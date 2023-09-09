Where did you draw he distinction between what Trump said and my post?



My post basically said most fanbases feel the same way we do - namely the refs and media are biased against them.



Im under no illusion that there are poor refs silhouettes make mistakes against. Maybe even some refs dislike us or the manager for whatever reason. I think that probably the same for otter players/managers/clubs. We just arent paying enough attention.



But I dont believe theres some wider conspiracy from referees or the media to destabilise Liverpool. As an example yesterday people were suggesting BBC and Sky running Salah stories as their headline was some way of them trying to destabilise us or will a move to happen. Maybe it was but it seems a bit far fetched imo. More likely to big media corporations so the opportunity to drive some interest, on a quiet sports day, in a relative non-story that was about the star player at one of the biggest clubs in World football. This type of stuff sort of comes with the territory of being a big club.



You are implying that since supporters of other clubs feel the same then that shows that there's really no grounds for Liverpool supporters to claim bias/corruption/conspiracy towards Liverpool no? This is similar to Trump saying that there were bad people on both sides to avoid having to call out the nazis who supported his views. Basically saying everything is relative and it's all about perception or feelings and so there's no right/wrong, no truth. It's fine to use this way of reasoning when discussing the quality of a television series or a meal as they are only ever experienced as subjective, but when discussing real events where it is possible to find objective data this kind of argument is not relevant or useful at all. In the extreme this sort of argument can be used to justify/relativize almost anything: "There are millions of Russian that feel the invasion of Ukraine was justified".I'm not saying that your post purposely tried to use this logic to trivialize an important discussion on referee bias against Liverpool, but that is, in my view, what it actually did. I agree with you that the Salah stuff was a bit over the top. Sky/BBC could obviously have other motives for their reporting, but equally I do think the Saudi actors in this would at least have considered the potential destabilizing effect this would have on one of their rivals. However there's a huge difference between the refereeing issue, that was the basis for my comment, and any media "agenda". The refereeing bias is a proven fact, although the motivations for it is open to speculation.