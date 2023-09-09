While at the time it was awful, maybe on the whole the Van Dijk sending off somehow works for us. Obviously getting that win over Newcastle became more significant as a result, maybe more heavy on the legs as a downside, but good for confidence.
Aston Villa was a week later and a good win without Van Dijk, with likes of Matip, Gomez and even Quansah getting even more important game time following the Newcastle game.
Then with the international break offering more time off for non-internationals, such as Gomez and Matip, they've had the opportunity to prepare for Wolves instead. Van Dijk is normally required to play every game for club and country, so missing another game straight after the international break, isn't the worst thing to happen.
Hopefully it will keep him that little bit fresher for later on in the season, while Gomez and Matip will be kept busy enough to remain options when required, while Quansah has got enough of a taste for it now as well to keep himself in the frame for league cup starts at least.