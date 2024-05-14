Give deals in which we have an option for another year. Above all though stagger deals so that your best players deals aren't all running out at the same time.



This isn't the first time it has happened we had Mane, Firmino and Salah all with deals running out at the same time a few years ago.



The problem is letting that situation unfold in the first place. Mane did us a favour really by fucking off to Bayern with a year left to give us a decent fee when his legs were going. We kept Mo and then let Bobby leave.Trent should have been sorted last summer.You can't really afford to lose Salah and Van Dijk on a free at the same time either so you have a decision to make. For example, sell Salah now and then compromise over Van Dijk offering him a new deal, or let one go next summer and strive to tie the other down. Or even keep both.Van Dijk is the captain and still performing at a top level. The club might have had their fingers burnt with the Henderson contract and the club were played by the player's camp over that, as before that extension kicked in he was physically done. However, Henderson was a player who relied on endurance and energy. And all that actually happened was we got decent money off Saudi as a result of that contract. It means value holds more for players in their 30s than it did.Van Dijk could be a Thiago Silva still peforming to a high level in his late 30s.