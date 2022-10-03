Ive read it. Its not really filled with self-congratulatory gushing nonsense. The book is about process, problem solving and someone whos passionate about their profession. I think when people talk about him giving himself and his colleagues a pat on the back, theyre confusing this for his natural optimism and passion, its just how he talks. Thats clear from whenever he takes a league cup press conference.
Id say overall, its a bit of a slog as theres only so much I can find interesting in descriptions of training drills which takes up quite a lot of the book really, however there are a few gems in there that provide good insight for Liverpool supporters to help them understand the general thought process and strategy around the clubs direction of travel.
If youre an obsessive about Liverpool or football, to the extent that you find yourself doodling formation and tactics on the misted over shower glass, then Id give it a try. Otherwise, spend your time reading a classic novel instead, as the chances are, youll get more from that.