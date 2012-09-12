Said the goals we conceded were unacceptable and lazy. Hopefully he was pulling people up in the changing room today and until the end of the season.



As a leader, that wasn't good enough. Giving players "the look" and pulling them up after the game isn't good enough. Leadership starts before the fact and during it. When was the last time we saw him chewing into someone in game? We've started slow, and conceded the first goal in 4 of the past 5 games, as a leader, he needs to make sure the mentality is right. I wasn't a Henderson fan when he was here, but his best quality was at the very least he'd hold you accountable in game. Trent spent the first half strolling around, 2nd was even worse. He needed to pull him up in game.He's a rolls royce of a player, as the say, but he can't be a rolls royce of a captain. It's the only aspect he needs to work on. He needs to be bulldozer at times as a captain. There's no way Trent could have gotten away with 45 mins of his poor play if the likes of Souness, Keane, or even the likes of Carragher and Henderson, where playing. Gerrard might have been more low key on the pitch verbally, but I'm sure he would have had a word in the locker room.We need Van Dijk to be less nice as a leader. It's on him to keep his teammates in check. It's all good and well be a Liverpool captain, but heavy lies the crown.