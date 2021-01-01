« previous next »
Offline RK7

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,673
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11880 on: Today at 01:49:43 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:27:48 am
He'd have been a little lucky? He won the fucking ball.

He clearly trips him first, just enjoy the fact it was a fantastic turnaround and a game we'll talk about for years, for all the right reasons.
Online SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11881 on: Today at 02:01:05 pm
when is the length of his suspension confirmed?
Online paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,884
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11882 on: Today at 02:03:13 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:01:05 pm
when is the length of his suspension confirmed?
theyll probably extend it by sending him off in two games time because pre match he shooks the refs hand too hard and picked heads instead of tails
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Dree

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11883 on: Today at 03:38:17 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:34:35 pm
Not really because the same criteria should apply. If it's a sending off INSIDE the penalty area then it shoud be a sending off OUTSIDE the penalty area. If, however, the defender is deemed to have made a genuine attempt to get the ball then it's no longer a sending off INSIDE the area, and therefore shouldn't be OUTSIDE the area either.

The difference between the two is that outside the area there would be a direct free kick in either case, and inside the area there will a penalty kick in either case

That's the normal rule of escalation in football with regards to the penalty area compared to the rest of the pitch.

This current combination of rules goes against that.

Heres how the process should be under the correct escalation rules:

DOGSO FOUL OUTSIDE AREA
Genuine attempt to get the ball = Direct free kick and YELLOW card

No genuine attempt to get the ball (inc pulling, holding, bringing player down with no attempt to get the ball etc) = Direct free kick and RED card

DOGSO FOUL INSIDE THE AREA
Genuine attempt to get the ball = Penalty kick and YELLOW card

No genuine attempt to get the ball (inc pulling, holding, bringing player down with no attempt to get the ball etc)  = Penalty kick and RED card

Still, it incentivises making a challenge knowing you might only get a yellow instead of a clear shot at goal for the striker. VVD took that risk in making that challenge when he knew what could happen.
Online OkieRedman

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11884 on: Today at 03:45:34 pm
Quote from: Dree on Today at 03:38:17 pm
Still, it incentivises making a challenge knowing you might only get a yellow instead of a clear shot at goal for the striker. VVD took that risk in making that challenge when he knew what could happen.

Make it a pen, not a free. They are through on goal. I believe both sides would prefer that out come.
Online Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,441
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11885 on: Today at 03:48:52 pm
Quote from: Dree on Today at 03:38:17 pm
Still, it incentivises making a challenge knowing you might only get a yellow instead of a clear shot at goal for the striker. VVD took that risk in making that challenge when he knew what could happen.
Not sure it incentivises. There's still enormous risk if you don't play it absolutely right. In any case it's a defenders job to make a clean tackle to prevent players trying to score a goal.  If they genuinley make an attempt to win the ball but it goes awry there will be a free kick and a yellow. if it's deemed that they steamed in with no thought of getting the ball, just stopping the man, then there'll be a red.

The risk of a red is still there unless they are careful. I think that makes the balance about right.

But in any case my point is that IF the rule has been changed to deem a genuine attempt at the ball to be only a yellow inside the box, then that should apply outside the box as well. Otherwise make it a red in both cases, wth the penalty kick being the escalation inside the box.

The idea that the same play can be a sending off outside the box but not inside the box - literally a few inches in it - is absurd, and topsy turvey.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11886 on: Today at 03:50:54 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 03:45:34 pm
Make it a pen, not a free. They are through on goal. I believe both sides would prefer that out come.

Online OkieRedman

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11887 on: Today at 04:08:24 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:50:54 pm


You would rather have a defender out for almost two matches?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11888 on: Today at 04:09:54 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:08:24 pm
You would rather have a defender out for almost two matches?

Yes because them's the rules, giving a penalty when a foul is committed outside is bonkers thinking.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  old and annoying
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,072
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11889 on: Today at 04:22:57 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:09:54 pm
Yes because them's the rules, giving a penalty when a foul is committed outside is bonkers thinking.

It's an insane idea.

How far out would you apply this rule?
Offline afc tukrish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,035
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11890 on: Today at 04:32:43 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:22:57 pm
It's an insane idea.

How far out would you apply this rule?

