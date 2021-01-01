A few points that may or may not have been made



VVD hung around on the pitch for a while because he was awaiting VAR check



You could argue his comments were situational rather than personal i.e. "f**king joke"



Talk about opening a can of worms, if he gets a suspension because he used foul language at an official then dozens of players would be done every week if there was any consistency in how the law was applied, but as usual, we are made to be the example for some reason or other.



I am disgusted by the obvious briefing by the refereeing mafia to their chums in the media to make a big deal of this case. I saw multiple articles by ex-referees all calling for an additional ban in various newspapers on Monday. You would be very naive not to believe this was not a co-ordinated and deliberate strategy by the refereeing mafia and Don Baldy Webb to justify their scapegoating of our club once again.



In each of the three games so far this season, massive and game-changing decisions have gone against us. We also have had a few in our favour but more against. I don't believe there is some over-arching conspiracy against the club. I do believe a number of referees don't like our club and/or our manager, and as a result, whether consciously or unconsciously, the balance of refereeing decisions is in the negative for us, compared with many of our rivals.