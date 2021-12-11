« previous next »
Author Topic: Pep Lijnders  (Read 86704 times)

Re: Pep Lijnders
Article in The Athletic today about how it's very possible that Pep will be the person in the way of Gerrard succeeding Klopp as manager. 

https://theathletic.com/3004054/2021/12/11/gerrards-biggest-barrier-to-being-liverpools-next-manager-might-be-lijnders/

Will be happy to paste the article if it's not against forum rules. 

Would be a nice seamless transition if we did appoint Pep, continue with the work that the team, ie Klopp and his staff, have been working on.
Re: Pep Lijnders
I like the idea of him coming in as manager, he hasn't risen to his position at the club through having a big name or knowing the right people, he's just been very impressive and is clearly a core part of our success right now. We've seen from other clubs that playing history, and even managerial history elsewhere don't always translate. Having someone who can not only keep us playing the same way, but can be there to lead the transition before Klopp has even left would be fantastic.

Only concern is the number of friends Stevie has in the media who will be calling for him to take over at every opportunity, I think the club is too well run to be influenced by that though.
Re: Pep Lijnders
I like the idea of him coming in as manager, he hasn't risen to his position at the club through having a big name or knowing the right people, he's just been very impressive and is clearly a core part of our success right now. We've seen from other clubs that playing history, and even managerial history elsewhere don't always translate. Having someone who can not only keep us playing the same way, but can be there to lead the transition before Klopp has even left would be fantastic.

Only concern is the number of friends Stevie has in the media who will be calling for him to take over at every opportunity, I think the club is too well run to be influenced by that though.


Not biting,must not bite.
Lovely fella and seemingly a great coach but I think he'd quickly develop a reputation for talking too much shite. It's like he's been overly seasoned with Brendan Rodgers and David O'Leary. That's not to say he wouldn't do well for us but if the sum total of his managerial experience of 5 months and being part of staff here then that's not good enough for me. Just because we had a succession of managers decades ago that came through for us in the same way it doesn't mean it'll work out.

When Klopp leaves there's going to be an unfathomably huge chasm to fill, the likes of which this club has experienced just once in its history before. Not sure if that burden can fall on a bloke with such limited managerial experience and indeed years.



You ddin't read the article did you mate? They're saying FSG aren't likely to rip up the entire house and start again. They like continuity and Pep has seen his influence grow over his time here.  More likely to have him be next than Gerrard.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:41:03 pm
You ddin't read the article did you mate? They're saying FSG aren't likely to rip up the entire house and start again. They like continuity and Pep has seen his influence grow over his time here.  More likely to have him be next than Gerrard.

Really hope Klopp extends his contract and stays here to rebuild the side
I'd rather he stayed as the assistant for the next manager, to make it an easier transition. Even if it was Gerrard and we got Gary Mac and Beale on the staff as well.

Issue is managers usually want their own men. FSG wanted Rodgers to keep on Steve Clarke but he wanted Pascoe with him and promoted Marsh instead.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:45:54 pm
I'd rather he stayed as the assistant for the next manager, to make it an easier transition. Even if it was Gerrard and we got Gary Mac and Beale on the staff as well.

Issue is managers usually want their own men. FSG wanted Rodgers to keep on Steve Clarke but he wanted Pascoe with him and promoted Marsh instead.
Managers usually want their own men because those coaches have bought into the way they want their team to buy.

If we bring in a manager from outside when Klopp leaves theyll bring their own style.

Personally, as Lijnders has bought into the way Klopp coaches/manages, I hope hes given a shot to continue the work the legacy that Klopp has started.
After watching Villa play today, would people still prefer Stevie to Pep? It's a firm no from me.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:09:27 pm
After watching Villa play today, would people still prefer Stevie to Pep? It's a firm no from me.

Its a fucking stupid view either way.  Gerrard rocked up with a squad nowhere near good enough to compete and nearly got a point.  Lijnders has done really well as an assistant to the best manager in the world.  Arteta did will as an assistant
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:09:27 pm
After watching Villa play today, would people still prefer Stevie to Pep? It's a firm no from me.
They played the only game they could or should against us. I do think from watching a bit of villa and mainly rangers he is defence first. Not a major issue but we need to see far more before he could be considered. On the up side there is a few years for this to happen. Right now if Klopp left Im certain pep would take over.

When it does happen I want the best candidate available at the time. Whilst pep and stevie will be considered if there is a better manager  whos gettable and fits the system we go for him. At least I hope thats how we approach it.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:09:27 pm
After watching Villa play today, would people still prefer Stevie to Pep? It's a firm no from me.

After 5 games? He's got two and a half years to see what he can do with Villa.
My thoughts have always been Pep to replace Klopp.

When Buvac left you can see how we moved away from that heavy metal football Geggenpressing style to a team who can play a myriad of ways during a game and that is Pep's influence.

I like the thought of a safe pair of hands coming in for the continuity, he'll have the respect of the players and it will be a seamless transition from Klopp to him.

FSG have no qualms giving the job to someone new to management, they did it with the Redsox and won titles with rookie managers in John Farrell and Alex Cora.

I have a feeling the Sacchi fanboy in Klopp will fancy taking over at AC Milan as his next job.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:52:00 pm
Managers usually want their own men because those coaches have bought into the way they want their team to buy.

If we bring in a manager from outside when Klopp leaves theyll bring their own style.

Personally, as Lijnders has bought into the way Klopp coaches/manages, I hope hes given a shot to continue the work the legacy that Klopp has started.

Yeah, what I was driving at was i'd like to keep him on as an assistant for the next manager, but i'd be inclined to give him the top job rather than lose him.
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 06:29:33 pm
They played the only game they could or should against us. I do think from watching a bit of villa and mainly rangers he is defence first. Not a major issue but we need to see far more before he could be considered. On the up side there is a few years for this to happen. Right now if Klopp left Im certain pep would take over.

When it does happen I want the best candidate available at the time. Whilst pep and stevie will be considered if there is a better manager  whos gettable and fits the system we go for him. At least I hope thats how we approach it.
I get that, he didn't have much of a choice with the players at his disposal. At Rangers (I've only seen a handful of games) he was not defensively oriented, but that's the Scottish league, you can't be defensively oriented and win any league. (Bar Chelsea under Mourinho with those 1-0s :) ) But Stevie has to be defensive in the PL with most top teams, which channels his coaching style in that direction and quenches it somewhat, doesn't it?

I think that Pep will have more experience with our style just leading the reserves in cup games than Stevie will with Villa. I hope that Stevie manages to qualify them for the European competitions at the expense of United, Arsenal and Spurs, do better than West Ham currently, but that's all from me.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:39:27 pm
After 5 games? He's got two and a half years to see what he can do with Villa.
He's great for Villa.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:52:00 pm
Managers usually want their own men because those coaches have bought into the way they want their team to buy.

If we bring in a manager from outside when Klopp leaves theyll bring their own style.

Personally, as Lijnders has bought into the way Klopp coaches/manages, I hope hes given a shot to continue the work the legacy that Klopp has started.

Souness ripping up the Boot Room still depresses me.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:44:16 pm
He's great for Villa.

Personally unless he does something incredible with Villa I wouldn't consider Gerrard for 2024 anyway. We don't want anther Lampard/Ole on our hands if the job is too big/soon for him.

He looks like he's going to be a good manager though. Good isn't good enough though to replace Klopp.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:09:27 pm
After watching Villa play today, would people still prefer Stevie to Pep? It's a firm no from me.


Good to know that you like to take everything into account.  :-X

