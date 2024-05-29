In my opinion he's been the best player in our most recent era. One of the best we have ever had infact. That's not enough to give him a new contract just on that, sentiment is how you fall behind. What is enough to give him a new contract is he still is the best and could be for a while yet.. I'd rather Van Dijk in our side that any other centre half in the game, and I'm sure Alisson, Trent, Robbo and the others would say the same thing. New contract for Van Dijk ? Definite contender for the no brainer of the summer award