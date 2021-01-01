« previous next »
Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)  (Read 1299800 times)

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11920 on: Today at 06:31:15 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 06:30:29 pm
What a surprise.

Hopefully we win all the games Virgil misses to set an example to PMGOL to not fuck with us.

I just wish FSG would hire a team of lawyers and sue their fucking arse.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11921 on: Today at 06:34:08 pm »
100% a stitch up, but he also should've known better than to walk right into it.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11922 on: Today at 06:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:31:15 pm
I just wish FSG would hire a team of lawyers and sue their fucking arse.

Problem is you cant appeal or touch them which is surely wrong ?

They all need gutting and fucking off theyre not good enough
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11923 on: Today at 06:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 06:34:08 pm
100% a stitch up, but he also should've known better than to walk right into it.

Yeah, he probably should have but how in the heat of the moment when you've been sent off for that can you not get angry.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11924 on: Today at 06:36:43 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 06:30:29 pm
What a surprise.

Hopefully we win all the games Virgil misses to set an example to PGMOL to not fuck with us.
they'd just try harder, mate.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11925 on: Today at 06:40:37 pm »
Guys this paranoia has to stop

We didnt expect Alexis ban to be overturned, but it was
It was overturned because it was the wrong decision in the first place
The panel could have said no to our appeal. But they didnt
The appeal process worked..
(as an aside, had Alexis stayed on the pitch ranting and calling the ref a total cock then I am pretty sure the appeal fails. Instead he was clearly in shock, but left field with no further issues)


On flipside
You have an FA campaign really pushing respect, and you have your captain call the ref a fucking joke on national TV. Call him that in the tunnel is fine - but on TV,
They are going to clamp down on that and send a message

Its not persecution - its just reality
If he doesnt say that, he serves a 1 match ban and not 2

Instead of always blaming others, questions need to be asked of VVD
He is not a kid - he is a 30 yr old experienced pro
You are the captain, and your outburst has cost your team
Thats not leadership
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11926 on: Today at 06:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:27:54 pm
Thought he called him a joke ?

Ive heard cheat and joke and told the fourth official not to touch him. Which hes well within his right to.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11927 on: Today at 06:42:36 pm »
Could Van Dijk's defense be that he wasn't talking about the referee but was actually referring to Isak? ;)
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11928 on: Today at 06:42:38 pm »
Surely our appeal is to say he asked the fourth official not to touch him because he was afraid because one of his teammates was assaulted by a match official.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11929 on: Today at 06:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 06:40:37 pm
Guys this paranoia has to stop

We didnt expect Alexis ban to be overturned, but it was
It was overturned because it was the wrong decision in the first place
The panel could have said no to our appeal. But they didnt
The appeal process worked..
(as an aside, had Alexis stayed on the pitch ranting and calling the ref a total cock then I am pretty sure the appeal fails. Instead he was clearly in shock, but left field with no further issues)


On flipside
You have an FA campaign really pushing respect, and you have your captain call the ref a fucking joke on national TV. Call him that in the tunnel is fine - but on TV,
They are going to clamp down on that and send a message

Its not persecution - its just reality
If he doesnt say that, he serves a 1 match ban and not 2

Instead of always blaming others, questions need to be asked of VVD
He is not a kid - he is a 30 yr old experienced pro
You are the captain, and your outburst has cost your team
Thats not leadership

That is all well and good saying that but lets see next week when a ref is told to fuck off or worse by another teams player and see if he gets sent off.

If that doesnt happen then why not ?

Also we should now be asking ok that is fine if these are the RULES now PGMOL explain why Trippier and Joelinton werent booked for asking for our players to be booked / sent off.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11930 on: Today at 06:46:52 pm »
Lets see- pretty sure early in the season they will clamp down on it more

And I dont know why everyone is surprised that they have charged him with dissent - as soon as the match finished all the journos were saying his reaction could add to punishment
And as soon as that happens, and its in public domain, FA cant back down, as if they do they undermine their whole campaign
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11931 on: Today at 06:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:42:38 pm
Surely our appeal is to say he asked the fourth official not to touch him because he was afraid because one of his teammates was assaulted by a match official.
;D

Honestly it was worth it for the look on Pawson's face after Virg told him not to touch him.

