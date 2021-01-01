« previous next »
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 10:50:33 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:44:38 pm
He did further up.

His answer was yes so I would assume hes happy Van Dyke misses more games.





We've been too timid for years and it has gotten us nowhere, so for that reason I'm happy that he's blown up to be honest & I'm looking forward to knowing exactly what he said.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 11:14:35 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:50:33 pm




We've been too timid for years and it has gotten us nowhere, so for that reason I'm happy that he's blown up to be honest & I'm looking forward to knowing exactly what he said.

I can understand him blowing up, not about his mistimed tackle, but about the obvious home advantage the ref was giving Newcastle. Unfortunately all itll do us give them an excuse to make an example of him.

Putting aside the biased reffing we need to make sure we dont let rats like Gordon get into our heads. This is exactly the type of behaviour that we should be used to with years of playing in very partisan European away matches.

At Anfield Newcastle time wasted and on Sunday they used snide Atletico lite tactics.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 11:25:44 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:06:21 pm
The linesmen can elbow one of our players and nothing happens but Virgil is going to get a few games ban for swearing? Interesting.

The VVD incident will be the same as the Robertson elbow. Or Kane two footing Robertson and only getting a yellow.

Neville or Lineker wont mention it on Twitter, so therefore it wont be part of the football discourse. Bad things dont exist unless people are told to believe something is bad by Sky or MOTD
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Yesterday at 11:27:46 pm
A few points that may or may not have been made

VVD hung around on the pitch for a while because he was awaiting VAR check

You could argue his comments were situational rather than personal i.e. "f**king joke"

Talk about opening a can of worms, if he gets a suspension because he used foul language at an official then dozens of players would be done every week if there was any consistency in how the law was applied, but as usual, we are made to be the example for some reason or other.

I am disgusted by the obvious briefing by the refereeing mafia to their chums in the media to make a big deal of this case. I saw multiple articles by ex-referees all calling for an additional ban in various newspapers on Monday. You would be very naive not to believe this was not a co-ordinated and deliberate strategy by the refereeing mafia and Don Baldy Webb to justify their scapegoating of our club once again.

In each of the three games so far this season, massive and game-changing decisions have gone against us. We also have had a few in our favour but more against. I don't believe there is some over-arching conspiracy against the club. I do believe a number of referees don't like our club and/or our manager, and as a result, whether consciously or unconsciously, the balance of refereeing decisions is in the negative for us, compared with many of our rivals.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 12:02:01 am
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Yesterday at 09:26:21 pm
Yup.. Still remember Mascheranos red for shouting at the ref, didnt see that again after the example was set.

This one still grates with me. Rooney was screaming in refs faces a month later and no one gave a fuck.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 12:19:14 am
Might have been mentioned earlier, but like our manager, VVD is probably getting more attention because he's big and intimidating. If I was reffing and Bruno F came running at me, I'd struggle to keep a straight face.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 12:23:03 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:23:25 pm
As predicted. Didn't think it would be from our own fans though.


Trents second one wasnt even a foul, never mind a yellow. Just that diving twat Gordon throwing himself on the ground.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 01:51:15 am
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 12:23:03 am
Trents second one wasnt even a foul, never mind a yellow. Just that diving twat Gordon throwing himself on the ground.

It was a foul and to be honest we've seen plenty of cards given for over the years. I think the ref bottled it knowing he should have probably given us a free-kick for the incident that cause TAA to get the first yellow.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Today at 02:05:02 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:51:15 am
It was a foul and to be honest we've seen plenty of cards given for over the years. I think the ref bottled it knowing he should have probably given us a free-kick for the incident that cause TAA to get the first yellow.

Would have been absolutely outrageous that.   Firstly,  Gordon was going nowhere and went down like a sack of potatoes.   It's a foul, a soft one at that, but not definitely a booking.   Secondly,   Gordon should have been sent off for a) trying to injure Trent by sending him flying towards the advertising awnings and shortly after b) kicking the ball away from a Liverpool free kick to prevent a quick counter attack before this happened.

It would be absolutely outrageous for the referee to not penalise those things then do Trent for next to nothing.    I
