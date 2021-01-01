I remember reading reports after the match and everyone was saying VVD could be in trouble for dissent. Journos expected it, after seeing his reaction and knowing FA are trying to clamp down on this

So its not a surprise that he is in trouble - I dont think that makes it a conspiracy



Whenever you get a soft penalty against you, the pundit often says, dont give the ref a decision to make. Dont stick a leg or an arm out etc

Same here - VVD acted a tit after the card. He may have been angry and it may have felt good for 5 seconds after calling the ref a disgrace etc, but what did it gain? Nothing, and it cost his employer a further game where he misses

His outburst doubled his ban.

Thats not leading from the front - thats been a prima donna as your actions cost your teammates



Also - its pretty basic human pschology that being nicer to people gets you better treatment

Watch before the match starts and the players are all laughing and joking with refs

No one goes up to a ref before a match starts and calls them a c*nt. You are unlikely to win many 50-50 decisions that way



So VVD is sent off, and his last act, as team captain is to abuse the ref. Is that meant to help his 10 team mates get future decisions?



I am not saying we get dont bad decisions against us. We clearly do Trent should have got a foul for the push in the back and Macca should never have been sent off

Those are clear. But not every decision that goes against us is wrong. And if you dispute them all - and say every decision against us is a deliberate act of sabotage then all that happens is you limit the credibility when incorrect decisions go against us. Kind of like boy who cries wolf all the time



The win was amazing - but it happened inspite of our captain and not because of him. And I dont think he should get a free pass on this

If we had lost the match feelings would be different. And we still dont know ramifications for next 2 games



And his silence over the next 2 days has been poor. Apologise for your outburst on Monday - maybe you dont get an extra ban. Sit there in silence and the hammer is coming down



