Would it be fair to support Pep by acknowledging that at least it is not the bland, non-confrontational, narrative pap that comprises so much of the football "literature" published these days?



A lot weirder than normal, I mean?



I think it's bland because of how tedious it is. I want to be able to give an example and the quickest way might be to type it up. Before you read this, let it be known that this is positively exhilarating compared to the descriptions of rondos or when Fabinho turned to him and said something profound about the intensity of the group."I walked in and took a seat. "Pep," he began, with me still none the wiser. "What you're doing is absolutely incredible and I want to give you a reward from myself." Wait. What? "It will arrive shortly so don't be surprised." Wow. I stood up and gave him a big hug. What a character. It was a private gift between us, but it meant so much to me. Passion is momentary but our relationship is enduring. I finish by saying, "That's the real reason you're the man you are - your character."