Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)  (Read 1604809 times)

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13200 on: January 7, 2025, 06:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on January  7, 2025, 06:30:24 pm
It's not about results without context, when we discuss leadership. It's about keeping the standards of the players at their highest level or close to that, consistently. When you have average players playing at their level, there isn't much a leader can do, however, when you have good or great players playing consistently below their level, a leader should step in.

This wasn't just one game, Trent's been off the boil for a few months, Robertson less so but he's also had a bad run. Those are two of the 3 defenders alongside him. So I hold him accountable as well.
keep spouting nonsense, it's getting funnier by the hour.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13201 on: January 7, 2025, 06:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on January  7, 2025, 06:30:24 pm
This wasn't just one game, Trent's been off the boil for a few months

Rubbish, he was one of our best players just last month.

Quote from: Doc Red on January  7, 2025, 06:30:24 pm
Robertson less so

No way Robbo has been better than Trent this season.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13202 on: January 7, 2025, 06:35:02 pm »
Quote from: JP! on January  7, 2025, 06:23:16 pm

There's a certain amount of personal responsibility - we're not an army, nor is VVD coaching an u12s team - Arnold is a professional footballer

I assure you TAA will know he was shite.  He's an elite level performer.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13203 on: January 7, 2025, 06:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on January  7, 2025, 06:30:24 pm
It's not about results without context, when we discuss leadership. It's about keeping the standards of the players at their highest level or close to that, consistently. When you have average players playing at their level, there isn't much a leader can do, however, when you have good or great players playing consistently below their level, a leader should step in.

This wasn't just one game, Trent's been off the boil for a few months, Robertson less so but he's also had a bad run. Those are two of the 3 defenders alongside him. So I hold him accountable as well.

He was just nominated for premier league player of the month for december so I dunno about that. And I know Virg is a bit of a miracle worker but I'm not sure he can do much about Robertson's legs going.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13204 on: January 7, 2025, 06:36:07 pm »
Quote from: JP! on January  7, 2025, 06:18:55 pm
Carragher was and remains a complete bellend, I don't want Van Dijk to captain like him.

The same wonderful leader who refused to play right back against Middlesbrough?

He was a bellend, and he did refuse to play right back, in a game where his replacement got torched. He also signed a contract the day after H&G joined and he kept silent for the rest of the time he was here.

I'm only talking about leadership in holding others accountable and pushing them to their levels, that he could do. As could Henderson, Keane, Souness etc. I mentioned that Gerrard would lead by example but just his presence would have stopped Trent from whatever the heck he's doing.

Not to go around in circles, but I think Trent has been atrocious. And yes, I believe that Van Dijk could ahve and should have done a better job as a leader. I can't agree with anyone that says Van Dijk did a perfect job in leadership in the last game, he can do better.

That's what comes with being a leader.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13205 on: January 7, 2025, 06:36:13 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on January  7, 2025, 06:35:02 pm
I assure you TAA will know he was shite.  He's an elite level performer.

to be honest that's sort of my point, I don't think he needs VVD showering him in spittle to know he was shit on Sunday
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13206 on: January 7, 2025, 06:39:09 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on January  7, 2025, 06:35:32 pm
He was just nominated for premier league player of the month for december so I dunno about that. And I know Virg is a bit of a miracle worker but I'm not sure he can do much about Robertson's legs going.

Who was? Trent?
Robertson's decline is understandable, I think. If Tsimakis hadn't been injured, he would have been rotated. He gave his all during the Klopp era and we can't really expect him to play at those high standards. That's why I think he gets some leeway. I think we'll see him come back to form once he gets rotated in a few games. But his mentality has always been spot on. You never doubt that he isn't trying to do his best. Probably that's why he hasn't faced as harsh criticism as Trent, contract issues notwithstanding.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13207 on: January 7, 2025, 06:42:06 pm »
Quote from: JP! on January  7, 2025, 06:36:13 pm
to be honest that's sort of my point, I don't think he needs VVD showering him in spittle to know he was shit on Sunday

That is always the counter argument, isn't it? There are those that will elevate their game after a bollocking, and others will retreat further in their shell. It isn't a one size fits all leadership style. I just think that he's gotten a more calmer style from Van Dijk, it surely couldn't get any worse if he was held accountable in a way that genuinely made him more uncomfortable. It isn't like he could have played worse, in all honesty, maybe that's what he needs. Some tough love.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13208 on: January 7, 2025, 06:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on January  7, 2025, 06:18:46 pm
Top of the league by 5 points + game in hand

6 points. ;D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13209 on: January 7, 2025, 06:49:51 pm »
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13210 on: January 9, 2025, 08:29:29 am »
Imperious again, we are fucked if he picks up an injury.

