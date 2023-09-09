« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 301 302 303 304 305 [306]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)  (Read 1331911 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12200 on: September 9, 2023, 04:26:37 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on September  9, 2023, 04:12:21 pm
You're both really just paraphrasing Trump saying there's bad people on both sides.
Meanwhile someone who's actually done the research and looked into this has proven, by looking only at objective data, that we are indeed treated very diferently by a significant portion of the refs and that those refs are being elected to referee our matches with a disproportionately high frequency. Tomkins has proven bias against Liverpool, but I'm sure this objective data will "prove" the opposite if an Arsenal supporter analyzed them according to your logic? As he's very concerned with not being viewed as partisan in his analyzes he's not included the more subjective decisions, but I'm sure there's no bias in the refs subjective calls towards us, only in the objective stuff  :butt

And showing an equal ignorance to history.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,232
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12201 on: September 9, 2023, 04:29:31 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on September  9, 2023, 04:12:21 pm
You're both really just paraphrasing Trump saying there's bad people on both sides.

Where did you draw he distinction between what Trump said and my post?

My post basically said most fanbases feel the same way we do - namely the refs and media are biased against them.

Im under no illusion that there are poor refs out there ho make mistakes against us. Maybe even some refs dislike us or the manager for whatever reason. I think that probably the same for other players/managers/clubs. We just arent paying enough attention.

But I dont believe theres some wider conspiracy from referees or the media to destabilise Liverpool. As an example yesterday people were suggesting BBC and Sky running Salah stories as their headline was some way of them trying to destabilise us or will a move to happen. Maybe it was but it seems a bit far fetched imo. More likely to big media corporations seeing the opportunity to drive some interest, on a quiet sports day, with a relative non-story that was about the star player at one of the biggest clubs in World football. This type of stuff sort of comes with the territory of being a big club. You get lots a media attention -good and bad.
« Last Edit: September 9, 2023, 04:43:30 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12202 on: September 9, 2023, 05:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on September  9, 2023, 04:29:31 pm
Where did you draw he distinction between what Trump said and my post?

My post basically said most fanbases feel the same way we do - namely the refs and media are biased against them.

Im under no illusion that there are poor refs silhouettes make mistakes against. Maybe even some refs dislike us or the manager for whatever reason. I think that probably the same for otter players/managers/clubs. We just arent paying enough attention.

But I dont believe theres some wider conspiracy from referees or the media to destabilise Liverpool. As an example yesterday people were suggesting BBC and Sky running Salah stories as their headline was some way of them trying to destabilise us or will a move to happen. Maybe it was but it seems a bit far fetched imo. More likely to big media corporations so the opportunity to drive some interest, on a quiet sports day, in a relative non-story that was about the star player at one of the biggest clubs in World football. This type of stuff sort of comes with the territory of being a big club.

You are implying that since supporters of other clubs feel the same then that shows that there's really no grounds for Liverpool supporters to claim bias/corruption/conspiracy towards Liverpool no? This is similar to Trump saying that there were bad people on both sides to avoid having to call out the nazis who supported his views. Basically saying everything is relative and it's all about perception or feelings and so there's no right/wrong, no truth. It's fine to use this way of reasoning when discussing the quality of a television series or a meal as they are only ever experienced as subjective, but when discussing real events where it is possible to find objective data this kind of argument is not relevant or useful at all. In the extreme this sort of argument can be used to justify/relativize almost anything: "There are millions of Russian that feel the invasion of Ukraine was justified".
I'm not saying that your post purposely tried to use this logic to trivialize an important discussion on referee bias against Liverpool, but that is, in my view, what it actually did. I agree with you that the Salah stuff was a bit over the top. Sky/BBC could obviously have other motives for their reporting, but equally I do think the Saudi actors in this would at  least have considered the potential destabilizing effect this would have on one of their rivals. However there's a huge difference between the refereeing issue, that was the basis for my comment, and any media "agenda". The refereeing bias is a proven fact, although the motivations for it is open to speculation.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,132
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12203 on: September 9, 2023, 05:39:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on September  9, 2023, 11:21:09 am
You dont know what he said correct? Apart from one line caught on mic - so I have no idea how were supposed to compare with other incidents
If 10 people speed and youre the only one that gets fined - youre still in the wrong. Just dont make terrible tackles, cost the team then act like youve been wronged