Length of the pitch for United matches, surely...
Online OkieRedman

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11891 on: Today at 04:49:29 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:22:57 pm
It's an insane idea.

How far out would you apply this rule?

Idk. How far out do you give a red card for a DOGSO?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11892 on: Today at 04:54:53 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:49:29 pm
Idk. How far out do you give a red card for a DOGSO?


Halfway line, actually it's a great idea, the icehockeyfication of the Premier League.
Online Hedley Lamarr

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11893 on: Today at 06:04:17 pm
Hes been charged for his outburst. 
Online shank94

  Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11894 on: Today at 06:05:55 pm
Bet they couldn't wait to hand it out. Hopefully not more than 1 game and a fine.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,632
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11895 on: Today at 06:06:18 pm
Always looked likely.
Online Egyptian36

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11896 on: Today at 06:08:31 pm

So what is the punishment? banned for one game or four ?
Offline lfc_col

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,033
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11897 on: Today at 06:10:40 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:04:17 pm
Hes been charged for his outburst. 

what a stitch up  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 90,168
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11898 on: Today at 06:11:15 pm
The PGMOL strike back
Online Gili Gulu

  Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,648
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11899 on: Today at 06:12:19 pm
They're surely not going to punish Virgil more severely than when one of their own officials elbowed someone in the face?

Surely.

Right?
Online SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11900 on: Today at 06:13:10 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:04:17 pm
Hes been charged for his outburst.
that is data with no information!!!!!
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:08:31 pm
So what is the punishment? banned for one game or four ?
that's the damn question!!
Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 61,632
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11901 on: Today at 06:13:24 pm
Charged with abusing the ref but not the sending off.  ;D
Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 61,632
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11902 on: Today at 06:15:27 pm
https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1696568852937666772

Quote
Virgil Van Dijk has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Liverpools Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday, 27 August.

Its alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

  It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11903 on: Today at 06:16:15 pm
So in addition to Villa on Sunday, he'll also miss Wolves away straight after the international break.
Online Keith Lard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,875
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11904 on: Today at 06:18:15 pm
Thats Virgil done for 2 games. Properly stitched up - theyre using us to set a precedent for dissent. Typical.

Silver lining is I want to see Gomez get some game time after his showing against the Head choppers.
Online RedBec1993

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
Reply #11905 on: Today
Virg apparently called him a fucking cheat and he wasnt wrong
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,632
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11906 on: Today at 06:18:41 pm »
Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,423
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11907 on: Today at 06:18:55 pm »
Maybe they should put more emphasis on the quality of their officials. Crazy idea.

Spineless bunch. Like police officers in the states.
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,618
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11908 on: Today at 06:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 06:16:15 pm
So in addition to Villa on Sunday, he'll also miss Wolves away straight after the international break.

Wolves is probably one of the better games to miss given their forward situation.

Disgraceful decision if his ban gets extended. Fuck respect for the referees.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,579
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11909 on: Today at 06:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:08:31 pm
So what is the punishment? banned for one game or four ?

Should be at least 15. Need to make an example here so it doesn't happen again and everyone knows they can't hurt the refs feelings or be unhappy at the bullshit decisions they make.

They should probably add another 5 games on because he plays for Liverpool. So 20 game ban in total will do it.
Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,724
  • YNWA
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11910 on: Today at 06:22:05 pm »
Were always gonna get us back werent they?

As usual well be the only team in the country hit with this. Bruno Fernandes would never be on a pitch if they enforced this usually.
Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,033
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11911 on: Today at 06:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:22:05 pm
Were always gonna get us back werent they?

As usual well be the only team in the country hit with this. Bruno Fernandes would never be on a pitch if they enforced this usually.

We Really need someone to start bringing things up all the time you can't have one rule for us then another for the rest
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11912 on: Today at 06:25:01 pm »
Haha what a surprise that we are the only team to suffer from the latest respect the ref campaign.

Virg will get a ban for saying something meanwhile one of our players got assaulted by an official andnothing.

3 games so far and screw jobs on us in every one, we are so unlucky that this incompetence never goes our way ever.
Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk (Cpt)
« Reply #11913 on: Today at 06:27:54 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:18:35 pm
Virg apparently called him a fucking cheat and he wasnt wrong

Thought he called him a joke ?

