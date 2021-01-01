Guys this paranoia has to stop
We didnt expect Alexis ban to be overturned, but it was
It was overturned because it was the wrong decision in the first place
The panel could have said no to our appeal. But they didnt
The appeal process worked
..
(as an aside, had Alexis stayed on the pitch ranting and calling the ref a total cock then I am pretty sure the appeal fails. Instead he was clearly in shock, but left field with no further issues)
On flipside
You have an FA campaign really pushing respect, and you have your captain call the ref a fucking joke on national TV. Call him that in the tunnel is fine - but on TV,
They are going to clamp down on that and send a message
Its not persecution - its just reality
If he doesnt say that, he serves a 1 match ban and not 2
Instead of always blaming others, questions need to be asked of VVD
He is not a kid - he is a 30 yr old experienced pro
You are the captain, and your outburst has cost your team
Thats not leadership