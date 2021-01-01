« previous next »
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 10:50:33 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:44:38 pm
He did further up.

His answer was yes so I would assume hes happy Van Dyke misses more games.





We've been too timid for years and it has gotten us nowhere, so for that reason I'm happy that he's blown up to be honest & I'm looking forward to knowing exactly what he said.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 11:14:35 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:50:33 pm




We've been too timid for years and it has gotten us nowhere, so for that reason I'm happy that he's blown up to be honest & I'm looking forward to knowing exactly what he said.

I can understand him blowing up, not about his mistimed tackle, but about the obvious home advantage the ref was giving Newcastle. Unfortunately all itll do us give them an excuse to make an example of him.

Putting aside the biased reffing we need to make sure we dont let rats like Gordon get into our heads. This is exactly the type of behaviour that we should be used to with years of playing in very partisan European away matches.

At Anfield Newcastle time wasted and on Sunday they used snide Atletico lite tactics.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 11:25:44 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:06:21 pm
The linesmen can elbow one of our players and nothing happens but Virgil is going to get a few games ban for swearing? Interesting.

The VVD incident will be the same as the Robertson elbow. Or Kane two footing Robertson and only getting a yellow.

Neville or Lineker wont mention it on Twitter, so therefore it wont be part of the football discourse. Bad things dont exist unless people are told to believe something is bad by Sky or MOTD
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 11:27:46 pm
A few points that may or may not have been made

VVD hung around on the pitch for a while because he was awaiting VAR check

You could argue his comments were situational rather than personal i.e. "f**king joke"

Talk about opening a can of worms, if he gets a suspension because he used foul language at an official then dozens of players would be done every week if there was any consistency in how the law was applied, but as usual, we are made to be the example for some reason or other.

I am disgusted by the obvious briefing by the refereeing mafia to their chums in the media to make a big deal of this case. I saw multiple articles by ex-referees all calling for an additional ban in various newspapers on Monday. You would be very naive not to believe this was not a co-ordinated and deliberate strategy by the refereeing mafia and Don Baldy Webb to justify their scapegoating of our club once again.

In each of the three games so far this season, massive and game-changing decisions have gone against us. We also have had a few in our favour but more against. I don't believe there is some over-arching conspiracy against the club. I do believe a number of referees don't like our club and/or our manager, and as a result, whether consciously or unconsciously, the balance of refereeing decisions is in the negative for us, compared with many of our rivals.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 12:02:01 am
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Yesterday at 09:26:21 pm
Yup.. Still remember Mascheranos red for shouting at the ref, didnt see that again after the example was set.

This one still grates with me. Rooney was screaming in refs faces a month later and no one gave a fuck.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 12:19:14 am
Might have been mentioned earlier, but like our manager, VVD is probably getting more attention because he's big and intimidating. If I was reffing and Bruno F came running at me, I'd struggle to keep a straight face.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 12:23:03 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:23:25 pm
As predicted. Didn't think it would be from our own fans though.


Trents second one wasnt even a foul, never mind a yellow. Just that diving twat Gordon throwing himself on the ground.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 01:51:15 am
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 12:23:03 am
Trents second one wasnt even a foul, never mind a yellow. Just that diving twat Gordon throwing himself on the ground.

It was a foul and to be honest we've seen plenty of cards given for over the years. I think the ref bottled it knowing he should have probably given us a free-kick for the incident that cause TAA to get the first yellow.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 02:05:02 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:51:15 am
It was a foul and to be honest we've seen plenty of cards given for over the years. I think the ref bottled it knowing he should have probably given us a free-kick for the incident that cause TAA to get the first yellow.

Would have been absolutely outrageous that.   Firstly,  Gordon was going nowhere and went down like a sack of potatoes.   It's a foul, a soft one at that, but not definitely a booking.   Secondly,   Gordon should have been sent off for a) trying to injure Trent by sending him flying towards the advertising awnings and shortly after b) kicking the ball away from a Liverpool free kick to prevent a quick counter attack before this happened.

It would be absolutely outrageous for the referee to not penalise those things then do Trent for next to nothing.    I
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 02:11:16 am
Charged for improper conduct and now could have extended ban

That's cool

As long as Rat Fernandes at United gets the same treatment. Should play about 4 games this season

Not to mention, erm,  the entire rest of that team

I Look forward to this being implemented
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 02:12:20 am
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Yesterday at 10:49:54 pm
Not like-for-like comparisons. Dissent when given a red is always treated differently, rightly or wrongly, especially when players refuse to leave the pitch for some time and carry on throwing a tantrum even when they do.

My point is more about the loss of control from a player who is normally so calm, especially as the actual decision to give a red was by no means ludicrous (unlike Mac Allisters against Bournemouth). Its something that we can control - this is why we have sports psychologists and the like. Those on here who appear determined to applaud VVDs reaction baffle me, but each to their own ;D

VVD left the pitch within 30 seconds after the VAR check was "upheld".     

His reaction is a typical reaction seen in many matches, every week.    Normally a player would be booked and told to calm down but that option obviously wasn't available. 


The appropriate ban here would be a fine for Van Dijk is the prescribed fine and warning to behave next time. 


Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 02:36:20 am
Quote from: Barryg21 on Yesterday at 06:46:52 pm
Lets see- pretty sure early in the season they will clamp down on it more

And I dont know why everyone is surprised that they have charged him with dissent - as soon as the match finished all the journos were saying his reaction could add to punishment
And as soon as that happens, and its in public domain, FA cant back down, as if they do they undermine their whole campaign

Dissent is not a chargeable offence.  He has been charged for acting in an improper manner.


