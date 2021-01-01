« previous next »
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11960 on: Today at 08:30:29 pm
Always going to happen after they got burned with the MacAlister sending off.
Offline 5-times-Phill

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11961 on: Today at 08:31:56 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:23:25 pm
As predicted. Didn't think it would be from our own fans though.


Be fair mate, Im making a specific point in relation to the post I was replying to.
I think Trent should have ended up on one booking for the foul on Gordon and should have had a free kick himself for the first one and even failing that shouldnt have been booked for throwing the ball 5 yards onto the pitch to the feet of a Newcastle player.
I think the VVD red is a red. Id want it if it was the other end.

None of that makes a difference to what Im saying which is that saying it was meant to be Trent is daft when, in the context of what had happened in the game, it easily could have been.
Offline Studgotelli

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11962 on: Today at 08:40:02 pm
These refs are a bad gang of twats
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11963 on: Today at 08:42:12 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:52:33 pm
Remember the last one?

Only one player got punished.

Guess who he played for.

Mascherano sent off against United, part of a Respect campaign. No United players ever harassed the referee while Ferguson was in charge apparently. Well for one thing they had far less cause to.

Also, Rashford in the game at Old Trafford last season, ruled that it was too tight a decision to call offside even though his foot was a few cms off, calls which had been regularly ruled offside after VAR was introduced. No similar ruling was applied again throughout last season that I was aware of.
Online 12Kings

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11964 on: Today at 08:48:43 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:11:13 pm
He got away with nothing because the first yellow shouldn't have been given as he was fouled.

Just to be clear, when I say it was meant to be Trent heading for a red, Im talking about in that refs eyes, hes out to make bookings against us early on, is that immature of me to think so? Just like they ignored Var last week for Mac alister? No
For me in a game of this magnitude, that first yellow was a joke, he didnt even throw the ball away he threw it back, as for the foul, Gordon dives.
Virg won the ball and gets sent off, another joke, I couldnt believe my eyes, so close to goal, I dont think Ive ever seen that before, its usually (if its a foul, which it wasnt) a free kick and thats it
Online meady1981

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11965 on: Today at 08:58:24 pm
Free-kick and sending off all day for me and we would be incensed if it wasnt given against us.
Trent I think neither were yellows.

If this further ban is the norm now then I have no problem with it. Pisses me off when opposition players do it to refs so cant complain. I wont hold my breath to see if its implemented consistently though.
Online 12Kings

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11966 on: Today at 08:58:39 pm
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 08:31:56 pm
Be fair mate, Im making a specific point in relation to the post I was replying to.
I think Trent should have ended up on one booking for the foul on Gordon and should have had a free kick himself for the first one and even failing that shouldnt have been booked for throwing the ball 5 yards onto the pitch to the feet of a Newcastle player.
I think the VVD red is a red. Id want it if it was the other end.

None of that makes a difference to what Im saying which is that saying it was meant to be Trent is daft when, in the context of what had happened in the game, it easily could have been.

Right so youre a right back, and you get booked in the first 10mins of a game at their shit hole of a ground? You dont think its coming a second yellow? Did you see theyre bench go ballistic for the Gordon dive?
If virg wasnt getting that red, Trent was before half time.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11967 on: Today at 09:06:21 pm
The linesmen can elbow one of our players and nothing happens but Virgil is going to get a few games ban for swearing? Interesting.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11968 on: Today at 09:07:11 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:58:24 pm
Free-kick and sending off all day for me and we would be incensed if it wasnt given against us.
Trent I think neither were yellows.

If this further ban is the norm now then I have no problem with it. Pisses me off when opposition players do it to refs so cant complain. I wont hold my breath to see if its implemented consistently though.

So every time you see someone fouled near the edge of the box you think it deserves a red card? Even if it wasn't a vicious tackle? Even if it wasn't a clear goalscoring opportunity? I doubt anyone would be incensed because there's basically no prior instances of it ever happening, certainly none I can remember in Liverpool games.

I even found the language surrounding it on the punditry to be bizarre. Talking as if stuff like that happened on the norm, like that exact same challenge is a clear and obvious red card. 'Swipes at him' was one I heard, from Gary Neville I think. 'Kicks through him' another one. I hope nobody ever kicks through me. It sounds really painful.
Online mullyred94

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11969 on: Today at 09:07:48 pm
If it wasn't caught on TV and wasn't so blatant don't think they would have done it to be fair
Online meady1981

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11970 on: Today at 09:09:14 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:07:11 pm
So every time you see someone fouled near the edge of the box you think it deserves a red card? Even if it wasn't a vicious tackle? Even if it wasn't a clear goalscoring opportunity? I doubt anyone would be incensed because there's basically no prior instances of it ever happening, certainly none I can remember in Liverpool games.

