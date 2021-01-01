Still, it incentivises making a challenge knowing you might only get a yellow instead of a clear shot at goal for the striker. VVD took that risk in making that challenge when he knew what could happen.



Not sure it incentivises. There's still enormous risk if you don't play it absolutely right. In any case it's a defenders job to make a clean tackle to prevent players trying to score a goal. If they genuinley make an attempt to win the ball but it goes awry there will be a free kick and a yellow. if it's deemed that they steamed in with no thought of getting the ball, just stopping the man, then there'll be a red.The risk of a red is still there unless they are careful. I think that makes the balance about right.But in any case my point is that IF the rule has been changed to deem a genuine attempt at the ball to be only a yellow inside the box, then that should apply outside the box as well. Otherwise make it a red in both cases, wth the penalty kick being the escalation inside the box.The idea that the same play can be a sending off outside the box but not inside the box - literally a few inches in it - is absurd, and topsy turvey.