Banning a player for the sort of typical dissent that happens multiple times weekly would leave the PL in a precarious position.  They'd have to ban every player that did it - and that would quickly become farcical.   The relationship between PGMOL & Liverpool is already severely compromised after the Tierney stuff and the Robbo elbow.   




Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 07:33:45 am
I read that he had also abused the 4th official. We shall see in the report. It did look like Jurgen was trying to get him down the tunnel quickly, like he didnt want it to escalate further
If he did say something to the 4th official that might have been what did it for him....as that was after the penalty incident, and he had had time to calm down
Again keep comparing it to the Alexis one - if he shouts and swears at the 4th official (and he was in the right to do so as thats a far worse decision) his appeal would have been weakened.

Thats why I dont understand everyone applauding Virgil for his reactions. End of the day, his reaction has made this worse for his team. He is only 2.5 matches into his captaincy - not impressed with that
Genuinely think Dom (and others) acted more like a captain on Sunday - 22 yr old was a hero in a hostile environment, 1-0 down with 10 men
Came off the field exhausted.
Whereas your leader was acting a tit and getting himself banned for more matches

And people applaud his reaction?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 07:36:17 am
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 07:33:45 am
I read that he had also abused the 4th official. We shall see in the report. It did look like Jurgen was trying to get him down the tunnel quickly, like he didnt want it to escalate further
If he did say something to the 4th official that might have been what did it for him....as that was after the penalty incident, and he had had time to calm down
Again keep comparing it to the Alexis one - if he shouts and swears at the 4th official (and he was in the right to do so as thats a far worse decision) his appeal would have been weakened.

Thats why I dont understand everyone applauding Virgil for his reactions. End of the day, his reaction has made this worse for his team. He is only 2.5 matches into his captaincy - not impressed with that
Genuinely think Dom (and others) acted more like a captain on Sunday - 22 yr old was a hero in a hostile environment, 1-0 down with 10 men
Came off the field exhausted.
Whereas your leader was acting a tit and getting himself banned for more matches

And people applaud his reaction?
The bit in bold is where I stopped reading. Where did you read that? He was aggravated, but the reports are that he told the 4th official "don't touch me". Is that abuse?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 07:50:44 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:13:15 pm
I don't have an issue with players being punished with dissent. I have an issue with the sheer lack of consistency. The PL match officials act like prefects. They seem more interested in highlighting issues of unsportsmanlike conduct than dealing with blatant fouls. Or in other words, emphasizing when players have breached the letter of the law in order to mask problems brought about by their own incompetent officiating.

The English media are just as bad. Look at all the talk of TAA not being sent off with minimal talk about the dangerous push that preceded TAA getting a yellow in the first place. A yellow that defied any logical interpretation of the new rules given he didn't angrily toss the ball at Gordon or the official. At another ground (Old Trafford for instance) that sort of a push could have resulted in a serious leg injury.

In the Newcastle game alone, Joelinton went around hacking players without being booked. He often followed it up by waving imaginary cards, again without being booked. It's the inconsistent application of the same by-the-book dispensation of rules within the same match that is maddening and must be incredibly frustrating for players. The PL's problem is that every season they begin with some sort of officiating campaign and it dies off by the end of October. I guarantee within the next two weeks someone is going to do something similar to what VVD did and avoid any on-the-field or retrospective  punishment.

If the PL want to go down this route and the inevitable multiple red cards it will produce every weekend then fine. Problem is they won't. They'll selectively pick and choose when to apply their own rules and undermine their own campaign like they have done in the past (the fabled respect campaign that ended after Mascherano was sent off).

Great post and sums up how I feel. It feels like in every commentary we are constantly going on about fouls or dissent by opposing players which are not punished, then the moment one of our players foul someone, they are immediately booked. I think it took the ref something like 70 minutes before he booked a Newcastle player, including the ones openly waving cards in the referees face. It was such an awful performance by all the officials on Sunday including the linesmen. On the Trent incident how could the linesman have not seen what Gordon did to Trent originally, and in having seen it why did he not bring it to the ref's attention? It shouldn't just be the referee but also the linesmen being highlighted. None of them are doing what they should be doing.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 07:54:52 am
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 07:33:45 am
I read that he had also abused the 4th official. We shall see in the report. It did look like Jurgen was trying to get him down the tunnel quickly, like he didnt want it to escalate further
If he did say something to the 4th official that might have been what did it for him....as that was after the penalty incident, and he had had time to calm down
Again keep comparing it to the Alexis one - if he shouts and swears at the 4th official (and he was in the right to do so as thats a far worse decision) his appeal would have been weakened.

Thats why I dont understand everyone applauding Virgil for his reactions. End of the day, his reaction has made this worse for his team. He is only 2.5 matches into his captaincy - not impressed with that
Genuinely think Dom (and others) acted more like a captain on Sunday - 22 yr old was a hero in a hostile environment, 1-0 down with 10 men
Came off the field exhausted.
Whereas your leader was acting a tit and getting himself banned for more matches

And people applaud his reaction?

You are so funny. Do you watch any matches involving United where they openly surround and harass match officials and seemingly get away with every bit of it? I would love to know why you are so keen to slag off Van Dijk's "behaviour" but ignore the Newcastle players who were continually waving imaginary cards in the referees face all game.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 07:59:43 am
Personally I reckon Virgil should have clocked the ref one, that would have shown him. Would happily have taken the season long ban that resulted.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 08:03:08 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:54:52 am
You are so funny. Do you watch any matches involving United where they openly surround and harass match officials and seemingly get away with every bit of it?

Utd literally got fined twice in one month for failing to control their players last season.  They were third highest in the fine list overall.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 08:05:43 am
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 06:27:54 pm
Thought he called him a joke ?



He did, but it was found there was no case to answer.