I even found the language surrounding it on the punditry to be bizarre. Talking as if stuff like that happened on the norm, like that exact same challenge is a clear and obvious red card. 'Swipes at him' was one I heard, from Gary Neville I think. 'Kicks through him' another one. I hope nobody ever kicks through me. It sounds really painful.

Was a clear goal scoring opportunity and he clumsily fouled him. Seems pretty simple to me.
Online Barryg21

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11971 on: Today at 09:09:24 pm
I remember reading reports after the match and everyone was saying VVD could be in trouble for dissent. Journos expected it, after seeing his reaction and knowing FA are trying to clamp down on this
So its not a surprise that he is in trouble - I dont think that makes it a conspiracy

Whenever you get a soft penalty against you, the pundit often says, dont give the ref a decision to make. Dont stick a leg or an arm out etc
Same here - VVD acted a tit after the card. He may have been angry and it may have felt good for 5 seconds after calling the ref a disgrace etc, but what did it gain? Nothing, and it cost his employer a further game where he misses
His outburst doubled his ban.
Thats not leading from the front - thats been a prima donna as your actions cost your teammates

Also - its pretty basic human pschology that being nicer to people gets you better treatment
Watch before the match starts and the players are all laughing and joking with refs
No one goes up to a ref before a match starts and calls them a c*nt. You are unlikely to win many 50-50 decisions that way

So VVD is sent off, and his last act, as team captain is to abuse the ref. Is that meant to help his 10 team mates get future decisions?

I am not saying we get dont bad decisions against us. We clearly do Trent should have got a foul for the push in the back and Macca should never have been sent off
Those are clear. But not every decision that goes against us is wrong. And if you dispute them all - and say every decision against us is a deliberate act of sabotage then all that happens is you limit the credibility when incorrect decisions go against us. Kind of like boy who cries wolf all the time

The win was amazing - but it happened inspite of our captain and not because of him. And I dont think he should get a free pass on this
If we had lost the match feelings would be different. And we still dont know ramifications for next 2 games

And his silence over the next 2 days has been poor. Apologise for your outburst on Monday - maybe you dont get an extra ban. Sit there in silence and the hammer is coming down

Online Anthony

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11972 on: Today at 09:17:54 pm
Given that Refs are miked up and presumably recorded (given they are talking about releasing footage as and when it's too late to do anything about it) I am expecting this to be treated as pretty clear cut.

But I would love to get the point across that presumably any recording would have picked up other players doing the same thing and querying why, as has been pointed out already, Newcastle players appear to have escaped cards for running across the pitch demanding a second yellow for Trent...
Online Ghost Town

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11973 on: Today at 09:19:08 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:09:14 pm
Was a clear goal scoring opportunity and he clumsily fouled him. Seems pretty simple to me.
But it wasn't a clear DOGSO. DOGSO means that you commit a foul that clearly and unequivocally denies a clear goal scoring opportunity that is on at that time; in essence either a kick into an empty net or a one-on-one with the keeper, with no covering defenders.

While this move might have developed into a one on one with the keeper, it wasn't that yet. There's many a slip twixt cup and lip.

I'm not going to argue that a red is impossible; I just don't think it was a clear red even if we accept it was a clear foul (and not everyone does)
Online disgraced cake

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11974 on: Today at 09:19:42 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:09:14 pm
Was a clear goal scoring opportunity and he clumsily fouled him. Seems pretty simple to me.

If the rule is now a sending off for a goalscoring opportunity and clumsy foul then I'd like to start seeing 6 or 7 red cards a game then, because stuff like that happens all the time. It probably was a goalscoring opportunity, fair enough, but we had two men back alongside VVD. Say the same foul occurred in front of the Kop, I think the only way anyone in the ground appeals for a red card is if there's no other defenders back with him, and even then I think it'd be a pretty speculative shout to send him off.

I personally was as amazed as when I saw the Mac Allister red last week. These referees are obviously making baffling decisions on the regular but I was just waiting to see the yellow card come out as there was no precedent set to me that would make it a red. Watching it back I still can't believe it. If I was watching two no marks on MOTD, say Luton vs Burnley and saw a referee had given that as a straight red I'd probably still be fuming!
Online Fromola

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11975 on: Today at 09:23:24 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 06:18:15 pm
Thats Virgil done for 2 games. Properly stitched up - theyre using us to set a precedent for dissent. Typical.

Silver lining is I want to see Gomez get some game time after his showing against the Head choppers.

We've been used as an example of for every new directive so far (hardly anyone else).

All of the directives then get dropped by September.
Online meady1981

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11976 on: Today at 09:23:57 pm
To be honest, I dont have a fucking clue what Im talking about. None of this shit makes any sense to me. Take me back to the 80s when drawing blood was the barometer.
Online Fromola

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11977 on: Today at 09:25:49 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:29:58 pm
At some point a manager or player has to call this corruption out.

