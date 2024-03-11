Was listening to TAW pod before, Neil Jones was discussing van Dijk as the best centre half hed seen, he basically had Ramos, Terry and Cannavaro as the other three on his level. Had me thinking for a bit who people felt were the best centre halves theyd seen?



Ive always felt the closest and most similar player to Virgil is Nesta. He obviously had a lot of injuries in his career that robbed him of some of his best years and ability to show it for Italy, but I think in terms of total package, its Nesta or Virgil for me. Height, strength, speed, timing, composure, aerial dominance, man marking ability etc for me theyre the two most complete defenders Ive seen. Ramos was also an outrageous player but I dont think hed have been as dominant as a premier league player, nor do I think Terry would have been as good if he played in La liga. I think you could stick Virgil or Nesta in any league or side in the world and theyd have been the best and most talented defenders in the league.



I thought Neil Jones knew more about football. The closest to Virgil currently playing is probably Thiago Silva, you looking for a CB who doesn't have a weakness, is world class in the air, faster than most wingers and forwards, stronger than mostly every single number 9 is pretty good on the ball and has a cool head in any situation.The likes of Terry Cannavaro and Ramos have pretty glaring deficiencies that those two simply didn't have, Terry was his lack of pace and athleticism, Ramos limitations were probably more mental, and despite being a good athlete himself he didn't have otherworldly pace like VVD, Cannavaro didn't have the athleticism and i'm not sure he was as good on the ball and in the air even though he wasn't a slouch in any of those departments.When you're talking about VVD you're talking about a player who actually had areas in his game where he is an all time great, for example i think there is an easy argument that aerially he is probably the best CB we've seen in the league, at his best he is probably the fastest, and technically he would be in a small group of cbs on the ball.Also i would agree with your assertions about Nesta, he was the most complete cb i had seen till VVD, Silva Nesta VVD would be the best three i've seen in my years, and i think Ferdinand wouldn't be too far behind but he simply wasn't as dominant in the air, which would go against him.