Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)  (Read 1406658 times)

Offline afc tukrish

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12520 on: Yesterday at 08:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 08:05:58 pm
HEADLINE: VAN DIJK NOT ABLE TO THINK CLEARLY AFTER DAMAGING HEADING TRAINING FROM KLOPP. MAY BE FORCED INTO EARLY RETIREMENT

OBVIOUSLY
Offline Waterpistol

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12521 on: Yesterday at 10:49:12 pm »
He played the perfect answer to be honest. The usual idiots in the media have twisted it though.

I would certainly keep my options open if I were him, he has history for being one of the more vocal players re: signings so this makes sense for him to apply rational pressure to FSG. He's 33 soon and we very rarely give out juicy contracts to the lads his age.

He'll be hoping they get this appointment right I suppose. Transfer business in 20/21 and 22/23 will probably be in his thoughts, and the lack of appointments above/around Kloppo. We have lost some great minds over the last few years. Over to you FSG.

Offline aussie_ox

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12522 on: Today at 12:24:56 am »
Big Virg is back to his best and ageing gracefully.  Surely only a matter of time before we extend his deal until 26 or 27.   And that would be about time for him to call it a day. 
Offline Gus 1855

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12523 on: Today at 09:52:29 am »
It's such a non-story this one. Of course all the players will say they'll wait and see.
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online [new username under construction]

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12524 on: Today at 10:15:44 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 09:52:29 am
It's such a non-story this one. Of course all the players will say they'll wait and see.

Yeah I mean brought up on national radio etc, just think how calm the world would be if they didn't sensationalise every fucking thing
Offline smutchin

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12525 on: Today at 10:42:31 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:15:44 am
Yeah I mean brought up on national radio etc, just think how calm the world would be if they didn't sensationalise every fucking thing

I don't bother reading most mainstream sports reporting for precisely this reason. Helps me keep some perspective. This (non-)story had completely passed me by.
Offline Samie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12526 on: Today at 02:14:09 pm »
Quote
Klopp regarding player contracts:

I would recommend everybody to stay calm.
Offline telekon

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12527 on: Today at 07:10:24 pm »
He could've just said "I'm happy here and I'll of course honour my contract".

He's the captain and could have made this a non-story.

Then if he takes off in the summer or signs a new contract, either way we're good.
Offline Spanish Al

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12528 on: Today at 07:31:04 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 07:10:24 pm
He could've just said "I'm happy here and I'll of course honour my contract".

He's the captain and could have made this a non-story.

Then if he takes off in the summer or signs a new contract, either way we're good.

Then it would have just been Liverpool captain refuses to commit long term future to the club.

These are the kind of stories Jurgen warned would come from the outside. We should give them not a moments notice within ranks and crack on with business as usual.
Online SamLad

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12529 on: Today at 08:59:42 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 07:10:24 pm
He could've just said "I'm happy here and I'll of course honour my contract".

He's the captain and could have made this a non-story.

Then if he takes off in the summer or signs a new contract, either way we're good.
As opposed to what -  "Klopp's leaving  so I'm going on strike"?  :)
Offline Air Jota

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12530 on: Today at 09:02:14 pm »
The media would have spun it regardless.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12531 on: Today at 09:34:10 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12532 on: Today at 09:41:21 pm »
Quote
Virgil Van Dijk:

Let me be clear. I am fully committed to the club. I love the club & the fans. It has fully been taken out of context
Offline slaphead

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12533 on: Today at 09:45:48 pm »
My favourite player from the Klopp era. Totally transformed us as a team and lifted the performance level of all of his team mates. He could easily be the next James Bond too
Offline Hestoic

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12534 on: Today at 09:45:56 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:34:10 pm
Glad that's been cleared up.


https://twitter.com/MenInBlazers/status/1752443013878382642?t=cYWAvCLkGBuExwQ3V4eH4w&s=19

I love how fired up he looks and sounds. The dressing room is 100% all the same.
Offline darragh85

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12535 on: Today at 10:02:00 pm »
Presumably talking about his next club there. He wants out
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12536 on: Today at 10:05:11 pm »
His PR is Van Dijk of PRs.
Online meady1981

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12537 on: Today at 10:09:52 pm »
This is exactly the sort of thing someone who actually wanted to leave would do.
Online meady1981

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12538 on: Today at 10:16:44 pm »
Haha who is this men in blazer guy I think I like the crazy bastard
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12539 on: Today at 10:18:36 pm »
I'm reminded of that scene in Annie Hall when Woody Allen enlists Marshall McLuhan to explain what Marshall McLuhan really meant.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12540 on: Today at 10:20:18 pm »
'Van Dijk In Klopp Abandonment Fury'
Online MBL?

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12541 on: Today at 10:36:34 pm »
Never heard of Men in blazers. How does he get these big interviews? An Everton fan as well.
Online Bread

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12542 on: Today at 10:38:45 pm »
I imagine that the whole squad are going to take a "wait and see" approach. They're committed to the club, but if the club go and appoint John Carver as the new manager, then the players are going to start thinking about their careers. It's only natural.