Ah well, looks like it will be two. Unless the media come out against it, which I doubt.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11932 on: Today at 06:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 06:40:37 pm

You have an FA campaign really pushing respect,

Remember the last one?

Only one player got punished.

Guess who he played for.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11933 on: Today at 06:52:45 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:18:35 pm
Virg apparently called him a fucking cheat and he wasnt wrong

Truth hurts for these PGMOL primadonnas,suppose we can be thankful Virgil didn't get elbowed in the face i guess
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11934 on: Today at 06:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 06:46:52 pm
Lets see- pretty sure early in the season they will clamp down on it more

And I dont know why everyone is surprised that they have charged him with dissent - as soon as the match finished all the journos were saying his reaction could add to punishment
And as soon as that happens, and its in public domain, FA cant back down, as if they do they undermine their whole campaign

Abit like that rule last season where you were allowed to be offside by a certain margin did you see another goal by anyone else like Rashford against us ?

Imagine bringing in technology to get decisions and offsides correct for the rule makers to say you can be OFFSIDE 😂😂

As I said lets see how this plays out in the next month or so.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11935 on: Today at 07:01:34 pm »
Web said they were going to clamp down hard on ref abuse. So watch them make an example of him.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11936 on: Today at 07:01:56 pm »
Annoying thing is these are always put in place in an unbalanced way.

Gordon kicked away the ball minutes after Trent and there was no punishment. Glots of Newcastle players were asking for Trent and Virgil to be sent off and got nothing.

I agree with the principle but the implentation stinks.

Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11937 on: Today at 07:03:11 pm »
Im perfectly fine with the ban as long as theres some sort of level of consistency with cracking down on abuse and dissent moving forward, across the entirety of the league. Van Dijk went overboard and its not the look you want from your captain, IMO.

Unfortunately, when I look at the level of incompetence and secrecy that permeates the sport on that side of the pond, compared to say the NBA over on this side and how theyve handled and cracked down on arguing of calls, I dont have much faith in the FA/PGMOL.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11938 on: Today at 07:04:01 pm »
What punishment range have they got.?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11939 on: Today at 07:09:46 pm »
Time for the club to grow a set.

CAS calling.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11940 on: Today at 07:19:46 pm »
It's getting hard not to become a bit of a conspiracy theorist the way we are treated compared to other sides.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11941 on: Today at 07:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 06:40:37 pm
Guys this paranoia has to stop

We didnt expect Alexis ban to be overturned, but it was
It was overturned because it was the wrong decision in the first place
The panel could have said no to our appeal. But they didnt
The appeal process worked..
(as an aside, had Alexis stayed on the pitch ranting and calling the ref a total cock then I am pretty sure the appeal fails. Instead he was clearly in shock, but left field with no further issues)


On flipside
You have an FA campaign really pushing respect, and you have your captain call the ref a fucking joke on national TV. Call him that in the tunnel is fine - but on TV,
They are going to clamp down on that and send a message

Its not persecution - its just reality
If he doesnt say that, he serves a 1 match ban and not 2

Instead of always blaming others, questions need to be asked of VVD
He is not a kid - he is a 30 yr old experienced pro
You are the captain, and your outburst has cost your team
Thats not leadership


This
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11942 on: Today at 07:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:52:33 pm
Remember the last one?

Only one player got punished.

Guess who he played for.

I think Everton fans may comment. Different cause, same result in that no one else has been sent off since.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/evertonoumarniassebannedsuspendeddivingcrystalpalace-a8069976.html
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11943 on: Today at 07:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 06:40:37 pm
Guys this paranoia has to stop

We didnt expect Alexis ban to be overturned, but it was


I fucking did & so did just about anybody who saw it.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11944 on: Today at 07:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 06:40:37 pm
Guys this paranoia has to stop

We didnt expect Alexis ban to be overturned, but it was
It was overturned because it was the wrong decision in the first place
The panel could have said no to our appeal. But they didnt
The appeal process worked..
(as an aside, had Alexis stayed on the pitch ranting and calling the ref a total cock then I am pretty sure the appeal fails. Instead he was clearly in shock, but left field with no further issues)


On flipside
You have an FA campaign really pushing respect, and you have your captain call the ref a fucking joke on national TV. Call him that in the tunnel is fine - but on TV,
They are going to clamp down on that and send a message

