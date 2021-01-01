Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Author
Topic: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt) (Read 1354520 times)
Phineus
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,368
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
«
Reply #12360 on:
Today
at 11:49:54 am »
Imperious.
DelTrotter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,982
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
«
Reply #12361 on:
Today
at 11:54:36 am »
He's defo gone god mode this season, think he wants a league trophy lift as captain. Wolves at home on the last day (yet again!!) with the right ending this time, it's gonna be props emosh.
newterp
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 24,853
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
«
Reply #12362 on:
Today
at 12:54:03 pm »
so surprised that the current iteration of VAR didn't disallow the goal as he made a noticeable move to bump Robinson. This of course happens multiple times on every corner and free kick for every team - but maybe since Simon Hooper was our refs the message was do not use VAR unless necessary!