For me the outburst wasn't about the red card specifically, it was an accumulation of getting screwed over time after time, including the red card the week before and the outrageous Trent booking shortly before it.

The players are sick of it and the club just let PGMOL shaft us.

Why should our players respect the refs when they're openly biased against us?
Online Ghost Town

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11978 on: Today at 09:25:55 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:19:42 pm


I personally was as amazed as when I saw the Mac Allister red last week. These referees are obviously making baffling decisions on the regular but I was just waiting to see the yellow card come out as there was no precedent set to me that would make it a red. Watching it back I still can't believe it. If I was watching two no marks on MOTD, say Luton vs Burnley and saw a referee had given that as a straight red I'd probably still be fuming!
This is a good point. Normally with a clear DOGSO, whatever brave face you might put on in public, privately as soon as you see it you think "Shit, that'll be a red".

I didn't have that thought at all. My immediate thought was "Phew, I think that was outside the box so no pen" after which I expected a free kick and a yellow.

As you say I was as surprised this time by the red as with Mac. Just didn't expect it based on that initial view.
Online Snusmumriken

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11979 on: Today at 09:26:21 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:23:24 pm
We've been used as an example of for every new directive so far (hardly anyone else).

All of the directives then get dropped by September.

Yup.. Still remember Mascheranos red for shouting at the ref, didnt see that again after the example was set.
Online Fromola

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11980 on: Today at 09:29:28 pm
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 06:40:37 pm
Guys this paranoia has to stop

We didnt expect Alexis ban to be overturned, but it was
It was overturned because it was the wrong decision in the first place
The panel could have said no to our appeal. But they didnt
The appeal process worked..

It was an independent panel, that just makes us even more of a target for making them look stupid.

Van Dijk's reaction signified how fed up the players are of not getting a fair crack with decisions week after week.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11981 on: Today at 09:30:29 pm
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 09:09:24 pm
I remember reading reports after the match and everyone was saying VVD could be in trouble for dissent. Journos expected it, after seeing his reaction and knowing FA are trying to clamp down on this
So its not a surprise that he is in trouble - I dont think that makes it a conspiracy

Whenever you get a soft penalty against you, the pundit often says, dont give the ref a decision to make. Dont stick a leg or an arm out etc
Same here - VVD acted a tit after the card. He may have been angry and it may have felt good for 5 seconds after calling the ref a disgrace etc, but what did it gain? Nothing, and it cost his employer a further game where he misses
His outburst doubled his ban.
Thats not leading from the front - thats been a prima donna as your actions cost your teammates

Also - its pretty basic human pschology that being nicer to people gets you better treatment
Watch before the match starts and the players are all laughing and joking with refs
No one goes up to a ref before a match starts and calls them a c*nt. You are unlikely to win many 50-50 decisions that way

So VVD is sent off, and his last act, as team captain is to abuse the ref. Is that meant to help his 10 team mates get future decisions?

I am not saying we get dont bad decisions against us. We clearly do Trent should have got a foul for the push in the back and Macca should never have been sent off
Those are clear. But not every decision that goes against us is wrong. And if you dispute them all - and say every decision against us is a deliberate act of sabotage then all that happens is you limit the credibility when incorrect decisions go against us. Kind of like boy who cries wolf all the time

The win was amazing - but it happened inspite of our captain and not because of him. And I dont think he should get a free pass on this
If we had lost the match feelings would be different. And we still dont know ramifications for next 2 games

And his silence over the next 2 days has been poor. Apologise for your outburst on Monday - maybe you dont get an extra ban. Sit there in silence and the hammer is coming down

What a load of shite. We've been "nice" to other teams and referee's for years and it's got us nothing. We finished top or near top of the fair play league for years and it's got us nothing yet United acted like cnuts for years and won favours from officials for as long as i can remember.

The referee's deserve abuse and i applaud Virgil for calling him every name under the sun.
Online redmark

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11982 on: Today at 09:33:31 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:25:55 pm
This is a good point. Normally with a clear DOGSO, whatever brave face you might put on in public, privately as soon as you see it you think "Shit, that'll be a red".

I didn't have that thought at all. My immediate thought was "Phew, I think that was outside the box so no pen" after which I expected a free kick and a yellow.

As you say I was as surprised this time by the red as with Mac. Just didn't expect it based on that initial view.
I think that's because part of our brain is still thinking 'he got the ball', though. He did; but through both of Isak's legs. As for the goalscoring opportunity, I think it was - as much as Darwin's winner. I've seen people say he "wasn't in control of the ball" as he hadn't touched it. Neither did Darwin, letting the ball run across him before his first touch put it in the back of the net. He'd got in front of Van Dijk, turned onto the path of the ball and was about to enter the penalty area, where he could shoot first time or take a touch. The challenge - and only the challenge - prevented that.

If he told the ref it was a "fucking joke", or words to that effect, he'll get another game ban. Suck it up, learn from it, act like our captain.