100k is 3.5 days of his wages btw for people obsessing over the fine by the way - who cares? Its like one of us getting a speeding fine

Not super excited to debate you lot about the alleged conspiracy against the club (Ive tried before and debating with confirmation biased riddled anons on the internet is exhausting)  but you should know every, single, club feels theres a refs conspiracy against them (feel free to check out the mancs off the deep end reaction to the arsenal game)

Ill just leave this here .. anfield wrap lads talking about it, decently hard core group  contrast them with some of the posts and level of conspiracy and hysteria on here

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GHgxcgiZJQU&pp=ygUZZnJpZGF5IG5pZ2h0IGFuZmllbGQgd3JhcA%3D%3D

Well said.

Must be absolutely exhausting to be enraged about everything on the internet for many on this site.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,994
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12204 on: September 10, 2023, 08:08:28 am »
First off, Virg - yes it's probably a red, last man etc and if he's sworn at the officials, then he's only got himself to blame. Lets see if they continue to do this - they need to, players should respect the refs and refs the players - we need to cut the hysterics out of the game, it's bad at all levels.

With the refs though, there's a mixture of being shit and being biased as far as I'm concerned. Tierney fucking hates us and he shows it in his performances, he refs our games very obviously against us.

As for consistency, Mac Allister gets a yellow v Chelsea for card waving.

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12205 on: September 10, 2023, 01:44:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 10, 2023, 08:08:28 am
First off, Virg - yes it's probably a red, last man etc and if he's sworn at the officials, then he's only got himself to blame. Lets see if they continue to do this - they need to, players should respect the refs and refs the players - we need to cut the hysterics out of the game, it's bad at all levels.

With the refs though, there's a mixture of being shit and being biased as far as I'm concerned. Tierney fucking hates us and he shows it in his performances, he refs our games very obviously against us.

As for consistency, Mac Allister gets a yellow v Chelsea for card waving.


one of the Chelsea players got the same.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,102
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12206 on: September 10, 2023, 02:20:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 10, 2023, 08:08:28 am
First off, Virg - yes it's probably a red, last man etc and if he's sworn at the officials, then he's only got himself to blame. Lets see if they continue to do this - they need to, players should respect the refs and refs the players - we need to cut the hysterics out of the game, it's bad at all levels.

With the refs though, there's a mixture of being shit and being biased as far as I'm concerned. Tierney fucking hates us and he shows it in his performances, he refs our games very obviously against us.

As for consistency, Mac Allister gets a yellow v Chelsea for card waving.



English refs at the top level are just awful. Theyre just simply not good at their job.

They cant even find a way to increase diversity amongst their nasty little gang. A good step would be to stop making it mandatory to be a middle aged white bloke to officiate. Its madness really.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12207 on: September 10, 2023, 02:27:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 10, 2023, 08:08:28 am


what pisses me off is -- refs can't be expected to spot it every time, there's too much going on.  but if they (and the VAR) miss a player doing it, just give them a yellow after the game!

it's on video ffs, clear as day! there is zero subjectivity to the decision. just announce it, no right to appeal, move on.

plus, if that would have been a 2nd yellow the player would have got red, so give him a retroactive red and the 1-game ban.  not perfect but if you have a rule apply it all the time it should apply, or just get rid of the rule. 
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12208 on: September 10, 2023, 02:32:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 10, 2023, 02:27:18 pm
what pisses me off is -- refs can't be expected to spot it every time, there's too much going on.  but if they (and the VAR) miss a player doing it, just give them a yellow after the game!

it's on video ffs, clear as day! there is zero subjectivity to the decision. just announce it, no right to appeal, move on.

plus, if that would have been a 2nd yellow the player would have got red, so give him a retroactive red and the 1-game ban.  not perfect but if you have a rule apply it all the time it should apply, or just get rid of the rule.

