of person you are talking about.IMO, you get people who are always really interested in talking about what they are doing. For some that is self promotion. For others is driven by passion for what they are doing. I see Pep being in that 2nd bracket. Someone who is really passionate about that technical side of coaching. Someone who wants to talk about it and share ideas. I see those type of people who are passionate about the technical side of their job all the time. They talk about it because they love it, not through the idea of self promotion.Some will see Pep talking about these things as a way of 'showing how clever he is'. That talk can come from just being so immersed and passionate about what you do.People see Pep's book as a way of 'showing how clever he is'. The book can come from just being so immersed and passionate about what you do.People see everything Pep does as some sort of masterplan to position himself as the brain behind Liverpool. Let's not get this any other way, the book, the interviews, doing press conferences, being able to install pitches, being able to make tactical tweaks. They all come with Klopp's blessing.The issue currently with Liverpool and some Liverpool fans is that things have dipped a bit in the last 12-18 months from the extreme heights of the previous 3-4 years. At a minimum there's become a level of uncertainty that hasn't been there for the previous 3-4 seasons. Naturally a proportion of people can't accept this or the realities of the challenges we have. By human nature, a number of those people who are unsettled, agitated and unhappy with the lack of clarity of what might happen with Liverpool in the next few seasons are looking for reasons why or someone to blame.In this situation, a manager would normally get it in the neck or the players. We have a hugely popular and successful manager and in general a squad that is either new or been part of previous successes. People are reluctant to put very much lame or responsibility at the feet of the manager or the players for the current 'situation'. IMO Ljinders, amongst others, has become a lightning rod for some of that criticism.That's something I find odd. When you have a manager as strong willed and as talented as Klopp, I find it wild that people think he's some sort of submissive figure to the assistant manager. That the assistant manager is writing books, doing interviews and probably more importantly implementing new tactical systems without Klopp's blessing.