Its not persecution - its just reality
If he doesnt say that, he serves a 1 match ban and not 2

Instead of always blaming others, questions need to be asked of VVD
He is not a kid - he is a 30 yr old experienced pro
You are the captain, and your outburst has cost your team
Thats not leadership

I'm sorry mate but this a load of baloney. You talk about them pushing for respect and yet United players are allowed to surround referees, touch officials and they don't even earn a booking for it! Also, don't the use the Macca decision as some sort of proof of stupid fairness when everyone knows he should never have been shown the red card in the first place.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11945 on: Today at 07:37:27 pm »
Some amount of upcoming red cards and bans if telling the ref to feck off is going to get you in trouble
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11946 on: Today at 07:38:48 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 07:37:27 pm
Some amount of upcoming red cards and bans if telling the ref to feck off is going to get you in trouble

I am almost sure that the next time United surround officials they will get a bucket load of yellow cards for their trouble.  8)
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11947 on: Today at 07:39:16 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 07:37:27 pm
Some amount of upcoming red cards and bans if telling the ref to feck off is going to get you in trouble

Thats why the refs should be miked up. Even better body cams like the cops. :D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11948 on: Today at 07:41:09 pm »
"always blaming others"   good effort though. ;)
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11949 on: Today at 07:43:14 pm »
We were always going to get a red card in this game, the ref made that quite clear early on, it was meant to be Trent I think.

I can understand Virg kicking off, Im sure we were all shouting you fucking cheating twat at the time
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11950 on: Today at 07:53:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:27:15 pm
I think Everton fans may comment. Different cause, same result in that no one else has been sent off since.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/evertonoumarniassebannedsuspendeddivingcrystalpalace-a8069976.html

Yeah, don't think it's just us who gets screwed by whatever the latest refereeing initiative/clampdown is.

The problem has always been that the implementation is based on subjective interpretation, dependent on the referee/context (if De Bruyne threw the ball  TAA-style twice in the first five minutes of a Man City home game against us, there is absolutely zero chance of two yellows - the ref would deliberately turn a blind eye in order to not 'ruin' the match so early), and often dropped after a few weeks if it proves too tricky/controversial to enforce. So some teams get disproportionately screwed over, and it does feel like there are other teams that never seem to be on the receiving end.

I'm completely fine with the idea of punishing dissent/timewasting more in principle, but as others have said, we're three games in and there are already multiple examples of players not being punished for identical offences. Which makes it feel like this new zero-tolerance approach to abuse is something that the refs can wield like a weapon as they choose, rather than a consistent rule everyone has to abide by.

Van Dijk will be punished as an example, and so will players for other big teams like Arsenal, but if we see a player for Man City/Man Utd who 'isn't the type' (e.g. Rashford, De Bruyne) get the same treatment, I'd be pretty surprised unless it's utterly egregious.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11951 on: Today at 07:57:18 pm »
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 07:43:14 pm
We were always going to get a red card in this game, the ref made that quite clear early on, it was meant to be Trent I think.

I can understand Virg kicking off, Im sure we were all shouting you fucking cheating twat at the time

Trent literally got away with one where he could easily have been sent.

Virgs red was fair enough and he acted a tit afterwards. All the conspiracy and paranoia here is the stuff you expect on the school playground, not in conversations  between adults.

The refs are all shite. All clubs fans think theyre being discriminated against. This one genuinely makes complete sense though and its stupid to claim otherwise.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11952 on: Today at 08:01:22 pm »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 07:57:18 pm
Trent literally got away with one where he could easily have been sent.

Virgs red was fair enough and he acted a tit afterwards. All the conspiracy and paranoia here is the stuff you expect on the school playground, not in conversations  between adults.

The refs are all shite. All clubs fans think theyre being discriminated against. This one genuinely makes complete sense though and its stupid to claim otherwise.

With reasoning like that Gordon also got away with one since he shouldve had a yellow for pushing Trent (for Trents first yellow) and then another one kicking the ball away.

They both pretty much committed the same two crimes but for some reason Trent was the only one to get a yellow and for some reasonthe one some people claim is lucky not to get another one. How lucky must that Gordon fellow be
