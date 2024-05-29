« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 319 320 321 322 323 [324]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)  (Read 1484168 times)

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,859
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12920 on: May 29, 2024, 09:22:00 am »
Quote from: amir87 on May 29, 2024, 09:20:11 am
I'd definitely give him one. In addition to that he could also do with a contract extension.

  :D
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,859
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12921 on: May 29, 2024, 09:22:20 am »
Quote from: dirkster on May 29, 2024, 08:25:34 am
We absolutely must extend his contract. I personally cannot stress the importance keeping him here for another 3-4 years. I'd go as far as to say, above all the other players, he is the one who we must do our utmost to keep. I think he's that important to us. He will continue to be world class well into his mid thirties.

Fully agree with this!
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12922 on: May 29, 2024, 10:36:40 am »
In my opinion he's been the best player in our most recent era. One of the best we have ever had infact. That's not enough to give him a new contract just on that, sentiment is how you fall behind. What is enough to give him a new contract is he still is the best and could be for a while yet.. I'd rather Van Dijk in our side that any other centre half in the game, and I'm sure Alisson, Trent, Robbo and the others would say the same thing. New contract for Van Dijk ?  Definite contender for the no brainer of the summer award 
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12923 on: May 30, 2024, 10:54:02 am »
Seen a few reports with fearmongering headlines designed to suggest he's leaving, but when you read them it's clear there is absolutely nothing to worry about. It sounds like he's very relaxed about the contract situation and already seems to have developed a good relationship with Slot.

Understandable that sorting out the SD and manager have been bigger priorities for the club up to this point but expect it will be high on the to-do list for when he's back from the Euros.

Agree that it's a no-brainer that we want him to stay for at least another few years.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,469
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12924 on: June 6, 2024, 09:39:25 pm »
Played the last 25 mins for Holland, and scored, against Canada.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12925 on: June 6, 2024, 09:53:14 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,557
  • YNWA
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12926 on: June 6, 2024, 10:31:21 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on June  6, 2024, 09:39:25 pm
Played the last 25 mins for Holland, and scored, against Canada.

Shit defenders so doesnt count.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,469
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12927 on: June 6, 2024, 10:55:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June  6, 2024, 10:31:21 pm
Shit defenders so doesnt count.

:D
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Red-Dread

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12928 on: June 6, 2024, 11:10:49 pm »
calmly rises above an air-punching goalie, like you do
Logged
first ever avatar..... ben(d)oak

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,557
  • YNWA
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12929 on: Yesterday at 10:10:14 pm »
Scored again. However only against Iceland. So shit defenders and therefore doesn't count.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12930 on: Yesterday at 10:11:34 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:10:14 pm
Scored again. However only against Iceland. So shit defenders and therefore doesn't count.

Goal: https://streamin.me/v/afc37b1f
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,557
  • YNWA
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12931 on: Yesterday at 10:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:11:34 pm
Goal: https://streamin.me/v/afc37b1f

I won't even watch it because it's against such inferior defenders.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12932 on: Yesterday at 11:12:19 pm »
With how dominant he is. Should score way more for us really!
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,923
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12933 on: Today at 04:21:25 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:10:14 pm
Scored again. However only against Iceland. So shit defenders and therefore doesn't count.

True! Who have Iceland ever beaten?

Also the Vikings were overrated.

And the blue lagoon is terr.....actually I quite liked that place.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 319 320 321 322 323 [324]   Go Up
« previous next »
 