No good giving a yellow after the game. Make them start the next game already on a yellow.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12209 on: September 10, 2023, 02:44:45 pm »
Quote from: JRed on September 10, 2023, 02:32:47 pm
No good giving a yellow after the game. Make them start the next game already on a yellow.
might work.  but yellows do add up and can result in a ban, and can affect how a player behaves (or if he's even picked).

a "video yellow" could be handed out at HT.

in any event, just ignoring evidence of bad behaviour is a joke.

if a player decks another player off the ball, no pitch official sees it but camera catches it -- he'd get done. same process should apply.
Logged

Offline Risto

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12210 on: September 11, 2023, 01:44:15 am »
While at the time it was awful, maybe on the whole the Van Dijk sending off somehow works for us. Obviously getting that win over Newcastle became more significant as a result, maybe more heavy on the legs as a downside, but good for confidence.

Aston Villa was a week later and a good win without Van Dijk, with likes of Matip, Gomez and even Quansah getting even more important game time following the Newcastle game.

Then with the international break offering more time off for non-internationals, such as Gomez and Matip, they've had the opportunity to prepare for Wolves instead. Van Dijk is normally required to play every game for club and country, so missing another game straight after the international break, isn't the worst thing to happen.

Hopefully it will keep him that little bit fresher for later on in the season, while Gomez and Matip will be kept busy enough to remain options when required, while Quansah has got enough of a taste for it now as well to keep himself in the frame for league cup starts at least.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,833
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12211 on: September 15, 2023, 01:45:56 pm »
They were desperate to make an example of him weren't they?  ::)

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fa-wanted-ban-virgil-van-27718632

Quote
FA wanted to ban Virgil van Dijk for further game and hand out £150,000 fine


The FA have disclosed the written reasons for Virgil van Dijk's extended ban and fine after his sending off in Liverpool's Premier League win at Newcastle United

Van Dijk was dismissed for a foul on Alexander Isak in the first half of his sides dramatic 2-1 victory at St James Park. The centre-back initially refused to leave the pitch and then remonstrated with referee John Brooks.

The Premier League official dismissed Van Dijk for denying Isak a goalscoring opportunity with the Liverpool captain seemingly mouthing "f***ing joke" back at Brooks. Van Dijk then left the pitch slowly and directed his anger at Craig Pawson, the fourth official.

That reaction has earned the Netherlands skipper an extended ban and a £100,000 fine, both of which he's accepted. Van Dijk is now set to miss the Reds' clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

However, in the full written reasons of the Football Association commission, it is revealed that Van Dijk would have been hit with a second extra game and an additional £50,000 were it not for his clean disciplinary record. In their correspondence, Liverpool detailed that a lack of refereeing consistency led to Van Dijks frustration.

In his submissions to the commission, Van Dijk confirmed he had "immediately" apologised to both Brooks and fourth official Pawson in the St James Park tunnel at the end of the game.

Van Dijk said: "Mr Brooks and Mr Pawson accepted my apology and acknowledged that they understood the emotion of the game had been a significant factor."

On his behalf, Liverpool said: "The player wishes to convey that his frustration arose from his genuine belief that his tackle on Alexander Isak was a fair challenge and not a foul. In our discussions with the player about the incident, he has explained to us that he did the same or a very similar tackle against Dominic Solanke during the match against Bournemouth the week before, and that tackle was not deemed a foul. This seemingly inconsistent approach contributed to the players frustration."

Before the letter continued: "He is adamant that he did not call the referee a f***ing joke and that he was referring to the referees decision and the subsequent decision by the VAR not to overturn the decision when he said absolute f***ing joke."

The three-man commission of Bradley Pritchard, former Sheffield United striker Tony Agana and Mick Kearns explained: "Notwithstanding the guidance that a player may remain on the field of play during a VAR review, the commission found that, following the completion of the review of the incident, VvD did not leave the pitch for approximately another 15 seconds.

