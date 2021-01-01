« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 313 314 315 316 317 [318]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)  (Read 1428474 times)

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,298
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12680 on: Today at 06:15:32 pm »
Best I've ever seen.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,832
  • Dutch Class
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12681 on: Today at 06:16:32 pm »
A captain's performance
Logged

Online Copenred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12682 on: Today at 06:17:37 pm »
Had to be him really - what a legend.

Nothing is impossible with Virgil on the pitch.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12683 on: Today at 06:20:17 pm »
I love him. What a captain.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12684 on: Today at 06:32:19 pm »
You have to be a special type of player to overcome the disappointment of having a perfect potential winning goal disallowed to go and do it again
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,525
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12685 on: Today at 06:33:05 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 06:32:19 pm
You have to be a special type of player to overcome the disappointment of having a perfect potential winning goal disallowed to go and do it again

Enough of this shit let me through
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,183
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12686 on: Today at 06:34:26 pm »
Logged

Offline JamesG L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,560
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12687 on: Today at 06:35:50 pm »
A man for the ages.

A player to talk about to your grandchildren.

A inspiration to learn from.

Logged
---It's just a ride and we can change it any time we want. It's only a choice. No effort, no work, no job, no savings and money, a choice, right now, between fear and love-- william melvin hicks

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,116
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12688 on: Today at 06:39:46 pm »
A fuckin gladiator.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12689 on: Today at 06:41:13 pm »
I said to a couple of my mates, he's basically god, isn't he?
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,272
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12690 on: Today at 06:45:04 pm »
Simply the best...

Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,536
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12691 on: Today at 07:00:16 pm »
Couldnt think of a better player to be our Captain.

Leader.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,245
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12692 on: Today at 07:01:18 pm »
I didn't think Virgil could be a more legendary figure and then he goes and does that. The greatest CB in our history and I don't think he can ever be bested. A colossus.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12693 on: Today at 07:04:46 pm »
Magnificent. An absolute wall in defence and then he scores two over and above that. Exactly who you want as captain.
Logged

Offline Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12694 on: Today at 07:05:28 pm »
My captain!
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12695 on: Today at 07:18:23 pm »
He just wasn't losing today was he?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,503
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12696 on: Today at 07:30:07 pm »
The greatest. Turned into our biggest goal threat when we needed it the most. Monster.
Logged

Offline y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,337
  • * * * * *
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12697 on: Today at 07:36:01 pm »
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,107
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12698 on: Today at 07:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 06:15:32 pm
Best I've ever seen.

And still underrated. Whatever all the greats that people talked about - Stam, Vidic, Terry. VVD has surpassed them all.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,433
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12699 on: Today at 07:37:56 pm »
Last minute winner made it even sweeter ;D
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,512
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12700 on: Today at 07:39:35 pm »
Really delighted for him. He mustve absolutely loved that today. And he deserves it so much. What a man. What a footballer.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12701 on: Today at 07:50:09 pm »
He was not letting the ref ruin his trophy lift. What a performance!
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,061
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12702 on: Today at 07:51:06 pm »
Amazing performance from the captain!

And I love how he took charge of the trophy lift and basically told Jürgen that he was lifting it with him  8) 8) 8)
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,273
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12703 on: Today at 07:53:35 pm »
My captain ❤️
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12704 on: Today at 07:59:43 pm »
Video on Twitter of him saying... 'They thought I was finished'

:lmao

Fucking love the guys confidence
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,333
  • Truthiness
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12705 on: Today at 08:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:12:32 pm
Tsimi :lmao



It's like one of those TV adverts for Kleenex where the daddy labrador gets knocked to the ground and all the little puppy labs jump on top of him in happiness.


Kostas might have been thinking of another type of use for Kleenex though  :P
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,183
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12706 on: Today at 08:25:24 pm »
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,333
  • Truthiness
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12707 on: Today at 08:43:36 pm »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 313 314 315 316 317 [318]   Go Up
« previous next »
 