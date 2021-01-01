« previous next »
Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12160 on: Yesterday at 09:04:50 pm
Yes. I guess we will never know what words were used and no doubt any words used by mancs will be far less severe.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12161 on: Yesterday at 09:22:00 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:09:00 pm
there's a famous instance of a player getting a red card for swearing at a ref in Spanish - ref had no clue what he said but gave him red anyway for  "violence of the tongue".  Virg would have got red for that.
Rattin.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12162 on: Yesterday at 09:35:23 pm
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12163 on: Yesterday at 09:41:55 pm
I look forward to seeing players from other teams that show disrespect to officials being given similar punishment. I do agree thats its important to show respect to officials. Its also important for officials to show competence. I see this in sports like rugby. I dont in English football.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12164 on: Yesterday at 11:10:15 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 09:41:55 pm
I look forward to seeing players from other teams that show disrespect to officials being given similar punishment. I do agree thats its important to show respect to officials. Its also important for officials to show competence. I see this in sports like rugby. I dont in English football.

Agreed that is why it is important that fans/media can hear EVERYTHING like rugby.

The excuse for other players will be it wasnt in ref report etc.

Not acceptable if I see any player say "fucking joke" like Van Djik I expect a ban if not I expect us to launch a complaint or threaten to gobCAS/Court.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12165 on: Today at 12:09:36 am
Hes been made an example of and we all know the next time this happens there will be no fine and further ban.
Im just glad that game cost us nothing in terms of points.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12166 on: Today at 12:21:15 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 09:41:55 pm
I look forward to seeing players from other teams that show disrespect to officials being given similar punishment. I do agree thats its important to show respect to officials. Its also important for officials to show competence. I see this in sports like rugby. I dont in English football.

Wouldn't hold my breath for that though as it might take a long time before it happens again. I had a look in the "Written Reasons" section on the FA website and haven't found any similar charges in the Premier League in the past three seasons. It could be that I was looking for the wrong thing or missed something because the search function there is arse, but I was searching for violations against FA rule E3 Improper Conduct, which is what they got VVD for (FA Rule E3.1, which seems to be for the not so serious stuff) and found loads of "Written Reasons" for cases in lower leagues.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12167 on: Today at 04:36:33 am
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 08:01:51 pm
This will be the beginning and end of the so called respect campaign just like it was when Mascherano was sent off at Old Trafford all those years ago

Exactly... and this just goes to show that the refs are VERY consistent. They consistently treat us differently than our rivals. It's not supple... You could write a book with all the examples over the years of all the ways they've screwed us over. Except no one would read it as people generally can't be bothered to read book that are more than 2000 pages long.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12168 on: Today at 07:09:04 am
What I dont get is the fine, why that amount. I know for someone like Virgil Van Dijk its not a big dent to him but the amount seems extremely high and almost as if the FA are filling their coffers
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #12169 on: Today at 07:33:54 am
1. The FA brings in a new respect campaign
2. A Liverpool player gets the brunt of it
3. Things go back to normal a few weeks later

Remember the Mash red card?

