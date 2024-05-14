« previous next »
Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12880 on: May 14, 2024, 10:09:49 am
Quote from: tunred on May 13, 2024, 10:26:24 pm
Poor again, we should start looking for a replacement

We don't need to replace forum posters, there are plenty around.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12881 on: May 14, 2024, 10:42:32 am
There's not a defender in the world that can cope with constantly being exposed and outnumbered by attackers going at them.

He might have made the odd mistake here and there but he's had a great season, all things considered.

Would be nice if we had a midfield that could track runners and full backs that don't constantly see balls going over their heads because they're positionally all over the place.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12882 on: May 14, 2024, 04:53:15 pm
Quote from: amir87 on May 14, 2024, 10:42:32 am
There's not a defender in the world that can cope with constantly being exposed and outnumbered by attackers going at them.

He might have made the odd mistake here and there but he's had a great season, all things considered.

Would be nice if we had a midfield that could track runners and full backs that don't constantly see balls going over their heads because they're positionally all over the place.

100 percent, feel sorry for VVD, we simply aren't compact enough to be good defensively,  VVD is trying to plug gaps left right and centre.  Matip is his favourite partner and hes been injured all season, konate is potentially world class but dropped off a cliff after injuries, and Quansah has high potential but is learning on the job.

Robertson and Gomez can defend properly but out of all the midfielders it feels like only Endo offers some solidity, organisation, and tactical fouls to stop counters. The pressing from the front 3 also dropped off a cliff in the last 3rd of the season imo. We seem to get out numbered on the counter far too often, for me, Trent should only play inverted when a fully fit Konate is available.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12883 on: May 14, 2024, 05:01:01 pm
Quote from: William Regal on May 14, 2024, 04:53:15 pm
100 percent, feel sorry for VVD, we simply aren't compact enough to be good defensively,  VVD is trying to plug gaps left right and centre.  Matip is his favourite partner and hes been injured all season, konate is potentially world class but dropped off a cliff after injuries, and Quansah has high potential but is learning on the job.

Robertson and Gomez can defend properly but out of all the midfielders it feels like only Endo offers some solidity, organisation, and tactical fouls to stop counters. The pressing from the front 3 also dropped off a cliff in the last 3rd of the season imo. We seem to get out numbered on the counter far too often, for me, Trent should only play inverted when a fully fit Konate is available.

Trent for me should stick to the chalk - and only come inside from direct bench instruction if the opposition have done something clever to nullify the space that he can hurt teams from out wide.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12884 on: May 14, 2024, 06:55:38 pm
Quote from: farawayred on May 13, 2024, 11:46:58 pm
Nah, Quansah will leapfrog him..  ;D

Virg is still a top player, the best we have at the moment. Yes, the errors are creeping up, but c'est la vie. There was a moment when he did a Casemiro to keep their player onside when all of our players were 15 yards ahead of him... He's got to cut out the "cooler than the Fonz" mode, and he'd be fine.

That's a hell of a vertical. He should play basketball instead.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12885 on: May 14, 2024, 07:02:05 pm
Quote from: tunred on May 13, 2024, 10:26:24 pm
Poor again, we should start looking for a replacement

He seemed to be playing within himself which I can't blame him for too much given we had nothing to play for and there's a Euros in the summer - probably his last shot at an international trophy and he hasn't played many tournaments.

Ultimately there's no protection in front of him, what's he meant to do?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12886 on: May 15, 2024, 10:58:41 am
Without VVD this season we wouldn't be top 4. Had 3 different partners, I reckon at least 5 different full backs, 2 goalies and the main DM a bloke who has never played in our league before. Correct me if I am wrong but he's played every minute of every league game. He might not be 10/10 every game like he once was but he's more often than not at least 8/10.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12887 on: Yesterday at 12:59:06 pm
He is the player that I really want us to give an extension. Such a critical piece of the puzzle.


Plus I believe that Slot's midfield tactics might suit an aging defender more than Klopp's.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12888 on: Yesterday at 06:48:59 pm
Watching the farewell it seems virgil and Jurgen are very close. What happened in Blackpool stays in Blackpool. Virgil is staying
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12889 on: Yesterday at 07:22:24 pm
Amazing player and just represented us like a true captain today. Love the man
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12890 on: Today at 08:38:44 am
It was clear his influence and role in the club during the post match presentations. Every player and staff member made sure to go over to Van Dijk and give him a hug. He clearly got very emotional twice with Jurgen too which I think everyone found hard to watch without a little tear!


