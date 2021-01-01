He got away with nothing because the first yellow shouldn't have been given as he was fouled.
Just to be clear, when I say it was meant to be Trent heading for a red, Im talking about in that refs eyes, hes out to make bookings against us early on, is that immature of me to think so? Just like they ignored Var last week for Mac alister? No
For me in a game of this magnitude, that first yellow was a joke, he didnt even throw the ball away he threw it back, as for the foul, Gordon dives.
Virg won the ball and gets sent off, another joke, I couldnt believe my eyes, so close to goal, I dont think Ive ever seen that before, its usually (if its a foul, which it wasnt) a free kick and thats it