Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12920 on: May 29, 2024, 09:22:00 am »
Quote from: amir87 on May 29, 2024, 09:20:11 am
I'd definitely give him one. In addition to that he could also do with a contract extension.

  :D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12921 on: May 29, 2024, 09:22:20 am »
Quote from: dirkster on May 29, 2024, 08:25:34 am
We absolutely must extend his contract. I personally cannot stress the importance keeping him here for another 3-4 years. I'd go as far as to say, above all the other players, he is the one who we must do our utmost to keep. I think he's that important to us. He will continue to be world class well into his mid thirties.

Fully agree with this!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12922 on: May 29, 2024, 10:36:40 am »
In my opinion he's been the best player in our most recent era. One of the best we have ever had infact. That's not enough to give him a new contract just on that, sentiment is how you fall behind. What is enough to give him a new contract is he still is the best and could be for a while yet.. I'd rather Van Dijk in our side that any other centre half in the game, and I'm sure Alisson, Trent, Robbo and the others would say the same thing. New contract for Van Dijk ?  Definite contender for the no brainer of the summer award 
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12923 on: May 30, 2024, 10:54:02 am »
Seen a few reports with fearmongering headlines designed to suggest he's leaving, but when you read them it's clear there is absolutely nothing to worry about. It sounds like he's very relaxed about the contract situation and already seems to have developed a good relationship with Slot.

Understandable that sorting out the SD and manager have been bigger priorities for the club up to this point but expect it will be high on the to-do list for when he's back from the Euros.

Agree that it's a no-brainer that we want him to stay for at least another few years.
Reply #12924 on: Today at 09:39:25 pm
« Reply #12924 on: Today at 09:39:25 pm »
Played the last 25 mins for Holland, and scored, against Canada.
Reply #12925 on: Today at 09:53:14 pm
« Reply #12925 on: Today at 09:53:14 pm »