"This contributed to the prolonged nature of the incident. The commission further noted the impact of the actions used by VvD. Despite the clear frustration he felt at the time, it was inappropriate to display it in the manner he did; specifically his body language and hand gestures towards the referee.

"This was further exacerbated upon leaving the field of play when he continued to protest to the fourth official on the touchline, and only ceasing when his manager intervened. Such actions are highly inappropriate and avoidable.

"The commission also discussed the context of the match and the fact that the Premier League is one of, if not, the most watched football league in the word. As such, all participants have a responsibility to adhere to the core principles of behaviour. In this instance, the commission believed the actions and words used by VvD fell significantly short of such standard."
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,887
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12212 on: September 16, 2023, 11:36:36 am »
Quote
Virgil van Dijk misses out today as he serves the second match of of the four-game ban he picked up for his dismissal in the game against Newcastle.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/sep/16/wolves-v-liverpool-premier-league-live-updates

Wasn't it a 2-game ban?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,081
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12213 on: September 16, 2023, 11:53:02 am »
Yeah, I believe it's only today he's missing and not the next two, they'd have specified otherwise.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,288
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12214 on: September 16, 2023, 06:34:59 pm »
Virg was missed today. If he was the only player out, the coverage we have is great. But with Trent out, Konate recently, and so many players coming back from 1000s of miles...

He'll be back next weekend.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 171
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12215 on: September 18, 2023, 01:35:19 am »
Hopefully our playes bite their tongues next time in a similar scenario.   Not the most obvious of DOGSOs (if there was no foul the end result was a one of one under pressure on a weaker foot) but remonstrating won't change the referee's mind. 


To me, a player responding to a referee that he's a fucking joke is standard dissent.  It's the sort of comment many times that is dealt with by refs who either tell said player to calm down or book him with a warning a repeat episode will see him sent off. 

It will be interesting to see how many times this results in a retrospective ban imposed by the PL this season. 
Logged
Klopp that!

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,887
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12216 on: September 18, 2023, 07:02:44 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on September 18, 2023, 01:35:19 am

It will be interesting to see how many times this results in a retrospective ban imposed by the PL this season. 

That's easy. None.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,422
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12217 on: September 22, 2023, 12:53:09 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on September 18, 2023, 01:35:19 am
Hopefully our playes bite their tongues next time in a similar scenario.   Not the most obvious of DOGSOs (if there was no foul the end result was a one of one under pressure on a weaker foot) but remonstrating won't change the referee's mind. 


To me, a player responding to a referee that he's a fucking joke is standard dissent.  It's the sort of comment many times that is dealt with by refs who either tell said player to calm down or book him with a warning a repeat episode will see him sent off. 

It will be interesting to see how many times this results in a retrospective ban imposed by the PL this season. 

Except he didn't! He said the decision was a joke. A decision can't be offended by being called a joke so how is it offensive?
« Last Edit: September 22, 2023, 12:56:11 am by blacksun »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,439
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12218 on: September 23, 2023, 10:44:47 pm »
Apparently the city fans today were chanting at Anthony Taylor ' you're not fit to referee'.
At least we agree with them on something!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,791
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12219 on: September 24, 2023, 04:06:01 pm »
Was poor for the goal, but rebounded well. Still pretty damn good.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,259
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12220 on: September 24, 2023, 04:30:09 pm »
Looks a but rusty which you expect given he hasnt played a whole lot this month. A match fit Van dijk doesnt need to stretch for that Bowen header. Did well otherwise and imperious on set pieces.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12221 on: September 24, 2023, 05:05:08 pm »
He won 11 Aerial Duels out of 13 that amazing.
Very good Performance overall.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12222 on: September 24, 2023, 06:52:05 pm »
our record since he took the armband is pretty good isn't it?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,361
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12223 on: September 27, 2023, 04:03:31 pm »
Big Virg Is Back!

