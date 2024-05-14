There's not a defender in the world that can cope with constantly being exposed and outnumbered by attackers going at them.



He might have made the odd mistake here and there but he's had a great season, all things considered.



Would be nice if we had a midfield that could track runners and full backs that don't constantly see balls going over their heads because they're positionally all over the place.



100 percent, feel sorry for VVD, we simply aren't compact enough to be good defensively, VVD is trying to plug gaps left right and centre. Matip is his favourite partner and hes been injured all season, konate is potentially world class but dropped off a cliff after injuries, and Quansah has high potential but is learning on the job.Robertson and Gomez can defend properly but out of all the midfielders it feels like only Endo offers some solidity, organisation, and tactical fouls to stop counters. The pressing from the front 3 also dropped off a cliff in the last 3rd of the season imo. We seem to get out numbered on the counter far too often, for me, Trent should only play inverted when a fully fit Konate is available.