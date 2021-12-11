They played the only game they could or should against us. I do think from watching a bit of villa and mainly rangers he is defence first. Not a major issue but we need to see far more before he could be considered. On the up side there is a few years for this to happen. Right now if Klopp left Im certain pep would take over.
When it does happen I want the best candidate available at the time. Whilst pep and stevie will be considered if there is a better manager whos gettable and fits the system we go for him. At least I hope thats how we approach it.
I get that, he didn't have much of a choice with the players at his disposal. At Rangers (I've only seen a handful of games) he was not defensively oriented, but that's the Scottish league, you can't be defensively oriented and win any league. (Bar Chelsea under Mourinho with those 1-0s
) But Stevie has to be defensive in the PL with most top teams, which channels his coaching style in that direction and quenches it somewhat, doesn't it?
I think that Pep will have more experience with our style just leading the reserves in cup games than Stevie will with Villa. I hope that Stevie manages to qualify them for the European competitions at the expense of United, Arsenal and Spurs, do better than West Ham currently, but that's all from me.