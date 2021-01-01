I think Everton fans may comment. Different cause, same result in that no one else has been sent off since.



Yeah, don't think it's just us who gets screwed by whatever the latest refereeing initiative/clampdown is.The problem has always been that the implementation is based on subjective interpretation, dependent on the referee/context (if De Bruyne threw the ball TAA-style twice in the first five minutes of a Man City home game against us, there is absolutely zero chance of two yellows - the ref would deliberately turn a blind eye in order to not 'ruin' the match so early), and often dropped after a few weeks if it proves too tricky/controversial to enforce. So some teams get disproportionately screwed over, and it does feel like there are other teams that never seem to be on the receiving end.I'm completely fine with the idea of punishing dissent/timewasting more in principle, but as others have said, we're three games in and there are already multiple examples of players not being punished for identical offences. Which makes it feel like this new zero-tolerance approach to abuse is something that the refs can wield like a weapon as they choose, rather than a consistent rule everyone has to abide by.Van Dijk will be punished as an example, and so will players for other big teams like Arsenal, but if we see a player for Man City/Man Utd who 'isn't the type' (e.g. Rashford, De Bruyne) get the same treatment, I'd be pretty surprised unless it's utterly egregious.