https://twitter.com/WhoScored/status/1706946526864441848

Quote
Virgil van Dijk is winning more interceptions (2. 8) and aerial duels (4. 8) per game than any other player in the Premier League this season (200+ mins)
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,554
  • ...All the best
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12224 on: September 27, 2023, 06:42:29 pm »
Wouldn't trade him for anyone out there. Still a beast.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,676
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12225 on: October 1, 2023, 12:12:12 pm »
English refs are corrupt not awful.
Logged

Offline Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12226 on: October 5, 2023, 12:41:46 am »
Hendo and Milly rightly received a lot of praise for the team spirit they helped engineer well if the Thermopylaen resistance we saw last Saturday not to mention the 10 men heroics against Newcastle etc is anything to go by then the Virge/Trent leadership combo has taken the squad togetherness thing to stratospheric levels. On Saturday they werent a squad, more a band of brothers.
Clearly a lot of respect for the big man inside the squad. They want to run through brick walls for him
« Last Edit: October 5, 2023, 12:43:43 am by Red46 »
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12227 on: October 5, 2023, 01:14:12 pm »
That's a good point. The togetherness is as strong as ever. I know Virgil has got criticism from ex Dutch players regarding the national team. If anything the desire commitment with liverpool has gone up.
Logged

Offline incredibleL4ever

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,627
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12228 on: October 5, 2023, 01:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on October  5, 2023, 12:41:46 am
Hendo and Milly rightly received a lot of praise for the team spirit they helped engineer well if the Thermopylaen resistance we saw last Saturday not to mention the 10 men heroics against Newcastle etc is anything to go by then the Virge/Trent leadership combo has taken the squad togetherness thing to stratospheric levels. On Saturday they werent a squad, more a band of brothers.
Clearly a lot of respect for the big man inside the squad. They want to run through brick walls for him
Virgil is the captain, Szoboszlai is the leader.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12229 on: October 5, 2023, 01:27:16 pm »
Actually agree with that too. Amazing he's only 22 new team. But the guy just doesn't want to lose. Imagine we got Mason mount instead of Szoboszlai. Some guys on here were big upping mount lol
« Last Edit: October 5, 2023, 01:29:00 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12230 on: Yesterday at 10:01:08 pm »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12231 on: Yesterday at 10:05:00 pm »
great pen.  but morons with the laser pens again.
Logged

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,840
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12232 on: Yesterday at 10:14:24 pm »
Scared the shit out if me when I seen his name top of the thread
Logged
mines a pint

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,591
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12233 on: Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm »
Still remember his ice cold penalty from the Carling Cup, I think it was? Keeper guessed the right direction but still no change - gave him the stare afterwards!
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,842
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12234 on: Yesterday at 11:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm
Still remember his ice cold penalty from the Carling Cup, I think it was? Keeper guessed the right direction but still no change - gave him the stare afterwards!

Better than that. The keeper stands in the corner Virg prefers. Virg still prefers it. The ball hits the back of the net and a second later the keeper the keeper sticks up a hand to save it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,323
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12235 on: Today at 12:51:19 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:36:16 pm
Better than that. The keeper stands in the corner Virg prefers. Virg still prefers it. The ball hits the back of the net and a second later the keeper the keeper sticks up a hand to save it.

Kepa the keepa. Who then skied his penalty to lose the cup.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,173
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #12236 on: Today at 01:19:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 10, 2023, 08:08:28 am
First off, Virg - yes it's probably a red, last man etc and if he's sworn at the officials, then he's only got himself to blame. Lets see if they continue to do this - they need to, players should respect the refs and refs the players - we need to cut the hysterics out of the game, it's bad at all levels.

With the refs though, there's a mixture of being shit and being biased as far as I'm concerned. Tierney fucking hates us and he shows it in his performances, he refs our games very obviously against us.

As for consistency, Mac Allister gets a yellow v Chelsea for card waving.



Taylor thinks he's smart. Gives soft free kicks against Liverpool in wide areas. Been doing it long time. The opposition fucking know it. Just hit the deck out wide in our half. Free kick, the manc fucking gobshite. Salah gets fuck all for 5 times worse. Fact
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 ... 301 302 303 304 305 [306]   Go Up
« previous next »
 