Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)

jckliew

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12720 on: Yesterday at 11:49:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:25:24 pm

Legend. Best Liverpool CB ever?
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Boaty McBoatface

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12721 on: Yesterday at 11:55:44 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:49:32 pm
Legend. Best Liverpool CB ever?
Yes and Yes.
Samie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12722 on: Today at 01:19:08 am
Studgotelli

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12723 on: Today at 01:27:06 am
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 09:52:28 pm
Stam, Vidic, Terry, Ferdinand - all great CBs for sure, but if you put Van Dijk in those teams, he would've performed just as well. Whereas I don't think Vidic or Terry in particular (didn't see enough of Stam) could've played nearly as well in our side.

The main reason Van Dijk is underrated is because he played for a Liverpool team that had to compete with a bunch of cheats and couldn't outspend the rest of the league like Man Utd or Chelsea did back in the day, so doesn't have the same medal haul.

You gotta be pretty dumb not to place VVD up there. Some times I guess people dont wanna have recency bias but the way we defend VVD defends in a pretty much 2 v 2 central defence all season long. The lack of athletic performance then compared to now made Vidic, Terry etc look good. Defend deep and against shite across most of the league when there were maybe 3 or at a push 4 good teams in the league until the late 00s.  Thats why you have guys like Gary Neville as one of the best RBs in PL history lol. Hed be torn apart by the modern attacker.

Much more asked of centre backs in todays league in my honest opinion. Theres a goal that Riise scored in a 1-1 at Highbury in 02 under Houllier if people remember when Gerrard played a through pass from inside his half and the CBs were running in mud trying to get back lol and the Arsenal keeper just stayed on his line and let Riise slot the ball. If that happens in this era, the defenders are getting slaughtered by fans. Shite like that was common back then.
Kashinoda

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12724 on: Today at 02:15:00 am
Red Impact

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12725 on: Today at 02:23:09 am
A man amongst men.
kavah

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12726 on: Today at 03:18:34 am
Lochgelly Violet

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12727 on: Today at 04:28:57 am
What a Red he has been. An amazing player
A-Bomb

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12728 on: Today at 04:32:12 am
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Today at 04:28:57 am
What a Red he has been. An amazing player

He hasnt gone anywhere yet 😁
Magix

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12729 on: Today at 05:29:59 am
A legendary captain's performance.
The Final Third

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12730 on: Today at 05:47:06 am
Colossal, an Immovable object in defence and an irresistible force on set pieces. A first of many trophy lifts I'm sure.
RedG13

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12731 on: Today at 05:49:37 am
What a game. Great First trophy lift also