Got a bit lucky with that calf rake though.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13211 on: January 9, 2025, 09:43:16 am »
Holds everything together and I really can't imagine us without him.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13212 on: January 9, 2025, 09:45:23 am »
Peerless. Unthinkable that he only has 5 months left on his contract, complete and utter negligence.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13213 on: January 9, 2025, 09:46:04 am »
He's holding together the defence, and considering we've conceeded 13 goals in 9 games imagine how bad it would be without him.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13214 on: January 9, 2025, 09:51:06 am »
He's the one injury that would fuck up our season.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13215 on: January 9, 2025, 10:23:49 am »
He is incredible. Like stupidly, stupidly good.

We won't see the likes of him again in Red.

I love how much he loves being captain too - how much it means to him.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13216 on: January 9, 2025, 10:27:51 am »
5 year contract please could easily do a Thiago silva or Maldini and play till his 40s or even 50s  ;D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13217 on: January 9, 2025, 12:04:57 pm »
A giant. He is the player that I most want us to sign and for 3 seasons. That kind of dedication and leadership is more difficult to replace than physical or technical ability.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13218 on: January 9, 2025, 12:06:42 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on January  9, 2025, 09:51:06 am
He's the one injury that would fuck up our season.
For me, he's the only player in our squad that is irreplaceable. If others get injured, we have shown that we can make do but this guy is a giant. He's a defender so naturally he wouldn't get the plaudits he deserves.

That's my own barometer for judging our "best" player i.e who is the biggest miss if he is not available?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13219 on: January 9, 2025, 12:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on January  9, 2025, 09:45:23 am
Peerless. Unthinkable that he only has 5 months left on his contract, complete and utter negligence.

I cant even begin to countenance the idea of not extending his contract. It would go down as an incredible act of self sabotage. Not only is he the best in his position in the world, he is our talisman and leader.

This team is not full of leaders like it once was, potential leaders are there, but take Virgil out and they you are scratching around for a talisman and somebody who will lead from the front.

I honestly believe without VVD and Mo, we would be out of the top four. How much is that worth?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13220 on: January 9, 2025, 12:20:45 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on January  9, 2025, 12:13:34 pm
I cant even begin to countenance the idea of not extending his contract. It would go down as an incredible act of self sabotage. Not only is he the best in his position in the world, he is our talisman and leader.

This team is not full of leaders like it once was, potential leaders are there, but take Virgil out and they you are scratching around for a talisman and somebody who will lead from the front.

I honestly believe without VVD and Mo, we would be out of the top four. How much is that worth?

Without VVD and Mo the team drops a good bit.  And the mad thing is the 2 old codgers play the most minutes.

MacAllister and Gravenberch are the next main guys.  Gakpo the most underrated Liverpool player year this season
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13221 on: January 9, 2025, 01:21:07 pm »
Feel for Van Dijk, hes been holding our defence together the last month whilst everyone fucks up around him
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13222 on: Yesterday at 09:48:53 pm »
Colossal, as always. But does anyone else get frustrated at his lack of influence for attacking corners? How can someone that wins everything in the air defensively be so bad in the other box?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13223 on: Yesterday at 10:18:18 pm »
He needed to close down Wood way earlier.

But incredible otherwise.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13224 on: Yesterday at 10:22:29 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:18:18 pm
He needed to close down Wood way earlier.

But incredible otherwise.

The other way around for me actually. Should've stepped up as soon as Elanga got the ball to play Wood offside. He's normally extremely aggressive with his line, strangely passive in that occasion.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13225 on: Yesterday at 10:24:31 pm »
Quote from: eeekaj on Yesterday at 09:48:53 pm
Colossal, as always. But does anyone else get frustrated at his lack of influence for attacking corners? How can someone that wins everything in the air defensively be so bad in the other box?

