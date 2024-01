He's also going to turn 34 during the summer of his current contract expiring. If the new manager wants to build for a future without Virg (or we're just a bit crap and mid-table) then I'd have no qualms with him seeing out his contract and leaving that summer. He'd leave as a club legend.



Trent is the one that will keep me awake at night



Getting hung up on numbers was the mistake Souey made. Virg is now in peak Rolls Royce condition, best defender in the league, and a massive presence for the side. We would be mad not to try and get say another 2 years with maybe a third year optionThe quote was a bit unfortunate….no doubt honest and intended innocently but it allowed the test as to whether the recipients were responsible journos who would report it in full context or send out alarmist tweets….