there's a famous instance of a player getting a red card for swearing at a ref in Spanish - ref had no clue what he said but gave him red anyway for "violence of the tongue". Virg would have got red for that.
Rattin.
I look forward to seeing players from other teams that show disrespect to officials being given similar punishment. I do agree thats its important to show respect to officials. Its also important for officials to show competence. I see this in sports like rugby. I dont in English football.
This will be the beginning and end of the so called respect campaign just like it was when Mascherano was sent off at Old Trafford all those years ago