I think being fouled persistently and weak refs might have something to do with it.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13226 on: Yesterday at 10:24:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:18:18 pm
He needed to close down Wood way earlier.

But incredible otherwise.

Nah, just leave him and let him run straight offside. Literally step up a few yards and that attack was dead, why play a high line if youre not gonna utilise the offside trap when opportunities to do so arise
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13227 on: Yesterday at 10:34:23 pm »
Not great for the goal, brilliant with everything else.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13228 on: Yesterday at 10:40:16 pm »
On first viewing,  I thought he could have stepped up to play Wood off.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13229 on: Today at 12:12:59 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:22:29 pm
The other way around for me actually. Should've stepped up as soon as Elanga got the ball to play Wood offside. He's normally extremely aggressive with his line, strangely passive in that occasion.
I think so too. But it was a split second between Konate delaying his return back, which would have required Virg to keep his deep position, and the situation evolving, which (post factum) suggested that Virg should have kept Wood offside.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13230 on: Today at 12:59:19 am »
A machine again tonight.  Couldn't cover 2 positions for the goal.
Impossible to replace
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13231 on: Today at 01:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 12:59:19 am
A machine again tonight.  Couldn't cover 2 positions for the goal.
Impossible to replace
100% correct.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13232 on: Today at 01:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 12:59:19 am
A machine again tonight.  Couldn't cover 2 positions for the goal.
Impossible to replace

On his own at times holding that back 4 together. We just can't afford to lose him on a free.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13233 on: Today at 03:51:27 pm »
Quote from: eeekaj on Yesterday at 09:48:53 pm
Colossal, as always. But does anyone else get frustrated at his lack of influence for attacking corners? How can someone that wins everything in the air defensively be so bad in the other box?

Have you seen some of the deliveries Trent and Robbo have been putting in? Saying they were put in is quite generous, our set piece standards have been woeful recently, Kostas shown the quality with his ball last night and Macs had to take a few corners as well. I think Szobos got a really good near post delivery on his set pieces but Im unsure he gets the whip and loft to cause trouble at the back stick.

Our set pieces this season Id say on the whole havent been great outside of Kostas. Arsenal are obviously showing the advantage of being great at them which means well have to improve on them as well. Still, remember how poor set pieces were under Rafa? It was an opportune moment to go for a piss every time play stopped.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13234 on: Today at 05:16:57 pm »
From the Beeb:

"Ooh, so we are in a crisis now?" joked Netherlands international Van Dijk, when Liverpool's form was put to him.

"It only confirms the Premier League is a very tough league where you play against opponents who are very good.

"It was always going to be tough, same with [Manchester] United at home with their new manager and the game plan they have been showing especially against the bigger teams.

"Every game is tough, we have to find a way to win and I think if we play like we did in the second half and keep fighting, keep trying, keep finding opportunities then I am very confident we will score goals as well like we have been doing all season."

The leaders have come from behind five times in their last seven league games, including in their 2-2 draw with United, with Van Dijk praising their character.

The 33-year-old added: "It shows resilience, no one wants to come from behind, we have to keep working on that and have everyone in the best shape to prevent that. All we can do is try to do it in the next game better."

Van Dijk felt it was two points dropped at the City Ground, having conceded Chris Wood's early opener.

The visitors dominated the second half with Matz Sels twice denying Jota, while Ola Aina blocked Mohamed Salah's late effort on the line.

"We should have won, could have won, but the reality is we take a point at a difficult ground," said Van Dijk.

"We created many chances and we could have won the game against a team that doesn't concede many chances, they had kept clean sheets in the last four games so that says a lot.

"I think we could have scored at least a couple of goals."
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13235 on: Today at 05:52:41 pm »
He is a brilliant player and captain, imagine Matip and VVD at their peak.

Alisson
Robbo
Rob Jones
Matip
VVD
Souness
Gerrard
Alonso
Kenny
Suarez
Barnes
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #13236 on: Today at 05:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 05:52:41 pm
He is a brilliant player and captain, imagine Matip and VVD at their peak.

Alisson
Robbo
Rob Jones
Matip
VVD
Souness
Gerrard
Alonso
Kenny
Suarez
Barnes
I'm assuming that's not an all time first 11. Rob Jones and no Salah?
